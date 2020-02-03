AT&T: Focus On The Dividend And HBO Max In 2020

AT&T is expecting to continue its slow path of growth and 2020 will be all about the launch of HBO Max and how fast AT&T can attract subscribers.

AT&T (NYSE:T) started the new year just as it started the previous year by reporting a $0.01 EPS beat and missing on the top line as revenues continued their Y/Y decline following a rapid decline in video subscribers in the fourth quarter.

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

Overall, 2019 has been a good year for investors with the stock surging 37% and the dividend yield retreating back into the 5.5% range.

Data by YCharts

AT&T delivered and sometimes overdelivered on all its 2019 commitments and even started buying back shares for the first time in many years.

Source: AT&T 2019/Q4 Earnings Slides

In 2020, management is targeting different objectives, and as the stock sold off following its fourth-quarter earnings, the business and the dividend remain as solid as a rock especially in difficult or uncertain times where the markets are currently rattled by an unprecedented viral outbreak.

What is going on at AT&T?

AT&T finished 2019 by losing 1.16M video subscribers with total revenue declining 2.4% Y/Y and missing expectations. It lost 945K premium TV subscribers and a further 219K AT&T TV NOW subscribers, bringing down its total subscriber base to 20.4M. For 2019, subscriber losses totaled around 4M and put further emphasis on the fact that the new age of video business is much different from the old one.

Although these numbers look terrifying, they shouldn't be any surprise as management repeatedly stressed that 2019 will be the year to work through the "subscriber pay TV low-value construct". Now that 2019 is in the books, AT&T is expecting to take one final hit with these promotional roll-offs in the first quarter before seeing continuous improvement in subscriber trends:

We're going to see probably our heaviest losses in first quarter. When I look at what's happening from an operational performance perspective and what the team is doing on gross add improvements, what we're seeing in churn improvements, the rollout of AT&T TV that really hits its stride in the second quarter in terms of its availability across the customer base, we'll start to see those subscriber trends incrementally improve as those capabilities start to roll into the base. - Source: AT&T Q4/Earnings Call

During the call, an analyst wondered about what would happen if AT&T's total subscriber base drops below a critical level and becomes smaller than that of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Would that have any impact on programming, and size and scale are important levers in negotiating prices? The short answer is "No" following a "fairly significant renegotiation cycle":

So, the short answer to your first question Kannan is, no. We -- first of all, as you're aware, we went through a fairly significant renegotiation cycle over the last 12 months, so those are all baked in the bag through the next three to five years depending on the nature of the particular content and I don't see any exposure in any of those agreements. I would suggest we're not going to continue to pay at the best part of the rate card given the size and the scale of our business as we move forward. - Source: AT&T Q4/Earnings Call

Remarkably, despite losing over 4 million video subscribers in 2019, AT&T was able to stabilize full-year EBITDA for its Entertainment Group at around $10.1B. This was not a sudden development in the fourth quarter, but consistent throughout the year. On the one hand, AT&T lost a ton of video subscribers as heavily-discounted, low-margin plans expired, but on the other hand, strong fiber net adds and growth in ARPU offset these developments and helped lift EBITDA margin from 21.6% to 22.4% for the full-year 2019.

AT&T and its investors have learnt it the hard way that one has to accept these monstrous subscriber losses in order to start growing again from a more valuable and sustainable base. This becomes evident by examining the ARPU growth over the past quarters (figures are only until 2Q19 as AT&T did not provide this slide as part of the latest earnings release).

Source: AT&T Earnings Call Slides 2019 Q2

For 2020, the focus at the Entertainment Group will be to continue to add to the fiber customer base and launching AT&T TV, of which the latter is expected to temporarily hurt EBITDA while cash flow is expected to be stable. AT&T currently has over 4 million fiber customers, and management is expecting this number to increase to 7M by the end of 2022 as penetration increases. Broadband revenues are expected to grow as better video options will be bundled to accelerate adoption.

2020 is all about HBO Max

AT&T's WarnerMedia business has had a good 2019, but with revenues falling 3% in the fourth quarter, alarm bells could start to ring. EBITDA declined $200M and margin shrank by 100bps in the division. Taking a deeper look though reveals that this development is heavily impacted by investments into HBO Max mostly for popular and exclusive shows like Friends and Big Bang Theory. Excluding those one-off content licensing costs shows that organic growth at WarnerMedia reached 10%, the best growth rate in three years, demonstrating just how valuable these assets are for AT&T. Revenues at Turner grew 1.6% and 1.9% at HBO.

Source: Warner Media Day - HBO Max Presentation

In 2020, the main business focus will be on successfully launching HBO Max which is absolutely critical for AT&T. Having watched the Analyst Day back in October, I was impressed by the offering in terms of price and value, both from a programming and from a technical perspective, and in May, the service will finally be launched. Disney (NYSE:DIS) with its Disney+ service has seen phenomenal subscriber growth since its launch in November with more than 30M downloads of the Disney+ app in Q4/2019. Now Disney+ is almost half as cheap as HBO Max, and Disney has managed a great job of creating a lot of buzz before and around the launch of its streaming service, but if these numbers show one thing, it is that premium content is key to success and that the market does not only have room for one big player like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

I fully believe AT&T has this content in store. It may not be a popular and well-known as Disney's content with all its Disney characters and the Marvel superhero universe, but it is high-quality and should appeal to a wide and broad customer base:

We're excited to launch HBO Max coming off the tail end of one of our strongest awards seasons ever with new and exciting breakthrough offerings leading the way. We captured an industry-leading 34 Emmys and six Golden Globe awards. Joker had more Academy Award nominations than any other film, highlighting our deep and diverse theatrical content. - Source: AT&T Q4/Earnings Call

HBO Max is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States. The new service is expected to generate about $5 billion in U.S. revenue by 2025.

Source: Warner Media Day - HBO Max Presentation

An ultra-safe dividend

The best part about AT&T and my main reason for making it a large position is arguably its dividend and its high level of dividend safety backed by record cash flow generation.

In 2019, AT&T has revised its free cash flow and asset monetization guidance multiple times and eventually finished the year with record free cash flow of $29B and asset sales more than twice as high as expected around $18B. This has fueled substantial debt reduction with the annualized net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio down to 2.5 at the end of 2019.

Since closing the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T has now repaid $31B in net debt and is targeting a further $11B to $21B by end of 2022.

The dividend is now safer than ever with a 2019 cash dividend payout ratio of 51%, the lowest since at least 2012 and down a full 9pp from a year ago.

Source: AT&T earnings releases; author's illustration

During Q4/2019, AT&T also began retiring shares, the first time in many years, by repurchasing 51M common shares for $2.0B, which will save the company $106M in dividend payments annually. The bad news is that the aggregate purchase price was at $39.20 and thus almost $2 higher than where the stock is trading right now.

Investor Takeaway

There is not much to get excited about AT&T if it weren't for the dividend. Although AT&T met or exceeded all its 2019 commitments, a feat many questioned at the beginning of last year following record subscriber losses in 2018 (followed by a similarly 2019), the focus is still very much on these subscriber losses and if and when these trends will improve.

That said, investors should not forget that the stock rose almost 40% in 2019, marking one of its best years ever, and thus I wouldn't be surprised if 2020 is going to be a rather flat year.

AT&T's low valuation of around 11 times 2020 earnings, its superior and ultra-safe dividend of 5.5% dividend and the relatively recession-proof business model make it a great pick for me for 2020 especially during current times where markets and people are scared about a viral outbreak hurting China's and the world's economy.

I remain deeply committed to my AT&T investment and haven't seen anything concerning or surprising during its most recent earnings print. I am adding fresh capital to the stock on a monthly level and will very likely reinvest the upcoming February 3 dividends.

The snapshot below is taken from my Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for February 2020.

