Not Every Gram Is Created Equal, With Rudi Schiebel (Podcast Transcript)

Rena Sherbill: Today, I am happy to be joined by Rudi Schiebel, CEO and Founder at Habitat Life. The cannabis micro cultivator based out of British Columbia that's focused on regenerative agriculture and sustainable protein. You'll hear more about what that means exactly from Rudi. Rudi is also the founder and President of Turtle Valley Bison.

So, Alaska regulators you may have seen this last week became the first state government to allow a retail store with authorization for onsite cannabis consumption, which may pave the road for something we've spoken about on this podcast many times what the future of cannabis retail is going to look like. So, one step in onsite cannabis consumption being a vision of the future.

In New York, Governor Cuomo presented his 2021 budget proposal, which included revenue from adult used cannabis sales, which would suggest that legalization there might just around the corner. Aphria announced that an unnamed institutional investor had agreed to purchase over 14 million units at a price of 7.12 per unit in Canadian dollars, which represents in Canadian dollars a total investment of 100 million.

And Aphria (OTC:APHA) subsidiary, ARA Avanti Rx Analytics obtained an EU good manufacturing practices certification from the Malta Medicines Authority, which by the way has the most demanding and rigorous criteria in the whole EU. So, some good news for Aphria investors and in other certification news iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) attained approval to begin growing and processing adult used cannabis at its facility in Massachusetts; and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) entered into a long-term triple net sale lease back agreement with innovative industrial properties.

Cresco also secured 200 million in debt financing from a group of lenders, which included institutional investors and Cresco's own management team. In other pot stock news this week, CNN had a piece this week on rumors we discussed last week about MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) not paying its vendors. CNN had a deeper dive into that about MedMen and how it also sought the help of an advisory firm to navigate this recent financial difficulty they find themselves in now.

And in global news, New Zealand said it was overturning a law that has prohibited cannabis vaporizers. That reversal is expected to come into effect around April 1, and BNN Bloomberg is reporting that the unnamed cannabis producer that MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) had announced last week that it is suing for breach of contract, BNN Bloomberg announced that it is in fact OTC:HEXO. So, a story worth following there.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on November 19, 2019.

Rudi, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's great to have you on.

Rudi Schiebel: Thank you. Thank you. It's great to be here.

RS: So, talk to us about Habitat, your company and how you got into the space? How you got to Habitat itself?

RS: Yes, Habitat specifically has got a bit of a unique story to it. We do - we use a cultivation methodology called aquaponics. So, what that means is, we have an inland salmon farm and that is on one side of our farm and then we collect and repurpose all the waste from that and turn it into the fertilizer base for a cannabis cultivation. So, we get organic cannabis on one side and organic Coho salmon on the other. So we get a diversified product stream and a very unique way of cultivating and one that is very environmentally friendly because we shoot to reduce as much waste or pollution that comes from our cultivation process.

RS: And what was the path that led you to get into this space? What interested you about this space? And is your background in any way related?

RS: Laine and my background is both in agriculture and we started together 10 years ago when we launched a Bison Ranch on his family property, which he's 5th generation on. And his family and himself have been in cannabis space doing the MMAR regime of licensing. So, we had a background in the agriculture for... with a regenerative agriculture with the Bison and using to Bison to regenerate the farm land and the soils, and then, also the experience with the cannabis.

And so, when we looked to transition into the new licensing program, we wanted to really capture everything we've been doing with the ranch and then a focus on ecosystems, as well as Laine's experience with cannabis and that was really the basis of coming across aquaponics and wanting to develop that technology further and launch Habitat with the focus on the aquaponics cultivation methodology.

RS: So, do you guys consider yourself more an agricultural company or a cannabis company or both or a nice hybrid?

RS: I would say both. We definitely have an agricultural focus.

RS: Have you developed your own technology? Or was this technology something that you saw and that you bought up and that was how you developed Habitat?

RS: I mean the processes of aquaponics and - which is - I mean it's a really old technology that goes back to the Aztecs with just using the concept of fish and the waste that they produced to grow plants. What we did was take that idea and add the 21st century into it, so look at ways of adding the monitoring and data collection and the focus on really understanding the ecosystem that you put inside of a building and the technology that's been developed around in-land salmon farming.

That's a relatively new industry. It's been around for probably two or three decades and a lot of it was built around just growing smalts for net pen farming, but there's been a big transition of growing fish out larger and larger in the tanks in-land as opposed to them putting in the ocean because there's obviously that whole focus right now on the environmental impacts of that.

So, this is a whole solution to that guide, and there has been a lot of excitement around that. And so, we linked up with a guy named Justin Henry, who's been in it for about 25 years, I mean we brought up that we wanted to do aquaponics and he came on board and took everything that Laine knew about cannabis and what the cannabis plant required and we designed our system with the - with that - both those concepts in mind.

RS: So, talk to us a little bit about your plans going forward. What does it mean to be kind of - you know, you have a niche focus, which is, you know, environment and then you have the salmon component as well. So, I would imagine that you're - I don't know how many other players in this space that are like you, I don't know if you're totally differentiated in the space, but speak about what it means to be a smaller player and to fight for some of the licenses, some of the opportunities for growth that the bigger players already have, and also, speak about, you know, you're on record as saying that you guys are already profitable, which is a pretty rare feet in the sector, speak a little bit about how that plays into it as well if you can?

RS: Yes, I mean I think that the start to the industry was obviously - the barriers of entry were pretty high, and then, it's to your point rare for a small producer to get in with the amount of regulatory hurdles that you have to go through and participate and a lot of small farms don't have the ability to follow those regulations. So, I think we definitely benefited from the industry hype as we were able to raise $4 million last summer to build our prototype here and do it at a size that worked to fit within the micro-cultivation size that they came out with in October of this year.

So, when we started that wasn't - that didn't exist, so they opened up those licenses, which really opened up an opportunity for us to come into the industry. And so that was I think a very meaningful step from Health Canada to try and work with the regulations that they put in place to start some of the small producers like ourselves to come in, and we just received our license so the farm itself burn rate is a lot lower so the amount of product that we need to move to make a positive cash flow is a lot more reasonable for a start-up than if you are needing to carry a $20 million a month burn rate and sell that much product in the market that doesn't have this - the channels ultimately set up, yet. So I think that gives us a big advantage here as we come into the market that with a high-quality product that we can reach profitability without having to move thousands and thousands of kilograms.

RS: And where do you guys see ourselves in terms of the market? Where do you see ourselves maybe short-term and then long-term?

RS: Yes, right now we're looking at launching our brand here with a third-party processor, so we're partnering with a licensed producer in Saskatchewan and that has packaging processing and we're working on being able to put our product with our brand on the shelves starting in late January or early February. So, that's our real focus right now is to get our brand out there and our product out there and showcase the organic aquaponic cannabis. And then, we have a small expansion plant here on site, which will take us to about 1,920 square feet from 900 square feet of canopy space and that will be the focus of the next two or three quarters here.

It's just getting product onto the market and then doubling production. After that we have about 600 acres here, so we have a good amount of space that we can add more tank space and more cultivation space, but ultimately, we're going to do that based on what the demand is from market news seems to pull from the consumer to justify bringing more production online.

RS: So, a couple of questions I have in terms of getting the product to market. One is, you know, anybody paying attention to the sector saw, you know, the recent earnings as like widespread declines across the board and a lot of that has to do with the lack of availability in the retail space in Canada. With the increase in licenses that have been issued and the fact that more stores are going to be opening up, do you see that as part and parcel of your plans for growth? Do you - is that like inherent in your plans for growth?

RS: Yes, it is. Obviously, the more retail stores that open up, the more demand there is. I think there's also, from our perspective, not every gram is graded equally. I think there is a push to just put out capacity and put out whatever type of cannabis was available and I think that we - the industry has since realized that the consumer is a lot more sophisticated than they thought and they want a product that at least meets a certain threshold in quality that for the bulk of the produces are out there right now have yet to achieve.

So, I think that with the smaller producers coming online, you can have a lot more focus on the high-quality and the craft production, and that's really what the consumer is, in our mind, is looking for, so that we feel that the stores and the demand that's out there and they asked from the retailers were for product like ours is still moving and is actually underserviced right now. It's just the mass-produced what I guess the consumer would say is low quality product is what's in excess right now and what needs to be adjusted.

RS: So, do you tribute the lack of retail space in Canada or the slow pace with which it's been developed and brought to market, do you tribute that to the need or Health Canada's desire to have producers develop their product better, develop their cannabis better, make it - make the measures for quality more stringent?

RS: I think they are two very related problems, but I'd say that they are also different. There are two sides of the same problem of the velocity of the product that's going out, so there's the bottleneck of shelf space, but also even when you get the shelf space you need the quality of product that the consumer wants for them to want to buy it. So, I think that the quality increase that Health Canada would want is going to be addressed from allowing a lot more of the smaller producers that are out there, the experience that exists today, for example, in NBC [North British Columbia] and a lot of the culture that's out this way. There's a lot of growers that are unable to participate in the market.

RS: The other thing I wanted to ask you about the retail space was branding. You know there's a lot of limitations that Canadian producers have that they don't have the same restrictions in the U.S., let's say, or in other markets. Talk about what that means to - I mean you guys kind of - you have an inherent differentiation within your product because you're a craft producer, but talk about what that means to develop a brand when you have limitations on packaging for instance?

RS: Yes. I mean obviously with the regulations it's very difficult to build brand awareness through the optical side of marketing and being able to put out compelling advertising or talk up to what your values are as a company. So, I think with us, we have a very unique story and a whole aspect of farming and agricultural focus that we can't talk about without falling into that trap and that really does captivate a lot of people with the salmon side of it. So we're looking to really leverage that aspect of our brand.

And then, I think a big part of building a brand is you can - anybody can build a brand, a big part of it is you need to have quality and a message behind it that relates to the consumer. So, once you're able to prove that your message resonates with the consumer that becomes a huge asset that's few and far between right now in Canada. So, I think it's that side of the industry is wide open and it really does showcase that it's still the starting line for the cannabis industry in Canada.

RS: Where do you see the regulatory picture going forward in Canada? do you see them becoming more stringent on certain things, you know, in terms of the vaping and edibles that have gone legal or that are going to be released to market and the end of this year in Canada, in terms of do you see that helping them to kind of open up the market even further and do you see regulatory measures with regards to branding and packaging? Do you see those as maybe loosening up down the road?

RS: I mean, I sure hope so. I think that that's one of the big hurdles that the industry needs to sort it out here to be able to take more of the share of the industry that the black market has. I think that it - ultimately, it's going to be a necessary aspect of the industry for it to move forward in any meaningful way, but that being said, I think that there's going to be ways that they can do it that still maintain kind of what will make Health Canada whether that's the child proof packaging.

There's a lot of creativity out there and how you can do that I think is just being able to talk to the products and do more in-store marketing because it's already age-controlled area where the product is being sold. So, the more you can do in there and talk to the product and have educated areas where you can talk to the product without fear of Health Canada cracking down, I think those will help and those will be the first measures to go. I think the packaging although has a lot of hindrance on consumers wanting to buy it. I think that hopefully they decide to change that, but I mean - yes, we'll see.

RS: Where do you see the industry play now? You know you spoke about where you see the branding and the packaging; how you hope it goes at least? Where do you see the industry going? And yourself as a smaller player, what is your vision for the next five years? Where do you want to be in the next five years?

RS: I think the industry is going to continue to focus a lot on high-quality flower. There's going to be a lot of derivatives in the different products that are out there and I think it will take some time for the consumer to adjust and it's - a lot of that's going to be new consumers coming on onboard and wanting to try and find new ways of using cannabis. I think the market that exists today and the market that everybody touts as the $6 billion industry is really around what the consumer uses today and that's a lot of flower and what they want is high-quality flower at a reasonable price with high cannabinoid content.

So, if you can produce that, the market will continue to open up for companies that can produce that type of flower. So, I think the next five years is going to be - we'll see a pretty prominent flower market and some flower - any concentrates that are derived from full flower extracting, I think those will maintain performance in the market. And then, as new consumers come on and try, this will be able to get more innovative in trying new products and hopefully as the packaging and product restrictions come off, we'll see a lot more innovation in the industry.

RS: And any plans to expand beyond Canada's borders? Any interest in that?

RS: I think for right now we are focused on building our Canadian presence. I think that we'll obviously keep it really - a really tight pulse on not what's going on in the States. I think that's going to be the next big opportunity. It's going to be when the States legalize federally, which I think is a matter of why not if, and that's obviously close to us and a huge market. The rest of the world is really medical focused and I think for the size a company that we are, it will be a little more difficult until we would scale up before we look to do distribution globally. So, to answer your question, the focus is Canada for right now and then probably be North America when it opens up more.

RS: Okay. And do you think your sense is that the U.S. will open up federally you think within like five years?

RS: I mean it all depends on the elections in the States. So, in November we'll have - next year we'll have a lot better sense of that.

RS: Even though honestly it does seem to have some by bipartisan support honestly. It seems that it's kind of like the train has left the station and either party seems to be supportive when push comes to shove.

RS: Except for Joe Biden. So, we'll see.

RS: We'll see if that matters, yes.

RS: Yes, yes, exactly. So, I think - yes, I think that to your point and I think it's gaining traction and momentum that it is bipartisan and let us see who gets in and if that can be a main focus for them to drive that or if they look take it from more of the social justice aspect in the States as well from how many people are criminalized and penalized for cannabis use and rectifying that.

So, I think that it's going to happen and in the next five years I think that the chances are really, really good. So, we'll just keep - like I mentioned keep a pulse on it as soon as... and be ready to go down there.

RS: Alright, Rudi, it sounds good. I really appreciate you taking the time and talking to us today. Thanks for coming on the show.

RS: Thank you.