Phillips 66: With RSI At 16, The Stock Is A Clear-Cut Buy

The ongoing Black Swan event is creating an excellent opportunity to accumulate one good refiner at a discount.

Phillips 66 posted fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $736 million or $1.64 per share, beating expectations again. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.54. The company beat analysts' expectations.

Source: The Street/Bloomberg

Investment Thesis

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) is one of the world's largest downstream oil corporations in this "refiners" segment. It is a distinct group within the oil industry, which sometimes is not acting totally in correlation with the rest of the group.

The refining and marketing sector is a significant division of the oil industry, and holding at least one of those three US refiners in your long-term portfolio is highly recommended.

For investors interested in this particular segment, I recommend watching the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK), which is tightly following the three refiners that I am regularly analyzing on Seeking Alpha.

The investment thesis is common for those three companies: Investing in these stocks is a long-term decision.

The refiners deliver steady free cash flow, which allows a robust and secure dividend. Moreover, the business model is stable and not about to turn obsolete anytime soon.

However, the refining business is highly volatile and cyclical by definition. Hence, it is crucial to trade short term about 30% of your total position to profit fully. The trading should be done using technical analysis.

The only question is to choose the company the most adapted to your specifications, and I will try to present this company objectively to give you what you need to decide wisely. All three are quite similar.

Finally, the refiners group is a complex industry that can be frightening to the "normal guy," but you should not worry. You need to focus on a few elements to understand how it works.

Data by YCharts

In terms of revenues versus net income, Phillips 66 did quite well this quarter, but less than Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is always a little behind.

The crack spread is the key to profit for refiners

The crack spread is a crucial component to understanding what the refiner's business is all about, and how it is making a profit. It is, in short, the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it.

The crack spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can predict to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability and a key component of potential growth.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

During the fourth quarter, we continue to progress our major growth projects. We achieved a major milestone with the initial start-up, the Gray Oak Pipeline. Midstream performed well, delivering another record quarter in the transportation business. Refining and Chemicals ran at 97% utilization. Our turnaround activity and weak product and petrochemical margins impacted our financial results. During 2019, we made significant progress on executing our growth strategy in Midstream and Chemicals.

Phillips 66's realized refining margins are indicated below for 4Q'19:

In the oil transport and refining industry, Phillips 66 is the right choice based on its actual fair valuation and its dominant position in the refining, chemicals, and marketing oil industry. Both Valero Energy and Phillips 66 are an excellent choice in this segment.

Phillips 66 operates in four operational segments. Each segment is shown below along with the percentage of the EBIT which is generated for Phillips 66 during the third quarter of 2019:

Note: Credit Suisse said that "Phillips 66 has the edge over its peers as it is running light sweet crude at two of its three refineries in the Gulf Coast."

Phillips 66 Partners LP, a potential choice.

Another alternative for new investors could be Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP), which has outperformed PSX and offers a higher dividend yield now at 5.99% (last quarterly distribution was $0.875 per share) versus 3.94% for PSX.

PSXP is less sensitive to fluctuations in oil and gas prices. The company released its 4Q'19 earnings on January 31, 2019. During the quarter, the company:

Achieved Record earnings of $255 million and adjusted EBITDA of $345 million. Increased quarterly distribution to $0.875 per common unit. Commenced initial operations on the Gray Oak Pipeline.

It receives stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from transportation services to third parties, as well as Phillips 66. Its activities expand across the Gulf Coast, Central Corridor, Western, and Atlantic regions of the U.S. Consequently, the company generates steady cash flows, which are predictable. PSXP is outperforming PSX

Data by YCharts

The quick rise of PSXP has been outstanding as we can see in the chart below:

One issue with the stock is its growing debt reaching $3.5 billion at the end of 4Q'19 and weakening cash of $286 million in the same quarter. Greg Garland said in the conference call:

Phillips 66 Partners commenced initial operations on the Gray Oak Pipeline in November, and we anticipate full service in the second quarter of 2020. The 900,000 barrel per day pipeline will transport crude oil from the Permian and the Eagle Ford to the Texas Gulf Coast, including our Sweeny Refinery. Phillips 66 Partners owns a 42.25% interest in the pipeline. Gray Oak will connect to multiple refineries and export facilities in the Corpus Christi area, including the South Texas Gateway Terminal in which PSXP has 25% ownership.

PSX - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Fourth Quarter 2019

Phillips 66 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total revenues and other 29.74 30.59 29.84 23.66 28.52 27.77 29.13 Revenues in $ Billion 28.98 29.79 29.10 23.10 27.85 27.22 29.61 Net Income in $ Million 1,339 1,492 2,238 203 1,422 712 736 EBITDA $ Million 2,307 2,446 3,376 790 2,278 1,388 1,521 Estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 2.84 3.18 4.82 0.44 3.12 1.58 1.64 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2364 582 4139 -478 1,930 1,662 1,694 CapEx in $ Million 538 779 994 1,097 631 867 1,278 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1826 -197 3145 -1,575 1,299 795 416 Estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Billion 1.884 0.924 3.019 1.253 1.819 2.268 1.614 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 11.364 11.337 11.157 11.298 10.439 11.925 11.763 Dividend per share in $ 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 471.64 469.44 464.53 459.3 455.6 451.0 447.8

Source: Company filing and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income were $29.61 billion in 4Q'19

Phillips 66 posted fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $736 million or $1.64 per share, beating expectations again. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.54. The company beat analysts' expectations.

The company captured favorable margins in the chemicals segment.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

These projects will contribute to future cash generation and create shareholder value. Phillips 66 Partners commenced initial operations on the Gray Oak Pipeline in November, and we anticipate full service in the second quarter of 2020. The 900,000 barrel per day pipeline will transport crude oil from the Permian and the Eagle Ford to the Texas Gulf Coast, including our Sweeny Refinery.

Midstream: Adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $405 million, down from $409 million in the same quarter last year.

Chemicals: Adjusted pre-tax earnings of $173 million, up from $152 million realized in the same quarter last year.

Refining: The refining margins realized was $9.50 per BBL this quarter versus $11.13 per BBL for VLO. PSX made $14.92 per BBL in the Central Corridor sector. It was $16.53 in the same quarter a year ago.

$/bbl 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 West Coast 6.25 9.94 10.11 10.22 Central Corridor 10.23 17.84 15.99 14.92 Gulf Coast 5.44 8.20 8.34 7.45 Atlantic Basin/EU 7.76 10.85 11.48 7.06 Worldwide 7.23 11.37 11.18 9.50

From Fun Trading file.

Adjusted profit was $345 million, significantly down from the year-ago quarter's $2,008 million. This poor showing has been attributed to higher costs from turnaround activities and weaker margins compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Marketing and Specialties: Pre-tax earnings dived from $592 million last year to $287 million. Again weaker margins have been the culprit.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at $416 million in 4Q'19

I consider the free cash flow for Phillips 66 a crucial financial indicator. As you all know, the free cash flow is what is left to pay the dividend, implement a share buyback program, and pay back the paramount debt.

There are a few different free cash flows, and I will not enter the accounting details. The most simple calculation is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. FCF yearly ("ttm") represents $935 million. The fourth quarter was a gain of $416 million (estimated by Fun Trading).

The dividend is now $3.60 per share yearly or a payout of ~$1.62 billion a year. On October 5, 2019, Phillips 66 announced a new $3 Billion share repurchase program. In the last conference call:

[We] returned $3.2 billion to shareholders [2019], including $1.7 billion of share repurchases. Our ending cash balance was $1.6 billion.

Let's compare the dividend yield with the company's rivals. PSX is lagging, but not as much. Both Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy have increased their dividend this quarter, while Phillips 66 kept the dividend unchanged.

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Net debt (consolidated) as of December 31, 2019, is now $10.15 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of 1.7x. The total debt includes ~$3.3 billion from Phillips 66 Partners (see graph below). The net debt to capital ratio is 27%.

Phillips 66 debt is indicated on a consolidated basis with PSXP.

But in terms of the balance sheet, the debt attributed to PSX is lower, as shown in the chart below.

Source: PSX Presentation

4 - Outlook Q1 2020 and full-year 2020

Source: PSX Presentation

Technical analysis (short term)

PSX is the perfect example of why I have always recommended managing your long-term position as trading stock as well. A few months back, everything was bright, and most of the posters were indicating how wonderful it was to keep a position in this company and "sit on it" while pocketing the dividend.

Three months have passed, and the stock is now 24% down from its highs.

Technical analysis is a useful instrument that will tell you when to buy a slice or when to sell a portion and make a profit. The stock will still be a long-term position in your portfolio, and in the end, the "sells" and the "buys" will even out. The only difference is the profit made.

In this case, TA analysis much is conducted in correlation with RSI(14). PSX is now a strong buy based on TA and the RSI(14), which is now 16!

My thinking is now to buy and accumulate. The stock could retest $89 as support with a potential "sell" at $105, which is now the first-line resistance.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.