Adobe: A Terrific Business Which Should Be Held Long Term

There’s always a challenge with exceptionally high-quality, fast-growing businesses as to what price an investor should be willing to pay and how long these high-growth businesses should be held. As a more value-oriented investor who has an appreciation for businesses growing quickly, that’s often the difficulty that I faced myself over the years. However, my experience has generally been that paying a reasonable price for a high-growth business leveraging strong secular trends with sustainable competitive advantages is generally very rewarding over the long term.

This has also been the case for my investment in Adobe (ADBE), which is a core holding of the Sustainable Growth portfolios.

Adobe: A toll taker for the creative economy

While Adobe isn’t considered a toll taker in any traditional sense of the word, such as in the context of a toll road operator, or even a Mastercard (MA) or Visa (V) that imposes a toll on digital commerce, I certainly view the business as one that is able to extract a toll on the "creative economy".

The reason that I maintain this view is that the Adobe suite of software is an essential tool kit for creatives and designers looking to develop highly interactive, rich imagery. Adobe’s Photoshop product is the go-to software tool for any retouching or editing of immersive images. Beyond Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Premier Effects and After Effects provide best-in-class video software creation and editing tools.

Given Adobe's market dominance of the space, there’s an expectation that digital creative professionals entering the workplace have a practical knowledge and ability to use Adobe products like Photo Shop and Premier Pro to create content. This expectation is reinforced in academia, where the training courses for many creative design professionals heavily lean on the family of Adobe products to assist the learning experience in educational institutions. As these Adobe-trained creative design professionals enter the workplace, they expect Adobe software suites to execute their design tasks. The retraining effort to master alternative products is so time-consuming and prohibitive that there generally isn’t a value to businesses to move to anything else beyond Adobe software. No marketing and design departments will get fired for choosing Adobe software for its designers to use.

Adobe takes center stage in the secular trend toward rich content creation

The demands on content creation tools to simplify and assist with the development of visually rich content will only increase over the coming years. Advertising as the core plank of media monetization is a trend that is accelerating. Ultra-powerful mobile devices, coupled with high-speed networks and the advent of 5G, will increase video and rich media content consumption on the go. Powerful imagery and visually attractive content are becoming table stakes to generate strong CPMs in an environment where mobile content monetization is proving less lucrative than desktop. Social media campaigns create the need for uniformity of content experience across different platforms and different interfaces, resulting in the need for consistent media development.

Recent acquisitions humming along

Adobe's Magento and Marketo acquisitions in 2018 for almost $6.5 billion combined have provided the foundations for the business to develop its digital experience segment, which contributes approximately 30% of revenue.

This business unit contains the Advertising cloud, Analytics cloud and Marketing cloud, which are important elements for Adobe to "close the loop" for publishers and provide linkages for the interdependency between creative development, user engagement, lead management, conversion and attribution. It’s a fairly ambitious strategy that Adobe has pursued to allow publishers to see the effectiveness of content they create and understand who is viewing this content and, ultimately, how the leads that are generated convert into revenue.

There were concerns after Adobe's Q3 earnings that the company may have overpaid for recent acquisitions, with its digital experience growth forecast to decelerate somewhat. Q4 results, however, appear to have calmed market nerves and also demonstrate that Adobe has been able to smooth over some of the market pains from the Marketo acquisition and how it attacks the SMB channel. Q4 digital experience growth smartly rebounded once again in the quarter and showed 24% growth for the quarter.

Adobe’s "Valuation quandary"

There hasn’t been a time over the last five years where one could say that Adobe has truly been on sale. Apart from a brief period towards the very end of December 2018, it has typically traded at a price-to-earnings ratio above 30 times earnings for most of the last five years. However, in spite of this relatively expensive multiple, the business has managed to yield shareholders a five-year compounded return of 38% annualized.

What’s confounding about Adobe, and what potential investors in businesses like this one who are put off by high P/E ratios miss, is the fact that extremely strong growth in both revenue and earnings and high rates of return on invested capital lead to compounded earnings growth that makes stock multiples dramatically compress with flat or static share prices.

This has been true with Adobe as well. In the last 3 years, where the company has maintained a forward P/E greater than 30 times earnings, it’s also happened to grow revenue at an annualized rate of 24% compounded, with operating income growing at just under 30% compounded and earnings per share growing at 37% compounded over this period of time. In this context, Adobe's current forward P/E of 35 times earnings may appear reasonable if it’s able to deliver future growth consistent with what it has been able to do in the past. Given that the company retains core competitive advantages in digital content creation and that the secular trends underpinning this business appear firmly in place, the prospects for this appear good.

For those investors who are currently in Adobe, the business is a dangerous one to look to take profits on given the long runway of expected growth ahead. For those who are new investors to the business, looking to take the plunge, the company has never really been cheap in the traditional sense, yet has provided strong returns. With the business currently trading at 35x forward earnings, marginally above its 5-year average forward P/E of 31x earnings, near-term weakness on macro trends brought about by coronavirus concerns may be as good a time as any for entry into the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.