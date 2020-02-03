Alexion Pharmaceuticals Is On Sale

However, the company has a vast pipeline, is migrating patients to a recently approved product and is now dirt-cheap on an earnings valuation.

Conservative guidance for 2020, a weak biotech sector and fears about eventual competition to its franchise product all played a role in the decline.

The stock of Alexion Therapeutics (ALXN) slipped to under the $100 last week despite a significant Q4 earnings beat. Part of this recent decline is due to the huge hit small and midcap biotech stocks have taken recently as the markets have gone into "risk-off" mode on growing fears the coronavirus in China will spread. The company also offered up conservative guidance in 2020, which Alexion will probably easily step over this year. We revisit this undervalued mid-cap biotech play in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Boston, Massachusetts-based biotech company focused on rare diseases. It currently has four approved products: Ultomiris, Soliris, Strensiq, and Kanuma. Soliris makes up the bulk of revenues. This compound is used to treat the rare disorders of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and anti-AchR+ generalized myasthenia gravis. The company is in the middle of transitioning most patients on Soliris to recently approved Ultomiris. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a market cap of approximately $23.6 billion and trades just under $100.00 a share.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings

The headline numbers from the fourth-quarter report for Alexion were solid. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.71 a share, a dime a share above the consensus. GAAP earnings of $4.00 a share were way above expectations. Revenues surge over 22% from the same period a year ago to $1.38 billion, $60 million above the consensus.

Source: Company Presentation

The fourth quarter completed a rock-solid year for Alexion. Soliris still managed to grow sales by eleven percent on a year-over-year basis in 2019 even as the company concentrates on migrating patients to Ultomiris, which booked sales of $339 million for FY2019.

Source: Company Presentation

The company also saw strong sales growth for its other two approved products, Kanuma and Strensiq, in 2019. What caused the stock to sell off, in addition to market weakness, was the guidance provided for next year (below).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $5,500-5,560 million vs. Yahoo Finance consensus of $5.6 billion; Soliris/Ultomiris revenues: $4,755-4,800 million; EPS: $7.91-8.71; non-GAAP EPS: $10.65-10.85 vs. Yahoo Finance consensus of $11.37.

This forecast projects revenue growth in the low teens with non-GAAP EPS a tad higher in FY2020.

Other Notable Recent Events

The company recently completed the acquisition of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) for just under a $1 billion. Achillion has several compounds in mid-stage development at the time of the purchase. Its pipeline complements Alexion's well. Achillion's Factor D inhibitor drugs target an alternate pathway and one in which patients are not currently being addressed with Alexion's approach. The company also eliminated a potential competitor with the purchase. With the acquisition, Alexion now has 19 clinical-stage development programs planned for 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Since Q4 results were posted Thursday, nine analyst firms, including JP Morgan and Oppenheimer, have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Cowen & Co. and RBC Capital have assigned or resumed positive coverage as well. There is one upward price target revision and one downward price target revision among this torrent of analyst activity. Price targets proffered by these nine analyst firms is in the range of $135-165 a share.

Morgan Stanley seems to be the lone pessimist as it reissued its Hold rating. Notably, its price target of $127 a share is more than 25% above the current price of Alexion. The company's balance sheet is in good shape with just over $2 billion in cash and marketable securities, against just under $3 billion in debt.

Verdict

While there are some legitimate concerns that Alexion's core franchise, Soliris, will eventually see competition from the likes of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) - which was recently acquired - they seem very overblown. The company is making good progress transitioning over to Ultomiris.

Source: Company Presentation

Alexion is also expanding its pipeline, both organically and via acquisitions. It envisions potentially up to 10 new product launches by 2023. The stock currently goes for just over nine times earnings and should see revenue growth in the low teens in 2020.

In my opinion, that is dirt cheap, and I added some additional shares to my core holdings in ALXN late this week using buy-write orders. This has been a profitable thing tco do over the past three years every time the stock drifts below the $100 level.

