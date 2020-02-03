Bullish And Bearish Cases And In-Between

A portfolio of exchange traded funds is constructed for the conservative investor who wants to diversify globally with defenses in place.

Bullish and Bearish cases are made. The outlook is for slow growth with profit disappointment leading to continued volatility.

While the coronavirus is a concern, it was only a catalyst for an overbought, overvalued market to make a small correction.

Introduction

Investing in 2018 and 2019 was fairly predictable in that the economy was slowing, interest rates peaked and began to fall and investors shifted to more defensive assets. Investing in 2020 is less clear as the U.S. economy continues to slow while the global economy is recovering, although slowly.

In this article, I show indicators that are bullish and others that are bearish. I build the February Model Portfolio of funds that will do well in either case. Defensive funds are included to protect the downside.

The Coronavirus

While Powell noted that it is “too early to say” what the extent of the impact on the United States will be, he said it is “a significant thing which will have some effects on the Chinese economy, at least in the short term.” - Coronavirus Outbreak Poses Risk to U.S. Fed's Economic Outlook

The coronavirus is having an impact on the Chinese economy and may cut economic growth by one percent to five percent. There have been more than six thousand cases reported and 133 people have died.

By comparison, the SARS outbreak in China in November 2002 resulted in 8,098 cases reported and 774 deaths in 17 countries. The Ebola virus outbreak that started in West Africa in 2013 resulted in 28,646 cases reported and over eleven thousand deaths. The flu season in the U.S. starting in October 2019 has resulted in an estimated 19 million flu illnesses with 180,000 hospitalizations, and 10,000 deaths from flu. Homicides in the U.S. have averaged nearly 19 thousand annually for the past three years while vehicle fatalities have averaged 37 thousand. No doubt, all deaths are tragic.

It is valid to have concerns over the coronavirus. China plays a larger part in the global economy than it did when the SARS outbreak occurred. This will impact airline traffic, travel, and trading. Attributing the recent fall in stock market prices over the past two weeks to it is an oversimplification and "fear-mongering" in my opinion.

The Bullish Case

The World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimate that global growth will grow slowly over the next two or three years.

Table #1: Global Growth Estimates

Global Growth Estimates 2019 2020 2021 2022 World Bank 2.4 2.5 2.6 2.7 International Monetary Fund 2.9 3.3 3.4 OECD 2.9 2.9 3.0

The U.S. and other advanced economies are expected to continue to grow at a slower rate.

Table #2: U.S. Growth Estimates

United States Growth Estimates 2019 2020 2021 2022 World Bank 2.3 1.8 1.7 1.7 International Monetary Fund 2.3 2.0 1.7 OECD 2.3 2.0 2.0 U.S. FOMC 2.2 2.1 1.9 1.9

The global economy is in a slow-growing environment while the U.S. is growing at a slower rate. To support a bullish case, I include the following indicators from my Investment Model.

The Monetary Policy Indicator shown below is negative, but improving. That the Federal Reserve has reversed the monetary tightening and adapted a looser policy is one of the more positive bullish trends. The indicator is based on Money Stock(s), changes to the Federal Funds Rate, Monetary Base, and 1-year Treasury Rate.

Chart #1: Monetary Policy

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Financial Risk Indicator is a positive bullish indicator. It is a composite of National Financial Conditions, St. Louis Financial Stress, Kansas City Financial Stress, Volatility, and Economic Policy Uncertainty.

Chart #2: Financial Risk

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Coincident Activity Index is starting to show initial signs of improvement. It is based on the Philadelphia Fed Coincident Economic Activity Index, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, and the Aruoba-Diebold-Scotti Business Conditions Index.

Chart #3: Coincident Activity

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Spending Indicator is showing sharper signs of improving. It is a composite of Advance Retail Sales, Real personal consumption expenditures, Total Business Sales, and Total Vehicle Sales.

Chart #4: Spending Indicator

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Income Indicator is improving modestly. It composites Real Personal Income, Compensation of Employees, Real Disposable Personal Income, and Aggregate Weekly Payrolls.

Chart #5: Income Indicator

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

Services are also starting to improve.

Chart #6: Service Indicator

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

In summary, the Bullish Case is that the U.S. economy is growing at a modest rate without financial stress and the global economy is emerging from the slowdown. It is showing evidence that the economy may improve but is a weak case for a bull market.

The Bearish Case

GDP Number Hides Serious Economic Weakness is an interesting article by Rick Davis at the Consumer Metrics Institute. Mr. Davis provides the following breakdown of the preliminary first quarter real GDP Growth which was 2.08%. Consumer Spending (C) was low, Investment (I) was negative, and Net Exports (X-M) added 1.49% to GDP.

Chart #7: Composition of GDP

He summarizes:

The healthy headline number is generated almost entirely from a huge uptick in imports 'growth' and an implausibly low inflation deflator.

This number came out on Thursday and the S&P 500 dropped 1.8% on Friday? High frequency trading accounts for a lot of the movements in the stock market whether the cause is poor economic growth or coronavirus.

I will begin the bearish case with my Indicator of Robert Dieli's Mr. Model which was described by Jeff Miller on Seeking Alpha. It has reached a mildly negative level. It is constructed from the 20-Year Treasury Rate, Federal Funds Rate, Consumer Price Index, and Unemployment Rate. What this means is that the economy is late in the business cycle and growth is unlikely to be high with being accompanied by inflation.

Chart #8: Mr. Model

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

My leading indicator is a composite of the Philadelphia Fed Leading Indicator, OECD LEI, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, and Conference Board LEI. The Leading Indicator has turned negative.

Chart #9: Leading Indicator

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Corporate Health Indicator is a strong indicator of a bearish outlook. It is a composite of nearly a dozen indicators. The five with the highest weight are Disposable Income, Operating Surplus, Real Output, Net Value Added, Total Business Sales, and Profits to Debt Ratio.

Chart #10: Corporate Health

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

While much has been made of the Yield Curve Inverting and whether it is still valid, the several durations of treasury bonds in the Yield Curve Indicator recently inverted again as it did prior to the 2007 Bear Market. We are still within the lead time of recession for the Yield Curve to start over the next year.

Chart #11: Yield Curve

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Smoothed U.S. Recession Probabilities and GDP-Based Recession Indicator Index are accurate recession indicators with the former giving too little warning and latter not being very timely. I built my Recession Indicator to give more warning than these recession indicators. It is based on 15 indicators that when negative give reliable warning of recession over the next year. While negative, some of the components are improving.

Chart #12: Recession Probability

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Valuation Index is based on John Hussman's Market Capitalization to Gross Value Added, the Tobin Q Ratio, Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings Ratio, and others. It is saying that valuations are very high. Valuation are a poor leading indicator of short-term returns, but an excellent indicator of long term returns. At these high levels of valuation, stock market returns over the next 5 to 10 years are most likely to be very low. U.S. stock markets, mega-cap in particular are most highly valued relative to small/mid caps and international funds.

Chart #13: Valuation Indicator

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Money Flow indicator is based on flows to money markets by Institutional and Retail Investors. Investors in 2019 had a strong de-risking of portfolios by increasing flows to safer assets.

Chart #14: Institutional and Retail Money Funds

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

Other well-discussed bearish indicators are orders, production, and shipping.

In summary of the Bearish Case, it is not frightening. There are plenty of warning signs. As John Mauldin says, we are "bumping along the bottom." This makes markets more susceptible to shocks like the coronavirus.

The Investment Model

I built the Investment Model based on 34 indicators for economic growth, monetary policy, financial risk, inflation, interest rates, global growth, valuations, among others. These are composited into a single index (dashed blue line) that attempts to maximize returns of stocks and bonds over the next six months. The dark blue line is the allocation index based on Benjamin Graham's guidance of never have more than 75% in stocks, nor less than 25%. It recommends to be at the minimum allocation to stocks, but is approaching the level where I may want to increase stock allocations.

Chart #15: Investment Model

Source: Created by the Author

The In-Between Case

The Hypothetical February Portfolio consists of funds for a cautious portfolio based on the themes in the article which are is to increase exposure to international funds, defensive funds, inflation protection, and small/mid-cap funds. Some of these funds have dipped over the past two weeks and should be bought on further dips.

I found ten exchange traded funds in different Lipper Categories that were ranked highly by at least three of Mutual Fund Observer, Morningstar, Market Edge, Ned Davis, FactSet, and XTF, or passed bullish screens. I added five funds because of the performance during downturns. These funds are shown below. The list is a shopping cart for investors and they may simplify or pick themes as they see appropriate. I included the three defensive funds (BTAL, IAU, and TLT) to reduce the volatility in the portfolio.

Table #3: Funds Selected for the February Model Portfolio

Symbol Name Role # High Ratings MINT PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Cash 2 MUB BlackRock iShares National Muni Bond Bonds 4 QLTA BlackRock iShares Aaa - A Rated Corp Bond Bonds 3 VWOB Vanguard Emerging Markets Gov Bond Bonds 3 STIP BlackRock iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Inflation 3 SPLV Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Domestic Equity 6 XLP State Street Consumer Staples Domestic Equity 6 XMLV Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility Domestic Equity 4 ACWV BlackRock iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Global Equity 6 JXI BlackRock iShares Global Utilities Global Equity 3 EWL BlackRock iShares MSCI Switzerland Global Equity 2 FLN First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Emerging Mrkts 2 BTAL AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Defense 0 IAU BlackRock iShares Gold Trust Defense/Inflation 5 TLT BlackRock iShares 20+ Year Treasury Defense 1

Source: Created by the Author

The following Table is based from Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio Tool showing Risk (Ulcer Index) and Risk Adjusted Return (Martin Ratio). The February Portfolio is rated Conservative (MFO Risk = 2). The maximum drawdown was 1.2%. My preference is to limit allocations in riskier funds to 5%. The Portfolio would have returned 16.2 in 2019 and averaged 7.1% over the past two years.

Table #4: MFO Ratings for the February Funds - 18 months

Symbol Name Weight% MAXDD% Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MINT PIMCO Enh Short Maturity 10 - - 1 - MUB BlackRock National Muni Bond 10 -1.3 0.4 1 8.2 QLTA BlackRock Aaa - A Rated Corp 15 -1.8 0.6 2 10.7 VWOB Vanguard Emer Mrkts Gov 5 -1.7 0.7 2 12.4 STIP BlackRock iShares 0-5 Yr TIPS 5 -0.7 0.3 1 3.9 SPLV Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility 10 -6.9 1.8 3 8.4 XLP State Street Cnsmr Staples 5 -9.1 2.6 3 5.9 XMLV Invesco S&P MidCap Low Vol 5 -8.4 2.5 4 3.9 ACWV BlackRock iShares Min Vol Glbl 5 -6.6 2.0 3 5.3 JXI BlackRock iShares Glbl Utilities 5 -2.3 0.9 3 16.6 EWL BlackRock iShares Switzerland 5 -10.2 3.1 4 4.8 FLN First Trust Latin Amer AlphaDEX 5 -7.4 4.6 5 3.8 BTAL AGFiQ US Market Ntrl Anti-Beta 5 -7.7 3.1 4 1.9 IAU BlackRock iShares Gold Trust 5 -5.2 2.5 4 4.6 TLT BlackRock iShares 20+ Yr Treas 5 -6.8 3.0 4 2.8 Portfolio 100 -1.2 0.4 2 22.6

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

The following yields and returns are from Morningstar. With the exception of the Latin American emerging market fund (FLN) and Mid-Cap Low Volatility (XMLV) all funds were positive for the past month. The defensive funds (IAU, BTAL, and TLT) had high returns in January.

Table #5: Returns for the February Model Funds

Name Ticker %Tot Rtn 1 Mon %Tot Rtn 3 Mon %Tot Rtn 12 Mon %Tot Rtn 3 Year % Div Yld TTM Enh Short Mat MINT 0.3 0.8 3.2 2.4 2.6 Nat Muni Bond MUB 1.7 2.0 8.4 4.7 2.4 Aaa - A Rated Corp QLTA 2.2 2.6 12.3 5.9 2.9 Emrg Mkt Govt VWOB 1.4 3.5 12.0 6.4 4.5 0-5 Year TIPS STIP 0.5 1.3 4.6 2.0 2.1 S&P 500 Lo Vol SPLV 3.0 4.8 23.5 15.3 2.1 Cnsmr Staples XLP 0.3 4.1 21.6 9.3 2.6 MidCap Low Vol XMLV -0.2 1.4 15.2 11.6 2.0 Min Vol Global ACWV 1.2 2.9 16.5 12.0 2.5 Global Utilities JXI 5.9 8.3 24.9 15.1 3.2 Switzerland EWL 0.3 5.6 24.8 12.3 1.8 Latin America FLN -1.0 8.6 6.1 8.3 1.9 US Mrkt Ntrl Anti-Beta BTAL 5.7 0.2 11.3 7.1 0.8 Gold Trust IAU 4.6 4.9 20.0 9.1 0.0 20+ Year Treas TLT 7.7 3.8 22.4 9.4 2.1

Source: Created by the Author Based on Morningstar

I used Portfolio Visualizer to help select the funds and establish allocations and the link is provided here. Minimum allocations were used to include mid-cap and global funds. The performance of the February Model Portfolio (Provided Portfolio) is compared to the same funds to maximize the Sharpe Ratio and against the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWIAX).

Chart #16: February Model Performance

Source: Created by the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer

Fund Spotlight - SPDR Multi-Asset Real Return (RLY)

The fund that I like in case inflation rises due to a tight labor market and continued economic expansion is the SPDR Multi-Asset Real Return (RLY) Fund, but after a strong 2019, it is not performing well now. RLY returned 12% in 2016, 10% in 2017 and 15% in 2019. I will monitor it for future purchases, but am not interested at this time because inflation is not rising strongly. According to the Prospectus:

Under normal circumstances, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”) invests at least 80% of the net assets of the Fund among exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide exposure to the following primary asset classes: (I) inflation protected securities issued by the United States government, its agencies and/or instrumentalities, as well as inflation protected securities issued by foreign governments, agencies, and/or instrumentalities; (II) domestic and international real estate securities; (III) commodities; and (iv) publicly-traded companies in natural resources and/or commodities businesses. - Prospectus

Inflation has been mostly subdued since the early 1980s, but is rising by some measurements.

Chart #17: Real Return (RLY) Price

Data by YCharts

I used Mutual Fund Observer to find three exchange traded funds in the Real Return Category. While the performance of ASET is better than RLY, the fund only has $11M in assets which is below my minimum.

Table #6: Comparison of Real Return ETFs

Name Real Return Multi-Asset Real Rtrn Real Assets Alloc IQ State Street FlexShares Symbol CPI RLY ASET APR %/yr 2.8 4.2 7.7 MAXDD % -3.8 -13.4 -12.2 Date MAXDD 201812 201812 201812 Ulcer Index 0.9 4.3 3.6 Martin Ratio 1.27 0.58 1.69 MFO Risk 2 4 4 MFO Rating 3 2 3 Age yr 10.2 7.7 4.1 Yield %/yr 2.1 3.5 1.7 AUM $M $ 56 $ 99 $ 11 Trend 10 mo 2.3 4.3 4.1 Family Rating 3 4 3

What I like about RLY is that most of its assets are in other exchange traded funds and is transparent. These are the types of funds that do well went inflation is rising. I can gain the diversification by investing in one fund.

Table #7: RLY Portfolio Composition

Top 10 Holdings Weight Morningstar Category SPDR® S&P Global Natural Resources 23 US Fund Natural Resources Invesco Optm Yd Dvrs Cdty Stra No K1 20 US Fund Comdts Broad Basket SPDR® Portfolio TIPS ETF 14 US Fund Inflation-Protected Bond SPDR® Dow Jones REIT ETF 9 US Fund Real Estate SPDR® S&P Global Infrastructure ETF 9 US Fund Infrastructure SPDR® Dow Jones International Rel Est 9 US Fund Global Real Estate SPDR® FTSE Intl Govt Infl-Protd Bd 6 US Fund World Bond Invesco DB Gold 3 US Fund Comdts Precious Metals Energy Select Sector SPDR® ETF 3 US Fund Equity Energy VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF 2 US Fund Natural Resources

Closing

Markets are too highly valued to interest me. I believe the economy is growing strong enough to prevent a major contraction without a shock, and that volatility will be high until these conditions change. The expectation that I have is slow growth with profit disappointment. The February Model Portfolio reflects a cautious allocation. I have made limit buy orders on four funds like those in this article if the price falls 3% to 5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter. I am employed in the precious metals industry.