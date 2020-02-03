Enterprise Products Partners: Results Weren't Jaw-Dropping But Still Give Us Reason For Optimism

On Thursday, January 30, 2020, diversified midstream energy giant Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) announced its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite disappointing, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. A closer look at the company's results, though, reveals that there were quite a few things to like here, although the results were far from perfect. In particular, several of its measures of financial performance were worse than in the year-ago quarter. For the most part though, these results were decent and investors in the company should be reasonably satisfied.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners' fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Enterprise Products Partners brought in total revenues of $8.0053 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 12.82% decline over the $9.1823 billion that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

The company announced an operating income of $1.418 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $1.6404 billion that it reported in the prior-year quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners had total liquids volumes of 6.9 million barrels per day in the current quarter, which was a slight improvement over the 6.6 million barrels per day that it transported in the year-ago quarter. In contrast, natural gas volumes declined from 14.1 trillion btu per day to 13.8 trillion btu per day year over year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.634 billion in the just-ended quarter. This represents a 1.05% increase over the $1.617 billion that it reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Enterprise Products Partners reported a net income of $1.1254 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 13.78% decline over the $1.3052 billion that it reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that Enterprise Products Partners' revenues went down compared to the year-ago quarter. However, as we have discussed in the past, revenues are not always a good way to measure the performance of a company like this. This is because some of the company's business consists of the firm buying resources at one end of its network and selling them at the other end under take-or-pay contracts. As both the buying and selling prices are dictated by commodity prices, this will actually have an effect on revenues, but the actual amount that the company gets to use to move down the income statement and boost its cash flows is the spread between the two prices. This is what is known as gross margin. Unfortunately, Enterprise Products Partners' gross margin declined on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This was quite disappointing and was very much out of line with the growth that other midstream companies have reported thus far. One of the biggest reasons for this comes from Enterprise Products Partners' crude oil pipelines unit, which saw gross operating margin fall to $416 million from $644 million a year ago. However, the company saw its prior-year results boosted by $223 million due to mark-to-market gains on various financial derivatives. In this quarter, the business unit took mark-to-market losses of $14 million off of the same instruments. It is important to note, though, that in both cases these mark-to-market impacts were non-cash events, and in no case did any money enter or leave the company as a result of these transactions. Thus, we can ignore them when trying to evaluate the performance of the underlying business. If we do this, we see that the crude oil pipelines unit would have delivered a $9 million year-over-year gross margin increase. This is driven by volume increases, as pipeline volumes increased 12% and terminal volumes increased by 38% year over year. This alone is a positive sign that bodes well for the future should later quarters see a smaller impact from the financial derivatives that the company is holding, allowing the actual performance of the underlying business to shine through.

Unfortunately, Enterprise Products Partners' natural gas pipelines unit perform nearly as well. This unit reported a gross margin of $238 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $263 million in the year-ago quarter. Unlike with the crude oil pipelines, we cannot attribute the decline in gross margin to a non-cash mark-to-market transaction. In this case, volumes actually went down year over year, from 14.1 trillion btu per day to 13.8 trillion btu per day. As I have discussed numerous times, there is a direct correlation between volumes and cash flows for companies like this, so we can see how the decline in volumes would have a negative impact on the unit's gross margin.

Enterprise Products Partners did not provide any reason for the decline in volumes, which is unfortunate because peer companies Kinder Morgan (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX) both saw their transported natural gas volumes increase on a year-over-year basis. The company did point out that its gathering & processing system in the Rocky Mountain region (which serves the San Juan, Jonah, and Piceance basins) saw its gathered volumes decrease by almost 384 billion btus per day compared to the prior-year quarter. This was likely a response by the upstream producers in the region to the low natural gas price environment. This would be a fairly logical response, as the current pricing environment makes it very difficult to produce natural gas profitably without having the benefit of oil production like the operators in the Permian basin have. The company also notes that a few of its systems had lower capacity reservation fees, which further had the impact of reducing the unit's operating margin.

One of the only regions of the United States that continues to see significant production growth in the current low commodity price environment is the Permian basin in West Texas. This is also one of the few areas in which Enterprise Products Partners saw growth in its natural gas pipeline unit. The company's Permian basin gathering system saw its operating margin increase by $16 million year over year. This was mostly due to average daily volumes increasing by 285 billion btu over the period, as well as some success at reducing operating costs. The company also benefited from the expansions to the Orla processing plant that were brought on-line recently, which may have also contributed to the increase in natural gas volumes seen in this area.

As many followers of this company know, Enterprise Products Partners brought $5.4 billion worth of new projects on-line in 2019:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

These are far from the only growth projects that the company has in its pipeline, however. As we can see here, it still has another $7.8 billion worth of projects scheduled to come on-line over the next three years, most of which should be coming on-line this year:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

These projects should help the company steadily grow its revenues and earnings going forward as each comes on-line. This is reinforced by the fact that Enterprise Products Partners has already secured long-term contracts for the use of these new projects. This is a fairly typical practice in the midstream space, as it ensures that the company will not be spending a large amount of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. It also means that the new project will begin generating positive cash flow from the moment that it begins operations. Clearly, then, we should see a positive impact to the company's cash flows once each project enters operation.

In conclusion, these results were reasonable, but certainly far from the best showing that we have ever seen from this company. The most disappointing thing by far was the fact that Enterprise Products Partners saw its transported natural gas volumes decline at the same time that many of its peers saw increases. The company does still retain significant forward growth potential, so hopefully we will see this problem resolve itself with time. For the most part though, Enterprise Products Partners remains a very well-capitalized and solid midstream play.

