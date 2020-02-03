Yara: Fertilizer With 20-40% Potential Dividend Growth

The turnaround is finally upon us - Yara International is becoming investable.

Valuation has teetered, the dividend turned to (mostly) dust, and yields collapsed from 4-5% to 1-2%.

I've stayed out of Yara International for years, following the horrible combination of excessive CapEx with an unfortunately-timed market collapse.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as YARIY and YRAIF . The Yara International listing in Oslo, OSL:YAR, offers stronger liquidity).

I've received multiple inquiries as to why I don't cover/write about the company Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) (OTCPK:YRAIF). I did cover it in my article on Norwegian stocks, which included my recession buy list. While we aren't in a recession, Yara is now very quickly becoming more appealing.

In this article I'll clarify why I haven't invested in Yara International until now, and why I'm going deep at this time, with a very long prospect. This will also serve as my initiatory article for the company.

This is an important article, in terms of timing, for two reasons:

Yara International is reporting FY19 on Friday the 7th of February. The dividend proposal will be communicated.

The dividend proposal will be communicated. Indications are that the company is returning to more visible profitability, communicated through an increased dividend policy (50%, up from 40-45%) of net earnings, growing even more in 2020.

Enjoy!

(Source: Yara)

Yara International - It keeps growing

On the face of it, Yara International seems like the perfect company to invest in for someone a bit conscious of the cyclical nature of parts of the business, but with a long-term perspective.

For those of you who don't know what Yara is, it's a Chemical Company. It produces nitrogen fertilizers, ammonia, urea, and nitrogen-based chemicals. Focal areas are, naturally, crops and farming.

(Source: Yara BMO Market Presentation)

Historically speaking, the company was founded 115 years ago as Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) - yes, that's the Norsk Hydro that I've written about earlier. Yara was the world's first producer of mineral nitrogen fertilizers. Back in 2004, Norsk Hydro and Yara International de-merged as part of a strategy to clarify and specialize, forming the aluminum company and the fertilizer company we now know.

Yara International has ~17000 employees, sales to 160 countries and 2018 came in at a 12.9B revenue. Out of its closest peers, very few are the size of Yara, and what's more, very few companies have the international footprint that Yara gives us.

(Source: Yara BMO Market Presentation)

The company's sales aren't focused on any particular geography, though the largest is the European continent and Latin/South America. These continents/areas together account for more than 60% of Yara's sales, with Asia coming in at 13% and NA at 10.5%.

The Yara portfolio consists of a number of products, all related to fertilizing and perfecting crops.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2019)

When it comes to quarterlies and annuals however, the company doesn't split its reporting into these segments but rather reports the production of fertilizers as well as shipping of the product. In short, Yara produces:

Ammonia

Urea

Nitrate

NPK (Nitrogen/Phosphorus/Potassium)

CN (Calcium Nitrate)

UAN (Solution of Urea and Ammonium Nitrate in water)

SSP (Single superphosphate fertilizer)

MAP (Monoammonium fertilizer)

Out of these, the first four represent over 85% of Yara's production - millions of tonnes - with smaller productions of MAP coming in at small double-digits in terms of kilotonnes. Yara has some excellent strategy coupled with an increasing number of digital services to offer a complete solution to farmers interested in Yaras services and products.

(Source: Capital Markets Day 2019)

When considering this, the company has all of the natural trends on their side. We're moving towards a circular economy, digital revenue streams are growing across the board for many businesses. The company is launching products frequently, and they even partnered with IBM (IBM) to launch a globally-leading digital farming data and services platform. Yara has long proven expertise in agronomy, a global reach and now includes the latest technologies.

The company is also currently entering India, establishing a growing local footprint through distribution networks that are slowly scaling up - from 14 kilotonnes in 2015 to almost 100 kilotonnes in 2019.

The question becomes, why wouldn't you want to invest in Yara? What could possibly be negative here?

The ownership is solid and not a concern, for one. Why? Because like with many Norwegian companies, the state has its arms around Yara. The government owns more than 40% of Yara, both directly through the public ministries, but through the pension fund as well. History has shown us that the Norwegian state has been an able shareholder and has shareowner interests at heart.

Things become clearer when we look at historical results.

(Source: Börsdata, EPS, NOK/Share)

This could raise a few red flags. It affects dividends too and is the reason why the current dividend for Yara is 6.5 NOK or about 1.8% in terms of yield. In previous years, it was as high as 4.5%, with dividends of more than twice the current levels.

(Source: Börsdata, P/E)

So, something happened - and really, what happened wasn't all that complicated or strange when considering what external factors affected it.

Yara simply combined a period of excessive CapEx/Investment spending...

(Source: Yara Capital Markets Day 2019)

... with some extremely unfavorable macro/external trends which impacted every one of Yara's core business areas heavily.

(Source: Yara Capital Markets Day 2019)

Those of us who follow agronomy and invest in Agro/Fertilizer stocks have been able to follow this as it unfolds. I don't believe any company has been as relentlessly exposed to these trends as Yara, due to the combination of heavy investments with lowered earnings. In fact, I'm very surprised that company valuations have held up as they have during these past few years - it goes to show the resilience of the company and the love some have for the company.

When viewed in this way, Yara can be pleased that they were actually able to pay out anything in dividends. Indeed, the payout ratio for 2018/2019 jumped well above 100% as the full effect of the combined CapEx/pricing issues hit, with EPS coming in at less than 5 NOK for FY18.

To be clear - these issues are not done. Pricing for fertilizer is still at low levels, and the company doesn't expect this to improve materially in 2020 either, even though they're climbing slowly. We don't see a $70/Ton nitrate price coming back all that soon, for instance. Yara will have to deal with these trends for some time, and they are.

(Source: Yara Capital Markets Day 2019)

The focus has been on growing the premium segment, which is more resilient to macro and pricing, and the results have been impressive, with the premium portfolio growing 15% CAGR since 2015.

The company's recent projects are finally coming online...

(Source: Yara Capital Markets Day 2019)

... with more projects slated to come online until 2021, with most front-loaded investment costs finished.

(Source: Yara Capital Markets Day 2019)

This, again, is reflected in the expected CapEx spend going forward.

(Source: Yara Capital Markets Day 2019)

Again - when viewing this, there's no wondering as to what happened during the past years.

So - that's Yara International, one of the largest fertilizer companies in the world.

It took some significant haymakers when investment spending coupled with an extremely unfavorable macro to drive the company's earnings down hard. However, this wasn't the result of any flaw in Yara's business (beyond perhaps poor planning, risk management and laddering of CapEx) or the appeal of its products. The products are fine, and people do need to eat. Yara has simply been forced to navigate extremely treacherous waters with very few resources, as most of these resources have been consumed by both growth and maintenance CapEx, leaving little earnings (given trends) to dividends and other things.

This is now at an end - let's look at where the company has been going in 2019.

Recent Results

You'll be happy to hear that despite continued unfavorable pricing (it's slowly recovering - very slowly) Yara has been doing quite well during the year.

Let's start with EPS. With 3 quarters done and using expectations for the third quarter, we can expect/forecast an FY19 EPS of around 17.4-18.4 NOK per share. This marks a significant improvement and a return to normalcy for the company.

The company's debt position has of course been increasing rather quickly as a result of investments and unfavorable tendencies. However, as of late, this has been going down as EBITDA has risen once again.

(Source: Yara 3Q19 Presentation)

The company's first and foremost priority is the maintaining of a BBB-investment grade rating, which is currently fine. There is also a secondary goal of a mid to long-term net debt of 1.5-2.0, meaning the company is currently within its stated target in terms of EBITDA, and still below its <60% target in terms of Equity.

The company revised its dividend policy to pay out an ordinary dividend of 50% of net earnings. Based on the current 2019E EPS, this would indicate a dividend of 8.70-9.20 NOK/Share, which would mark an increase of 33.85%-41.54%.

Now, this is, of course, subject to the company's capital requirements - but I believe that the company will focus on its net debt/equity given the unfavorable 2017-2018 EBITDA, and actually fully distribute a generous dividend going forward (unless 4Q19 includes some extraordinary items).

So, in terms of earnings and prospective returns for 2019, recent results have been good. Some individual items of note for the full year:

Yara Production was hit by technical issues in three company plants, leading to significant production losses in 1Q19, but offset by increased production in other plants.

Margins and pricing have seen improvements sequentially over the year, contributing to higher earnings (if only small increases).

Premium products saw increased popularity and increased in line with expectations.

Increased deliveries across all product groups for 1Q19, 2Q19, and 3Q19.

Earnings results for new businesses significantly improved.

Improved and lower-cost energy is contributing to company margins, increasing 3Q19 EBITDA by almost 170MUSD.

You get the picture. The simple fact is this:

Yara is set to deliver a significantly improved FY19 when comparing to FY17-FY18. The dividend will most likely receive a significant bump, dialing it from below 2% to at least 2.5% at today's share price, but potentially up to 2.8%.

How is the market viewing these trends?

Valuation

In so many words, the market is not yet impressed.

(Source: Börsdata, Share Price/NOK)

Yara is in fact, touching 3-year lows. We can see clear volatility in the recent share price, which in part certainly reflects the company's uncertain earnings and prospects.

The fact that the company is lower now than in 2018 in terms of valuation, is something I welcome with open arms.

At today's valuation, the market is giving Yara a P/B of 1.2. That's near all-time lows.

(Source: Börsdata, P/B)

This is the level we saw during the catastrophic years of 2016-2018, meaning the market, as I see it, is not yet including a positive 2019 or the ramp-up of growth projects.

Similar things can be seen in sales/P/S-numbers.

(Source: Börsdata, P/S)

The market just isn't granting Yara the valuation that recent results would indicate that it should have, given its reversal in earnings. While EPS levels of 17-18 aren't yet back to 2010-2015 levels of nearly 30 NOK/share, it's certainly a step in the right direction, and with growth CapEx mostly out of the way, future earnings will be used for dividends, maintenance CapEx, buybacks and debt reduction.

What indicates that underlying trends are actually reversing? Well, for one, book value/share has been growing steadily and almost inversely to actual P/B trends.

(Source: Börsdata, Book Value/Share)

Revenue/share gives us the same trend. The cash flowing into Yara or the capital that's been gobbled up hasn't been lost, simply because earnings have gone down and the dividend turned to dust.

It's been reinvested, and sales have - despite compressing margins - remained high.

The simple fact is this. Yara is currently being traded at 18.6X its higher-end 2019E EPS P/E-valuation. While this may not sound appealing, a potential investor should look at this as the beginning of a growth ramp-up in both earnings and shareholder returns.

Expectations for 2020 are for EPS to recover to levels of 28-30 NOK (Source: S&P Global). In those situations, we'd not only see a current YoC for 2020E of nearly 4.4% (Based on 50% of 2020E EPS), the current P/E to 2020 earnings would also be closer to 11X.

This obviously isn't an investment you enter into because you want a quick payday or a high quick yield. Yara International will be a slow grower, but once it ramps back up, you can expect impressive, sector-beating yields at this valuation. Much like a 12-cylinder engine, this company will build earnings and growth momentum like a jet, as opposed to a turbocharged V8.

Whether this happens this year, next year or the year after that, your capital will be well protected in one of the world's largest, and partially state-owned fertilizer company. The current EPS for 2018 is an extreme outlier. Standard EPS for Yara has been closer to 25-40 NOK/share. Back in the day when the company didn't spend billions in growth CapEx and margins were stable and positive, this company raked in enough cash to pay a nearly 5% dividend. It's capable of much more than we're seeing - only the market isn't seeing this right now.

We should be very happy it isn't - yet.

Thesis

For me and other investors who have access to the Oslo listing of Yara (Oslo:YAR), the opportunity is higher than for ADR investors. The FX risk is lower, and the liquidity of the listing is high. There certainly are risks to Yara, but capital destruction or collapse isn't one of them.

The company reports FY19 on Friday the 7th of February. At this time, it's very likely that the share price will do one of two things - bounce or drop. Given the earnings we're indicating from quarterlies, I obviously believe it will do the former - and I will act on this.

I've been watching Yara like a hawk for years - and in 2019, it finally got interesting. Now and for the past month, the company has been dropping, and the current valuation - which may not seem all that enticing based on 2018 or even 2019 P/E, is extremely appealing in a long-term perspective.

While I don't own the company at the time of writing of this article, I've prepared a sizeable amount of cash, and at the time of Monday's opening bell, I will buy my first stake in Yara, at a 1% portfolio exposure. As things progress, I'm open to extending this further, up to a 3-4% stake. This is a great company, despite the volatile sector it's in.

Investors should further be mindful of the current risks we're seeing from the Coronavirus, which may drive things one way or the other short term. I personally would find it positive if this drove prices even further down - but even at this valuation, I find Yara appealing enough to stake out a sizeable allocation.

As of this article, I'm starting to look at and write on Yara International.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Combining recent undervaluation with potentially expectation-beating FY19 results and a raised dividend means I'm "Bullish" on Yara and consider the company a "BUY."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YARIY, YRAIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.