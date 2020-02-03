Energy Transfer: A Yield That Is Hard To Resist

The markets are clearly doubtful about even best-of-breed MLPs like Energy Transfer with a clear path towards sustainable EBITDA growth.

Investors looking for superior and sustainable yield need to look no further than to the energy sector. Plunging oil prices and concerns over Chinese and global economic slowdown triggered by the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak in central China have resulted in one of the worst starts to the new year for the energy sector for decades.

Source: nextec.com

The broad S&P energy sector (XLE) collapsed 11% in January with WTI crude oil nosediving 15.6% to start the 2020s.

With many energy stocks, most notably pipestream giants like Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and MPLX (MPLX), forming multi-year lows in Q4/2019 and rebounding strongly it just looked as if the worst was over and patience finally paid off.

Following 2019-nCoV though prices retreated again and yields for one of my favorite MLPs, Energy Transfer, are closing in on 10% again. While we don't know the size and scale of this new threat to global growth, we'll get paid handsomely for waiting and only need patience once more.

What is going on at Energy Transfer?

30% of the United States' natural gas and crude oil are moved through ET's pipelines which are covering 38 states coast-to-coast and make it one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies.

It is currently yielding 9.7% and while such high yield usually goes hand in hand with exceptional risk, this stock offers an interesting mismatch between valuation and market perceptions vs. current and future potentials.

Energy Transfer's latest Q3/2019 earnings showed net income rising 41.2% for the first 9 months while EBITDA, my favorite measure to evaluate the financial health of MLPs, rose 23% YTD and 8% Y/Y. Most importantly though, distributable cash flow reflected that development as well by growing 10% Y/Y as well. Energy Transfer has frozen its unit distribution since February 2018 at $0.3050 per unit per quarter but that is nothing to be disappointed about. The distribution itself is safely covered with a distribution coverage ratio of 1.98 as of September 30, 2019 and expected to finish on that same scale for the full year 2019.

With ET only paying roughly half its distributable cash flow for the distribution, it makes its crystal clear that the distribution is safely covered and leaves ample room for further investments as well as servicing and repaying debt.

Looking beyond dividend safety and an almost double-digit yield, the stock is also cheap on every dimension. Its enterprise value stands at $93.3B, implying a roughly 8.4x forward EB/EBITDA ratio, an almost historic low but distinctly higher than the sector overall which has had an even tougher beating but does not boast the same distribution coverage.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Energy Transfer Valuation Metrics

While the market currently still does not see much value in Energy Transfer, I feel the opposite and management itself is showing strong confidence as well.

Data by YCharts

ET's CEO has stepped up purchases in Q4 as the stock price sank to multi-year lows and so did fellow Board members bringing total insider ownership to 14.4%, more than 10 times the sector average.

Source: Energy Transfer Investor Presentation January 28, 2020

The company is delivering on all fronts and nicely positioned for sustainable long-term organic growth as several recently completed major growth projects will be strongly accretive to EBITDA such as the J.C. Nolan Pipeline and Red Bluff Express Phase II both completed in August 2019 and the Permian Express 4 in service since October 2019. Several more projects are in the backlog and expected to significantly add to EBITDA and further increase enterprise value.

Source: Energy Transfer Investor Presentation January 28, 2020

And just as January ended, news broke that ET lost a lawsuit against Enterprise Products Partners which would have given ET $536M in jury awards. Now that EPD won that appeal, ET may have "lost" the jury awards but given those were uncertain all those years dating back to a legal battle since 2011, the good news for ET investors is that the company can now focus on other and more important things with less distraction and less lawyer fees is certainly good and provides closure.

Investor Takeaway

The markets are clearly doubtful about even best-of-breed MLPs like Energy Transfer with a clear path towards sustainable EBITDA growth. Currently, fears about a global contagion from the coronavirus on a humanitarian and economic level are overshadowing the strong fundamentals of this pipestream giant.

The company's core segments deliver strong performance even with flattish oil prices in the $50-60$ range. Strong and rising excess cash flow helps strengthen the balance sheet while at the same time safely covering the existing and slowly rising distribution.

It's a crazy stock with a juicy yield, a very safe distribution, a low valuation and strong EBITDA growth prospects. Sooner or later, the market will come to terms and give the stock the valuation it deserves but until that happens the high yield is reason enough to remain patient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, EPD, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.