Amazon: More Room To Run Based On Accelerated Growth

1. Introduction

I started coverage of the Amazon (AMZN) stock on Seeking Alpha for the first time with my article called "Amazon: Why Corporate America's Future 'King Of Revenue' Is A Must-Have In The Decade Ahead" dated January 6, 2020.

In that article, I mentioned that while I was for quite a long time skeptical of Amazon's valuation and other stocks seemed more attractive to me from a valuation point of view, Amazon's long-term growth strategies reflected in the recent figures combined with a more attractive valuation, led me to re-evaluate my thesis.

Beyond that, I presented in detail why Amazon could be Corporate America's largest company by revenues and one of the world's most profitable companies in future. In this context, I also discussed Amazon's business segments, key growth drivers, threats and opportunities as well as the fair value from my point of view.

Third, I presented that:

With regard to last year's stock performance, Amazon has delivered the 'worst' performance with a gain of 'just' 23.03 percent in 2019 compared to its mega-cap technology peers (see following chart).

(Amazon's year-to-date stock performance in peer group comparison as of 31 December 2019. Source: YCharts)

Furthermore I highlighted that:

The stock appears to be underperforming due to increasing investments in the business, potential fears of a growth slowdown and widening antitrust probes. However, this may offer a very good opportunity to accumulate the stock. After all, the company has very solid fundamentals and a very talented management with an impressive track record

Last Thursday, Amazon presented its Q4 figures and exceeded expectations by far. As a result, the stock rose by around 13% after-hours, catapulting Amazon's market cap above the $1 trillion mark.

In this article, I would like to discuss the quarterly report in detail and present my updated fair value based on the latest figures. In doing so, I will only focus on the aspects which I consider to be most relevant.

Nevertheless, there is no guarantee for rising stock prices and there is particularly one noteworthy indicator investors should keep an eye on at the current stage.

If something should be hard to follow in connection with my elaborations or fair value calculation, I recommend my previous article for reference.

(Prime air in-flight. Source: Amazon)

2. Quarterly results smashed expectations in all areas

Amazon reported revenue of $87.44 billion on a consolidated basis, up 21% year over year. This exceeded the high-end of Amazon's guidance of 11% to 20% and surpassed analysts' consensus estimates by $1.35 billion, which were calling for revenue of $86.09 billion.

With regard to top-line growth, it can be stated that the North America segment made a particularly strong contribution to growth. The North America segment grew by 22% or $9.5 billion year-over-year to $53.67 billion (consensus: $52.67 billion). In comparison, the International Segment grew by only 14% or $3 billion to $23.81 billion (consensus: $23.45 billion).

AWS, currently the smallest segment by revenue, continued to show the highest percentage growth rate at 34% or $2.5 billion to $9.95 billion and also surpassed expectations (consensus: $9.81 billion). Taking into account the growth rates, the AWS segment should overtake the International segment in terms of revenue in the coming years.

The following chart illustrates the year-over-year growth rates of the individual segments and their revenue share (see red marking):

(Growth rates by segment and revenue share as of Q4 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q4 2019)

As one of the main drivers for the revenue acceleration, the transition of Amazon Prime from two-day to one-day shipping can be seen again as already in Q3, which also resulted in a quarterly record for new prime memberships, based on CEO Jeff Bezos' statements on the results of Q4 2019:

"Prime membership continues to get better for customers year after year. And customers are responding — more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members around the world. We’ve made Prime delivery faster — the number of items delivered to U.S. customers with Prime’s free one-day and same-day delivery more than quadrupled this quarter compared to last year."

The positive impact of one-day shipping and increased prime memberships is also reflected in the figures for Online Stores and Third-Party Sellers sales, which mainly benefit from the transition to one-day shipping.

Online stores and third-party sellers sales have grown by $5.8 billion (up 15%) and $4 billion (up 30%), respectively, year-over-year. In Q4 2018, however, they only grew by 13% and 27% year-over-year, respectively.

The subscription services segment also showed accelerated growth of 32% compared to the prior-year quarter (Q4 2018: 25%).

While Amazon's North America and International segments both experienced accelerated growth on a year-over-year basis thanks to one-day shipping, sales in physical stores once again stagnated at just above $4 billion.

The "other" revenue group, which consists primarily of advertising revenues, grew 41% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. Considering the growth rate and sales volume of the ad business, I assume that advertising could soon be disclosed as Amazon's fourth segment besides North America, International and AWS.

The following figure summarizes the results in the specific revenue groups (see red marking).

(Growth rates by groups of similar products and services as of Q4 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q4 2019)

Turning to the bottom line, operating income increased to $3.88 billion, up 2.4% year-over-year (consensus: $2.7 billion; Q4 2018: $3.79 billion).

Net income increased to $3.27 billion, up 7.9% year-over-year (Q4 2018: $3.03 billion).

Earnings per share increased to $6.47, up 7% year-over-year, blowing away the consensus of $4.03 by 60% (Q4 2018: $6.04 per diluted share).

The following figure summarizes the results of the past quarter (see red marking).

(Amazon's consolidated results in Q4 2019; Source: Quarterly report for Q4 2019)

AWS was once again the main growth driver, with operating income up 19.2% to $2.6 billion, which represents 67% of total Q4 operating income.

According to CFO Brian Olsavsky's statements during the earnings call with analysts, the future commitments on the AWS multiyear deals currently stands at $30 billion at year-end, up 54% year-over-year. Consequently, there is further momentum in AWS which should additionally push the bottom line in future.

While operating income growth of 2.4% and net income growth of 7.9% seem to be less impressive at first glance, these figures become more important once growth investments are included in the analysis. Operating expenses have skyrocketed by $15 billion or 22% compared to the same quarter last year while revenue growth only increased by 21%, as already mentioned.

Transition to one-day shipping propelled Amazon's top-line growth, but it also increased cost of sales due to increased shipping costs and consequently decreased the bottom line. Cost of sales increased by $9.2 billion or 21% year-over-year. While the cost of sales has risen most in absolute dollar terms, the cost of technology and content, which are mainly related to AWS, has risen the most in percentage terms at 27%.

Nevertheless, the market welcomed the fact that margins did not deteriorate but improved on a sequential basis. Thus, the market's margin fears and growth worries turned out to be false and the company could realize efficiencies and economies of scale, particularly concerning one-day shipping. CFO Brian Olsavsky already mentioned during the Q3 earnings call, that this would be one of the company's targets. So, they seem to have delivered.

The following figure summarizes the growth in operating expenses in Q4 (see red marking).

(Amazon's operating expenses in Q4 2019; Source: Quarterly report for Q4 2019)

Going forward, the company expects $69-73 billion in revenues (consensus: $71.63 billion) which would correspond to a growth rate of 15.5-22.3% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the company expects $3-4.2 billion in operating income in Q1 2020 (consensus: $4.04 billion) which would correspond to a decrease compared with operating income of $4.4 billion in Q1 2019.

3. Updated fair value calculation indicates still 67% upside potential

Based on the current data, I have decided to calculate an update for my fair value.

Since Amazon is still a growth company, despite its annual sales of nearly $300 billion, and since the company is investing heavily in its growth, as I mentioned earlier, it makes little sense to look at fair value in terms of earnings per share or net income. Consequently, I will focus on free cash flow when calculating the potential fair value, as already justified in my previous article about Amazon.

Free cash flow increased to $25.8 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $19.4 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2018. This corresponds to a free cash flow growth of 33%.

In order to choose a conservative approach, I have chosen a growth rate of 27% per year including a growth decline rate of 10% in terms of free cash flow, since free cash flows have been volatile in the past and the management has announced price concessions, personnel expansion and investments, particularly for the AWS segment. In this context it is noteworthy that, according to MarketScreener, analysts estimate a free cash flow growth of 33% in 2020 and 30% in 2021.

The expansion of logistics in e-commerce and offline stores should also consume capital. These investments could negatively impact free cash flow in the foreseeable future, according to my assumption. At the same time, I also want to take into account additional dilution of the share due to stock-based awards.

Furthermore, I have chosen a multiple of 16.26 for the last FCF, which corresponds to the Price/Cash Flow multiple I had used for my previous calculation of Amazon's fair value and for the calculation of my Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) fair value. On the one hand, I prefer using a conservative approach. On the other hand, I see no reason to value Amazon with a higher Price/Cash Flow multiple compared to Alphabet. Additionally, this multiple is almost half as high as Amazon's 5-year average of 29.92 and slightly above the index multiple provided by Morningstar. For more details considering my free value calculation I would like to refer to my previous Amazon article.

Based on the discounted cash flow valuation, the fair value is $3,348.07, which corresponds to an undervaluation of the stock of 67% (see calculation below).

(Fair value calculation. Source: Author's calculation)

4. Conclusion

On the one hand, it is noticeable that the North America segment made a significant contribution to the fact that Amazon and other US companies were able to beat market expectations. As long as consumer spending in the US remains strong, as confirmed by the consumer sentiment index by the University of Michigan, and the Fed maintains its supportive monetary policy, the market and especially Amazon shares should have more room to run.

Consequently, investors should pay close attention to the consumer sentiment which is most likely also driven by the rising stock market. Potential market uncertainties could therefore trigger a chain reaction and have a negative impact on consumer sentiment.

On the other hand, Amazon's investments in one-day shipping and AWS continue to bear fruit, enabling the company to post a record quarter for new Amazon Prime Memberships and significantly increase its free cash flow despite significant higher operating expenses.

In terms of valuation, my updated fair value calculation indicates a price target of $3,348.07, which corresponds to an undervaluation of the stock of 67%

Based on Amazon's underlying fundamentals and my fair value calculation, any dips in share price could create a buying opportunity for (potential) investors.

Nevertheless, even if the share appears fundamentally undervalued, unexpected events are always to be expected on the stock market and there is no guarantee of rising share prices. Investors should always bear in mind that stock prices are volatile and should not be influenced by price movements alone, but rather should pay attention to the underlying fundamentals. In this respect, investors should always pay attention to their individual risk tolerance.

