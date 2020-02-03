Templeton Dragon Fund: Bearish As The Coronavirus Outbreak Resets Expectations

Beyond our near-term bearish outlook, we think TDF is a quality fund that should be on investor's radar for a future buying opportunity.

We see downside risk for the fund as the ongoing coronavirus epidemic is set to pressure growth in the region and the operating environment for underlying holdings.

The Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) with $713 million in total assets is the largest closed-end-fund focused on China Region equities which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong. TDF has benefited since its inception back in 1994 from the structural and generational growth dynamics in China over the period. While we think TDF is a quality fund with a good structure, we highlight the recent emergence of the coronavirus outbreak as a concerning development that warrants caution in the near term. We expect the TDF fund to remain under pressure and face downside over the coming months with the major Chinese companies facing a difficult operating environment that is likely to weigh on sentiment.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Portfolio

The fund is invested across 69 mostly large-cap equities with the top three holdings including Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY), and chip-maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) together representing 26.3% of the fund. Overall, there is a relatively high concentration in financial sector stocks which we include banks and insurance companies with a 40% weighting in the fund. Notably, there is limited exposure to energy and materials sector stocks at less than 5% of the fund.

(Source: Templeton)

Performance

Keep in mind that TDF is actively managed and not intended to track any particular index. Templeton uses the "MSCI Golden Dragon Index" as a benchmark for performance reference which similarly is based on large and mid-cap China stocks as well as securities incorporated in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Over 10 years with comparable data through the end of 2019, TDF has returned on average 7.2% per year on the market price compared to 7.1% from the index. In 2019, TDF outperformed the benchmark with a 27.7% total return compared to 24.2% in the MSCI Index.

(Source: Templeton)

Comparable Funds Performance

In terms of comparable funds, we note that over the past decade, a couple of ETFs and alternative CEFs have delivered similar returns as TDF which is up by 114% on cumulative basis total return to the market price. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) has been an underperformer over the period up just 33.1% in the past 10 years. The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ), which is meant to track the MSCI index by the same name, is up 106.8% over the past decade.

Among closed-end-funds, the China Fund Inc. (CHN) up 88.4% over the past decade has lagged TDF while the Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) was up 109.5% over the period. The Taiwan Fund (TWN), which as the name implies only invests in Taiwanese companies, is the leader of the group with a slightly higher total return over the period at 118.7%. Over different time frames, the performance ranking among these funds varies as each feature a different strategy and unique exposure.

Data by YCharts

Distribution

The Templeton Dragon Fund has some particular advantages to the group. Notably, TDF has the lowest expense ratio among the comparable CEFs at 1.33% and alternatively the highest current distribution yield at 11.5%, making it a compelling income vehicle. Beyond our current bearish view on Chinese equities which we discuss below, TDF is our top-pick among funds to gain long-term exposure to the market segment.

Data by YCharts

Taking a look at the fund's financial highlights, the distributions are made on a semi-annual basis. Favorably all TDF distributions are comprised entirely of portfolio income and realized gains (no taxable return of capital). Historically, the fund has repurchased a small number of shares on an annual basis. This is another strength in the structure of the fund.

(Source: Templeton)

TDF Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Given the circumstances with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, we think there is a downside for Chinese stocks with the country essentially being ground zero in terms of the public health crisis. While it's still a developing situation with a lot of uncertainty, we sense that the economic impact can be significant regardless of the extent of the viral epidemic.

Recognizing the real human tragedy with a current death count of over 300 people, economic activity in the region has already been greatly diminished with conditions deteriorating. A surge in confirmed cases is likely driving the general population to avoid public settings. Businesses and offices have closed across the country including several U.S. based retail companies like Apple (AAPL), Starbucks (SBUX), and Levi Strauss (LEVI) which announced store closures. All sectors of the economy appear to be under stress. We expect weak financial results for most Chinese companies in the current quarter that will likely require a reset lower of growth expectations.

The best-case scenario at this point is that new cases of coronavirus, or the growth rate of new cases, plateau over the next few weeks. The mortality rate currently at 2.2% based on the number of deaths to confirmed cases remains a key monitoring point. On the other hand, should the epidemic spread globally and the mortality rate increase from here, there are more serious implications to the global financial system that are potentially even more bearish.

Since January 16th when TDF reached a high of $20.33 per share for the year, the fund's market value has declined by 10.6% along with a similar performance of many underlying holdings. Indeed, Chinese stocks are in a correction and we see more downside in the near term.

Data by YCharts

The fund's discount to NAV currently at 13.2% reached as low as 18% back in 2015 which at the time was a sell-off driven by fears of a "hard landing" in China with a decelerating economy. By this measure, the fund has more downside on a relative basis.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

There's a lot to like about TDF in terms of its structure, investment performance history, strategy, and income component. Unfortunately, the emergence of the coronavirus is a major bearish catalyst for Chinese stocks that will likely have implications over the rest of the year. We expect the fund to remain under pressure with poor sentiment and see the $16.00 per share level as a near-term target representing about 15% further downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.