CAD/CHF: Short-Term Downside Favored With Coronavirus Outbreak

Market volatility is also improving demand for safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc. In the short term, the 0.7220 level appears likely, while 0.7115 is possible should oil volatility persist.

CAD/CHF is likely to favor downside in the short term, especially with the sell-off in oil (which naturally reduces the value of Canadian exports).

CAD/CHF is likely to face further downside following the sell-off in oil, which was seen amidst the continued uncertainty surrounding 2019-nCoV.

The CAD/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the Canadian dollar in terms of Swiss francs, is classically a risk-on pair. That is to say, the pair's price correlates positively with risk-taking activity. Risk assets include equities and "pro-economic-growth" commodities like oil.

This pair is particularly interesting at the moment for two reasons: firstly, the pair has fallen significantly recently, yet still remains within a fairly tight long-term range; and secondly, the recent fall in CAD/CHF has coincided with the (now global) outbreak of the coronavirus (currently referred to as 2019-nCoV, or 2019 Novel Coronavirus). The relation makes sense, as the emerging coronavirus epidemic is affecting not just individual people, but businesses too (which are simply collectives of people); the global effect that this is having is especially significant now that China (the country from which the virus has emerged) represents almost 20% of global GDP.

(The 20 countries with the largest proportion of the global gross domestic product based on Purchasing Power Parity in 2019. Source: Statista.)

The meteoric rise of China now means that major companies abroad, including in the U.S., rely on Chinese plants and factories to produce not only finished products but also intermediate products; large disruptions to global supply chains are analogous and function similarly to bottlenecks in a factory ("throw a spanner in the works" and the entire operation grinds to a halt). The extent of this issue will become more apparent in the coming weeks, however certain estimates of the effect on Chinese GDP growth are being made:

Zhang Ming, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (part of Beijing’s state council), predicted that China’s annual growth rate could drop below an annualised 5% in the January-March 2020 quarter. That would be a sharp slowdown compared with 6% annualised growth in the previous quarter.



Goldman Sachs believes the fast-spreading coronavirus will knock 0.4 percentage points from annualised growth in the US over the first quarter of 2020, as Chinese tourism to the US dips and exports of American goods to China take a hit. Its central forecast is for a partial rebound in US growth in the second quarter, but the risks are “skewed towards a larger hit”.



(Source: The Guardian)

For CAD/CHF, the effect has been two-fold: the Canadian dollar is correlated with oil prices due to Canada's significant and direct exposure to oil via the country's exports of oil-related products. The Swiss franc is viewed as a safe haven by virtue of the country of Switzerland's political stability and historical current account surpluses (which provide the Swiss franc with a steady source of support). The combination of declining oil prices in connection with the coronavirus scare (the market is pricing in lower demand for oil) and risk-off activity (because of the global economic risks of this virus) is strengthening the CAD/CHF pair.

It is also important to note that the economic risks of the virus will remain even if the growth of confirmed coronavirus cases slows significantly. China has already quarantined large parts of the country and closed many factories (albeit temporarily). While positive news will be very welcome, it is likely too early to trade fight the current trend which is bearish for CAD/CHF. Still, it is also worth noting that a reversal could occur sharply once it becomes clear that the virus has been effectively contained, and that business activity is able to mostly return to normal.

Uncertainty (i.e., regarding known-unknowns) is usually more costly to risk asset (or currency) prices than known-knowns (indeed, even if the latter known-knowns are negative in nature). At the moment, the costs to global business, economic growth and productivity are uncertain; a slowing of the virus and more positive news will steady the "risk premium" which is currently increasingly being priced into risk assets (and currency pairs like CAD/CHF).

The chart below is a current chart for CAD/CHF using weekly candlesticks. The shaded area has been added to the chart by this author to draw attention to the long-term trading range of this pair.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The large drop in early 2015 should be ignored at this point, as this resulted from the breaking of the EUR/CHF currency peg from the Swiss National Bank. Since the breaking of the EUR/CHF peg, the CAD/CHF pair has traded within a range of around 0.6800-0.7950. The midpoint, therefore, is 0.7375. In the most recent trading week, as shown above, we can see that the pair has crossed below this level once again; at 0.7279, it would appear that the pair will continue to favor downside.

However, at this price level, while some further downside is highly likely (especially as uncertainty continues surrounding the recent virus outbreak), this is a level that has historically been defended effectively (see October-November 2016, May-June 2017, March 2018, December 2018, and August 2019). Below we look at the daily candlestick chart, and the 0.7220 level would appear to be a clear target in the immediate term (highlighted in blue).

At this level, due to the significance of this level, we would probably be wise to expect some degree of price consolidation. In the near term, we should therefore view downside as likely but probably limited. Nevertheless, if the virus data (and headlines) do not become more optimistic, any initial price consolidation will likely then convert into further downside. In this case, once again using the weekly chart, the level of 0.7115 would appear to be a target.

The 0.7115 level (see the lower blue line in the chart above) lines up with prior lows seen in 2016 and 2017. Once again, this level would likely be defended in the short term.

Uncertain times call for risk-off activity, which favors downside in risk-off currency pairs. However, we should lastly remember that while Canada could its short-term central bank rate (from +1.75%), the differential would remain significant relative to the Swiss National Bank (or SNB) rate of negative -0.75%. Should pro-risk activity pick back up, CAD/CHF should favor upside in the long term. Still, as we still face uncertainty, we should look to 0.7220 and 0.7115 for CAD/CHF as two initial checkpoint levels in the short-to-medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.