USD/JPY: Short-Term Downside Remains In Favor

Yet Japan is geographically proximate to China. We should remain open to seeing both USD and JPY strengthen, and even the former strengthening more than the latter (supporting USD/JPY).

If the coronavirus spread slows, sentiment could improve, strengthening USD/JPY. However, should uncertainty persist, the yen is likely to find more strength.

While the interest rate spread for USD/JPY appears to be on the modestly pessimistic side, as we look to government bond yields as proxies, downside in the near term is likely.

USD/JPY has fallen with particular strength found by the Japanese yen, as risk-off activity has picked up amidst the coronavirus scare that has emerged out of China.

The USD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the United States dollar in terms of Japanese yen, is a classic barometer of global risk sentiment in financial markets. While both USD and JPY can serve as safe havens for investors looking to park cash in safe places, especially during times of market turmoil, the Japanese yen is usually more volatile and typically strengthens more than the USD.

There are some reasons for this. Most notably, Japan as a country is politically stable and even the U.S. can be viewed as less politically stable than Japan. The World Bank produces a Political Stability Index to help visualize this. The website The Global Economy shares this data, which for 2018 shows Japan as being number 21 on the list (close to the top), whereas the United States ranks much lower at number 69; for added context, the UK was at 96 for 2018, Australia at 29 and Canada at 28. This author has produced the following simple table from this data for G10 nations.

The World Bank's index uses a methodology which considers several governance indicators, including (1) Voice and Accountability, (2) Political Stability and Absence of Violence, (3) Government Effectiveness, (4) Regulatory Quality, (5) Rule of Law, and (6) Control of Corruption. In the chart above, the higher the PSI value, the better the ranking (the lower the ranking the better).

While the United Kingdom is low in the chart above, 2018 was a year in the midst of Brexit uncertainty; an updated index value would likely send the UK higher in the PSI (Political Stability Index) rankings. Nevertheless, the point is that we can use indexes such as the PSI to gauge people's likely perceptions of differing levels of political stability between different countries. Among the G10, Switzerland and Japan (which represent the CHF and JPY currencies, respectively) are at the top of the list. In light of the recent coronavirus risks clouding markets, the recent USD/JPY weakness is not surprising.

The Japanese yen is also viewed as a safe haven by virtue of its current account surpluses, which provide the currency with a steady source of support; this is in contrast to the United States. The U.S. runs current account deficits.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The chart above shows Japan's current account balance over time (exports minus imports), as illustrated by the blue line set against the left y-axis. There is some variability, but generally speaking the country maintains a surplus. The U.S. runs current account deficits, as illustrated in the chart above by the black, dotted line (set against the right y-axis).

Japan, by virtue of its short-term interest rate of -0.10% (as set by the Bank of Japan) also has a vibrant domestic investment community that is not shy of taking risk when global risk sentiment is positive. These investors are seeking higher returns abroad. When risk-off activity picks up, flows are sent back to Japan, typically strengthening the yen disproportionately among major currencies.

With the negative headlines recently surrounding the coronavirus, the USD/JPY pair has fallen. However, Japan has registered more cases than the U.S. domestically, and the country is geographically more proximate to China than the United States is. While both USD and JPY may strengthen, after the initial burst of risk-off activity (which admittedly we may still be in the midst of), the USD may actually strengthen more than JPY to the degree to which the risk-off moves are attributable to the coronavirus epidemic. That is to say, the United States may be viewed as a safer place to park cash than Japan.

John Hopkins data shows that, at the time of writing, confirmed cases of coronavirus total 8 in the United States and 20 in Japan.

We should also look to interest rates. The Federal Reserve recently opted to hold its target rate range still at +1.50% to +1.75%. The Bank of Japan has also been holding its rates steady, with its comparable rate still in negative territory at -0.10%. Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are not holding meetings again until March of 2020. Therefore, any deviation from the status quo will largely be speculation. And the status quo would indicate that the short-term interest rate spread for USD/JPY is the midpoint of the U.S. target range (of +1.63%) minus the negative Japanese rate of -0.10%, which nets to +1.73%.

Compare this +1.73% rate to the one-year government bond yield spread between U.S. and Japanese bonds, per the USD/JPY daily candlestick chart below (the spread is indicated by the red line, set against the far-right y-axis). Also note the current rate in light of the recent moves in the spread and USD/JPY spot prices.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The chart indicates the one-year spread as now being +1.58%. This is roughly in line with the short-term central bank rate spread (if not slightly pessimistic, being under +1.63%). For completeness, the simple table below shows the sort of rate we would expect this spread to fluctuate in (given the U.S. Federal Reserve's target range).

As we are now out of this range, we may well look for a slowing of USD/JPY downside going forward. However, as we remain in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the market is probably still going to favor the Japanese yen as "carry trades" (trades which are short JPY and long USD and/or risk assets) are unwound. Nevertheless, we should watch for an opportunity to go long.

In terms of downside, which the market currently still appears to favor (admittedly, in terms of risk:reward, downside is likely still favorable), the 108.00 appears to be an obvious level for the pair to reach in the near term (see the daily candlestick chart below, which illustrates this level with the horizontal blue line).

We should really expect this level to be defended as it was in the past, not only in January 2020 but also November 2019. However, there is a risk of follow-through if market dynamics are caught off-guard with further negativity in the global media regarding the coronavirus epidemic. Further downside below 108.00 would probably necessitate significant downside in stocks; this is not off the cards, of course.

If risk sentiment were to spill-over into stocks and other risk assets (oil has already sold off significantly in 2020, from a peak of over $65.60 per barrel of WTI crude oil to about $51.00 per barrel), USD/JPY could target the 107.00 to 107.50 region fairly shortly afterwards (see the shaded area in the updated chart below).

What is also a possibility, is a flash-crash scenario in which the chase for Japanese yen is so great as to be akin to a crowd of people attempting to rush out of a single, ordinary-sized door all at once. A sharp increase in risk-off activity could see the USD/JPY pair escalate any downside event. However, as these events are generally unpredictable, we should merely bear this in mind, and also as we look to other JPY crosses such as AUD/JPY and CAD/JPY. Both the AUD and CAD are correlated positively with risk-taking and the health of the global economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.