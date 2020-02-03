Myovant Sciences: Bull And Bear Cases And Investment Decision

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) was founded in 2016 and is based in Brisbane, CA, and Basel, Switzerland. The company's pipeline is focused on the diseases of women's health. The key flagship molecule is Relugolix, a direct antagonist of Gonadotropin-releasing hormone, GnRH. It is already available in Japan as a monotherapy for treating bleeding due to uterine fibroids (marketed by Takeda). Myovant licensed it from Takeda for various indications outside Japan and certain other Asian territories.

Near-term catalysts:

Phase 3 data for Relugolix (SPIRIT 2 trial) in treating endometriosis-associated pain in Q1 2020.

MAA filing for Relugolix (E.U.) in treating bleeding due to uterine fibroids in Q1 2020.

NDA filing for Relugolix in treating bleeding due to uterine fibroids in April 2020.

Phase 3 data for Relugolix (SPIRIT 1 trial) in treating endometriosis-associated pain in Q2 2020.

NDA filing for Relugolix in advanced prostate cancer in Q2 2020.

Bull Case:

- The biggest bull case for investing in the company is the remarkable Phase 3 data for Relugolix in advanced prostate cancer released in November this year. Before this data, the stock was languishing and not on investor radars despite two successful Phase 3 trials in treating bleeding due to uterine fibroids. In the Phase 3 trial in advanced prostate cancer, Relugolix was compared against the standard of care injectable Gonadotropin-releasing hormone, GnRH antagonist Leuprolide (peak $1.7 billion in sales). Not only Relugolix showed a higher testosterone suppression compared to Leuprolide, but it also has other advantages like convenient oral administration, no testosterone flare after starting therapy, faster onset of testosterone suppression, a faster offset of testosterone suppression on discontinuing the therapy and lower incidence of cardiovascular events. The results can be explained by the mechanism of action of the two therapies. Relugolix blocks GnRH directly while leuprolide is a GnRH agonist and desensitizes GnRH receptor by repeated agonism. The results were good enough to pitch Relugolix as a first-line hormone suppression therapy in advanced prostate cancer, resulting in the stock jumping >100% and putting the company on investor radar. The target market is approx. 90,000 patients with locally advanced prostate cancer on GnRH antagonists and another 80,000 patients with metastatic prostate cancer on the same therapy.

- Both LIBERTY 1 and 2 Phase 3 trials in treating bleeding due to uterine fibroids succeeded. The key competitor for Relugolix in this indication is AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Elagolix. Bulls have pitched some advantages of Relugolix over Elagolix; for example, once a day administration which may increase patient compliance (compared to twice-daily administration for Elagolix), lower incidence of hot flashes and night sweat and lower bone mineral density, BMD loss compared to Elagolix (BMD loss is a side effect on GnRH antagonists). The target market is approx. 5 million women in the U.S. with bleeding due to uterine fibroids. NDA filing in this indication is deferred till April 2020 to include the 12-month safety data from LIBERTY open-label extension trial which may have a positive impact on the label for the duration of use of the combination tablet.

- I looked at the design of SPIRIT 2 and 2 trials for Relugolix in treating endometriosis-associated pain. The trials have >75% probability of success based on the same dose as in successful uterine fibroid Phase 3 trials, and placebo comparator (thus creating a lower bar for success). The target market is approx. 6 million women in the U.S. with endometriosis-related symptoms who fail first-line therapy with oral contraceptives, OCPs.

- The company is actively involved in patient advocacy which may increase the awareness for its products among the target markets. For example, it has partnered with PERIOD, a non-profit organization which is fighting period poverty and stigma and FLO Health, an AI-powered app for women to support them in their reproductive period.

- Parent Roivant Sciences is well funded and willing to support Myovant by infusing capital whenever necessary. Roivant bought approx. $55M of the stock in November-December this year. Cash reserves are expected as $400M after the closing of the recent loan facility ($92M of long-term debt). Operating cash burn is $67M per quarter.

- The management is experienced in the industry and has a good track record. CEO Seely is an endocrinologist and has 20 years of experience in drug development. She served as Chief Medical Officer at Medication where she led the development of Xtandi in metastatic prostate cancer. CFO Karbe served as CFO at Exelixis (EXEL). Chief Medical Officer Ferreira served as Senior VP, Clinical Development at Shionogi, and Executive Director of Clinical Research in Women's Health at Merck (MRK). Chief Commercial Officer Sablich served as VP, Primary Care Marketing at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and 15 years at Merck in sales, product management, etc.

- The stock is being rumored as a buyout candidate by partners Sumitomo and Takeda.

Bear case:

- The lower BMD loss for Relugolix in Phase 3 trials in uterine fibroids compared to Elagolix appears due to the reason that Relugolix was used as a combination with hormonal therapy (estrogen and progesterone, which have a beneficial effect on BMD). In clinical practice, KOLs see little differentiation between the two since they administer hormonal therapy as an add-on with Elagolix.

- Competitor AbbVie has a stronger marketing muscle. Elagolix has a time lead over Relugolix in two key indications. It is already in the market for treating endometriosis-related pain while NDA was filed for Elagolix in uterine fibroids indication in August 2019.

- Despite the advantages mentioned above for Relugolix over Elagolix in treating uterine fibroids (which could also extend to endometriosis-related pain), the stock's price action after releasing LIBERTY 1 and 2 data shows that investors are not convinced with Relugolix's superiority over Elagolix. The stock continued to slide down over the next 2-3 weeks after releasing the data from these trials in May 2019 and then July 2019.

- During my research, I also listened to a KOL call (Yale endocrinologist) held by Slingshot Insights. The KOL mentioned that leuprolide has been around for decades and clinicians are very used to prescribing it. He also mentioned that he doesn't see much of difference between Relugolix and Elagolix in the indication of uterine fibroids. In treating endometriosis-related pain, he mentioned that Elagolix may have some advantage over Relugolix. Elagolix is available in two doses: low and high, while Relugolix is only available in high dose. In treating endometriosis pain, clinicians prefer to start with a low dose (due to side effects) and then titrate up to a higher dose.

- In prostate cancer as well, this KOL mentioned that leuprolide still has advantages of near-total testosterone suppression on once every 3 months injection. He mentioned that many prostate cancer patients are not reliable pill takers and the Relugolix's efficacy may be affected in the real-world clinical practice due to patient compliance.

- Although SPIRIT 1 and 2 trials have a high probability of meeting the primary endpoint, investors will also be watching the safety data like change in BMD, hot flushes, change in lipid profile, etc. for comparison vs. Elagolix which is already in the market for this indication. Myovant's stock may fall despite meeting the endpoint if little differentiation is seen compared to the leader Elagloix in this indication.

Investment decision:

After weighing the bull and bear cases, I am rating the stock a Buy at present. I continue to consider prostate cancer as the key differentiator indication for Relugolix vs. competition (Elagolix is not being developed in prostate cancer). Assuming $1 billion in peak sales for Relugolix (2026) across various indications and 12% cost of capital, my estimate for the enterprise value is $1.8 billion. The current enterprise value is $1.1 billion. The first price target is $18, time-frame of 1 year.

Risks in the investment have been explained under the bear case above and also include disappointing data from SPIRIT 1 and 2 trials, unexpected side effects. FDA asking for more information for the planned NDA submissions, etc. Even after FDA approval, the estimated peak sales for Relugolix may not be achieved. Investing in biopharmaceutical companies with no revenues may not be suitable for all investors and it is possible to lose the entire capital invested.

