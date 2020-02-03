A Banner Year For The January Effect

While many anomalies have been traded away, the January Effect is clearly still in effect.

The actual results of 40 stocks picked randomly from the new lows list as of December 13, 2019 are shown.

This is a follow-up to my article titled “Proof The January Effect Is Real And 4 Stocks To Play It” published on December 4, 2019.

This is an update to my prior article is found here.

Background

Significant research has shown that investors can beat the stock market if they can find an anomaly. One well-known anomaly is the January Effect. The January Effect is a seasonal anomaly caused by heavy year-end tax-loss selling of stocks that have declined significantly during that year.

Most anomalies eventually get traded away. That is, investors find out about them and pile in, thus reducing returns. The January effect may not work well every year, but it is unlikely to go away. That is because every year, near year end, there is a large population of stocks that have been beaten down. Investors sell them to take tax losses as part of their tax strategy to reduce capital gains elsewhere.

As investors have become more aware, the January Effect buying has started earlier. The Stock Traders Almanac now says most of the January Effect takes place in the last half of December. I have noticed that in the past, but it doesn’t always work that way. For example, in 2018, there was a bear market at year end. Most stocks performed poorly in December and rebounded strongly in January. It was a true January Effect.

The January Effect is usually led by small-cap stocks. According to The Stock Traders Almanac, over the 31 years ended 2017, small-cap stocks rose 1.7% on average during 12/15-12/31 of those years. That is a 47.1% annualized return. The Almanac also showed that stocks hitting new lows in December averaged an 11.9% return in the following January and February. That’s a 71.4% annualized return.

My mission with this testing was to find out three things:

Does the January Effect still work? When is it effective? What type of stocks work best?

Testing Methods This Year

I tested the January Effect in two ways this year. First of all, through screening and research I picked and invested in four individual companies whose stocks had large declines going into the end of the year. I also randomly picked 40 stocks that hit a new low on December 13, 2019. I used that date as it was the closest market close to December 15th. That is when the Stock Trader’s Almanac research shows the January Effect usually starts.

Four Individual Stock Picks

As I always do, I used fundamental analysis to whittle down stocks from my initial screens. The four stocks I chose this year were Ceragon Networks (CRNT), Contura Energy (CTRA), FreightCar America (RAIL), and Limbach Holdings (LMB). These are all microcaps. I used December 4, 2019 as my start date, since that is when the article was published. The stocks were compared to the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Russell 2000 index (IWM). The Russell is probably a better comparison, as most of the January Effect candidates are microcaps. The results are shown below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As shown above, all four stocks handily beat the two indexes in the first two periods shown, through December 31, 2019, and January 7, 2020. All four dropped off in the second half of January. I noticed a big “risk-off” shift in the market then. That risk-off move appeared to start around January 7, 2020 and gained steam in the second half of the month. Beaten-down and microcap stocks are considered riskier, and so, are more susceptible to a “risk-off” shift. Based on the results above, the January Effect appears to have been in effect from at least December 4, 2019 through January 7, 2020.

40 stocks with new lows on December 13, 2019

In my prior article, I showed 40 randomly picked stocks that hit new lows on December 31, 2018. They significantly beat the market through the end of February 2019, especially when they were screened for several factors. Last year was unusual in that there was a bear market that went right until the end of the year. Normally, the January Effect starts in early to mid-December.

Last year, my random methodology was to pick the first 40 stocks hitting new lows on December 31 alphabetically starting with the letter A. This year, I did the same thing, though as of December 13, 2019, starting with the letter E. The results are shown below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As shown above, the 40 stocks chosen handily beat the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 over the periods shown. Remember, these are stocks hitting new lows, meaning they are primarily weaker companies. There was an outlier with Genprex (GNPX), a biotech, that received a fast-track designation from the FDA for a gene therapy that targets lung cancer. It rallied over 500% in the second half of January. So, I also showed a median and an average without Genprex.

Like my four stock picks, the results also showed significant outperformance versus the indexes. The results, while strong, were below my 4 picks' results. It showed that the January Effect appeared to end around January 7th. Last year, I further screened for three factors, each of which enhanced the returns. This year, those factors were less successful. The first screen was for microcaps only. This year, 36 of the 40 were microcaps, so that screen couldn’t be used. The high beta screen did not work this year. The 50%+ off the one-year high screen gave only moderately improved results.

Takeaway

The January Effect is definitely not frozen like many other anomalies. In fact, this was a banner year. The lead-up was what you want to see. The market was up over 20% for the year and rallying hard in the last quarter of 2019. This meant an unusually high amount of taxable gains that needed to be offset by selling losers. The fact that my 4 picks beat the 40 new low screen indicates that returns can be enhanced by further research.

In conclusion, the January Effect is real. It appears to occur from at least December 15th to January 7th, though that can change some from year to year. To play it best, in early December screen for stocks at or near lows that are primarily microcaps.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.