Dividend Aristocrat: Walgreens Boots Alliance Free Cash Flow Analysis

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has over 13,800 outlets in North America and Europe. As part of its cost savings plans, the company plans to close 200 stores in the UK and another 200 stores in the U.S. The company expects to save $1.8 billion in costs by 2022.

Revenue continues to grow at a respectable rate of around 5%, but earnings have flat-lined in recent years. The company is expected to post EPS (earnings per share) of $6.00 in 2020 compared to 2019 EPS of $5.99.

WBA is entering into a partnership to give it access to the market in Indonesia, expanding its global footprint. Combined with management’s cost-cutting efforts, the company should return to bottom line growth by fiscal 2021.

It was reported that the company has been approached by KKR (NYSE:KKR) in a bid to take WBA private with an estimated offer of about $70 billion. However, talk of the buyout has waned due to the size and financing having turned out to be problematic. I would not hold out too much hope for a deal.

WBA's dividend currently yields 3.6% and has it increased for 44 consecutive years. The company most recently raised its dividend by 4% and I expect increases to average 5% over the next five years. Overall revenues are expected to rise 5% per year over the next five years, as well.

Dividends have grown at a compound annual rate of 6.5% over the past five years, from $1.37 to $1.88 (expected 2020 dividend) per year since 2015. Over the last ten years, the compounded rate of annual growth has been 12.3%. I expect the future growth rate to be more subdued and more in line with EPS growth.

The payout ratio is currently 44% which is reasonable, but I expect that to fall gradually as the company continues to systematically buy back shares. The company generates adequate free cash and has been able to commit to its share buy back program while simultaneously reducing long-term debt.

Relatively Safe Port In A Storm

Pharmacy operations generate approximately 74% of sales, with general merchandise contributing the other 24%. Company revenue dipped only 7% during 2009 and earnings were basically flat from 2007 to 2009. Share price of WBA stock held up well during the financial crisis and proved to be quite resilient in the years following. Very few people stop taking their medication, even in a recession.

The stock price has been under pressure since hitting a high over $102 in 2016 due primarily to the lack of earnings growth. As a result, the P/E (price to earnings) ratio has contracted from over 15 to a current 12.5 (trailing 12 months) and 8.5 (forward). I expect the P/E ratio to expand to average around 12 in the next few years with the return of earnings growth.

Now let’s look at how WBA has performed on Wall Street vs. Main Street. Wall Street is where the stock trades; Main Street is where the company operates. Management cannot control its stock price performance, but it does control its operational performance.

As the father of value investing has oft been quoted, “In the short, the stock market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” Stated another way, perceptions matter the most in the present, but value creation is all that matters for the future. So, let’s see how WBA is performing and what its prospects are for the future. Is it a good value today?

Buffett-Style Free Cash Flow Analysis

First, we need some inputs before we can start the calculations:

Market Price Per Share = $52.28

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $19,604,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $29,494,000,000

Working Capital = $-9,890,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $10,628,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 892,600,000

Next, we need to adjust the market price (Wall Street) for the company’s use of debt (excessive or reasonable). We do this using our Sherlock Debt Divisor.

The debt divisor rewards companies that use leverage judiciously by lowering the price; while, for companies that use what our algorithm considers excessive (or potentially dangerous in times of economic contraction), it raises the price that is used in calculating our other ratios.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt) / (Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $52.28 - ((-9,890,000,000 - $10,628,000,000)/ 892,600,000)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $52.28 - ($-22.99) = $75.26

Wall Street Analysis Of WBA

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $75.26

Net Income per diluted share = $3,703,000,000/892,600,000= $4.15

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,025,000,000/892,600,000= $2.27

Capital Spending per diluted share = $1,619,000,000/892,600,000 = $1.81

$4.15 + $2.27 - $1.81 = $4.61

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $75.26/$4.61 = 16.32

A ratio of 16.32 is actually quite good. We generally consider companies with a ratio below 15 to be bargains as you can see by referencing our Friedrich Legend (just click on the link and the scroll down).

Main Street Analysis Of WBA

Here, we want to determine how well WBA is allocating capital to create additional free cash flows for future growth. For this, we use FROIC, FCF (free cash flow) Return On Invested Capital. It is very similar to the traditional return on invested capital ratio except that the FCF calculation is different in that we eliminate annual changes in balance sheet items because these vary little over the long term and we are really interested in just the things that are sustainable and completely within the control of management. This method ignores one-time events and focuses on operational efficiency as opposed to accounting efficiency.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $3,703,000,000/892,600,000= $4.15

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,025,000,000/892,600,000= $2.27

Capital Spending per diluted share = $1,619,000,000/892,600,000 = $1.81

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 0%

[(($4.15 + $2.27) (100%)) - $1.81 =$4.61

Long-Term Debt = $10,628,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $23,661,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 892,600,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$4.61/$38.41 = 12.00%

FROIC = 12%

This outcome is also considered good by our algorithm since any score above 10% but below 20% is rated good (above average). Over 20% is considered excellent.

Friedrich Algorithm Assessment Of WBA

Source: Friedrich Global Research

The chart above presents year-end prices (except in the case of the TTM prices, which are the most recent calculated). The algorithm does not consider WBA an optimal buy primarily because of fall off in revenue growth in the last two years. The current price is below the Main Street Price which represents estimated fair value but the algorithm rates WBA a strong hold at this time.

The algorithm does not perform a conventional analysis of earnings, but a fundamental analysis of free cash flow. FCF results have deteriorated slightly since year-end 2019 when the algorithm did consider WBA to be bargain-priced. The price recently dropped down to near the same level, but investors need to really believe in the turnaround story to take the leap at this point.

Stock markets around the world are nervous about the potential impact of the coronavirus on the Chinese economy and, by extension, global growth prospects for 2020. WBA should not be directly affected by the outbreak, but it will be difficult for most stocks to avoid all indirect consequences.

WBA stock was down over 2% on Friday, in line with the drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DIA), to which it is a component. I would wait until there is confidence that the peak of the outbreak has passed, and the economic impact has become apparent before taking any new long positions.

