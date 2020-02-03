Lee Enterprises: The Perfect Fit For The Legacy Of Warren Buffett (Newspapers)

Investors can still profit from this deal based on my preliminary valuation of $3.20 per share.

The market is giving the company credit for the acquisition, and the stock price increased by 70% to $2.10 on 29th January, 2020.

It has managed the Berkshire newspapers for the last year and a half, giving the company tremendous insights in the operations and potential synergies.

The Deal That Changes Everything

The media outlets were buzzing on 29th January, 2020. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) sold its legacy newspaper business to Lee Enterprises (LEE) in an all-cash transaction of $140 million. In addition, Berkshire helped LEE finance the deal with a $576 million loan (9% interest; 25-year maturity).

Is this a big deal for the entire Berkshire emporium? Definitely not. Is the deal a big game changer for Lee Enterprises? It couldn't be bigger.

The Deal Dynamics

We know what LEE is paying ($140 million in cash) and how the deal is financed (with a new loan from Berkshire), but what does the company actually get in return for its $140 million investment? The 2019 results for Berkshire Hathaway Media Group (BHMG) are disclosed in the deal. It realized $373.4 million in revenue and $47.4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Effectively, LEE acquired BHMG for 3.0x EV/EBITDA. Before the deal was announced yesterday, LEE traded at 4.2x EV/EBITDA.

The company does not acquire the real estate. LEE will pay $8 million in yearly lease fees as part of the deal and take care of any maintenance and other expenditures. Annual expenditures will decline if the real estate is monetized (as of now, it is unclear to me whether LEE or Berkshire will pursue to monetize the real estate assets).

Lee Enterprises Investment Thesis After The Acquisition Of The Berkshire Newspapers

On January 28, I wrote an investment thesis for LEE based on revenues, which I planned on extending with a valuation of the company. However, new deal dynamics have come into play since, which warrants an updated valuation. The most important drivers of the new valuation are:

The combined EBITDA (and the synergies LEE expects to obtain)

Refinancing of the entire debt structure with: i) a better interest rate, ii) a longer maturity, iii) no financing fees, and iv) no performance covenants

Deleveraging of the capital structure;

Perception of LEE in the market

Costs for leasing real estate

The buyout of the 17.5% minority stake in TownNews

The investment thesis revolves around LEE earning a pro forma combined EBITDA of $168.9 million ($121.5 million reported LEE legacy EBITDA and $47.4 EBITDA from BHMG) net of synergies. Investors should add, on a pro forma basis, the $20-$25 million of expected synergies.

The LEE 2019 pro forma EBITDA including $20 million in expected synergies is $188.9 million. The $8 million in additional leasing costs should be subtracted, resulting in an underlying pro forma EBITDA of $180.9 million.

LEE traded at 4.2x EV/EBITDA before the deal was announced. I will apply this multiple for valuation purposes. However, I do argue the company warrants a multiple expansion based on the improved capital structure (more on this later).

The Enterprise Value of LEE is $760 million (under the 4.2x EV/EBITDA assumption). The company is financed with $576 million in debt, leaving $184 million on the table for shareholders. The current amount of shares outstanding is ~57.6 million. The value per share under these assumptions is $3.20 ($184 million/57.6 million). The valuation of the shares exceeds the current share price as of 29th January (day of writing) by 52%.

The value drivers of the investment thesis

The combined pro forma 2019 EBITDA ($168.9 million) is easy to determine. I have touched upon this in the investment thesis section. The pro forma synergies are a softer component of the underlying EBITDA. LEE provided guidance of $20-25 million in synergies that are expected to materialize after a period of 24 months. I am usually very wary of synergies, and they should at least receive some scrutiny. However, LEE has been managing the Berkshire newspapers for the last 18 months. The company should have a very good gauge on financials and operations - at least its knowledge should exceed the average knowledge of a normal M&A deal. I apply the bottom of the range for scrutiny purposes and add $20 million of synergies to the underlying pro forma 2019 EBITDA to reach a total of $188.9 million.

LEE refinanced its entire debt structure with the help of Berkshire Hathaway. The refinancing of the debt, in my opinion, is the biggest value driver of the deal. There are four reasons for this:

LEE had approximately $430 million in debt outstanding with a blended rate of 10%+ across multiple tranches before it entered the deal with Berkshire. The company will pay Berkshire a 9% interest rate for a single-tranche loan. Interest savings on the pre-deal debt amount to approximately $5 million per year. The loan LEE signed with Berkshire increases the financial flexibility of the former due to the 25-year maturity. The previous loan tranches would have matured in 2022. The company pays no fees on the loan. The refinancing of the loan with banks or other entities would have most likely resulted in loan fees. The loan does not have performance covenants. I think this is a very important and positive component of the loan. Covenants associated with the previous loan restricted the amount LEE could spend on share buybacks, acquisitions and investments. The new loan enables it to grow the business either organically (through investments) or through add-on acquisitions. This bodes very well for the development and growth of TownNews, one of the gems the company owns.

LEE managed to deleverage the capital structure with the deal. This is one of the very few deals I have seen where the company, through an all-cash transaction (financed by debt), is able to deleverage the capital structure. LEE managed to do this by paying an EV/EBITDA multiple (3.0x) that was lower than its debt/EBITDA multiple (3.5x). It financed the entire enterprise value of the Berkshire newspapers with debt, so it practically financed the deal with a debt/EBITDA multiple of (3.0x).

This is conceptually difficult to grasp, but as a result, LEE became a less levered company with better financing terms. This very fact, in my opinion, warrants an expansion of the post-deal EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.2x.

The perception of LEE in the market will change as the company regains financial flexibility. On the day the deal was announced, MNG, backed by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, bought 5.9% of LEE's shares "to get in talks with LEE management about the acquisition of the newspapers".

Investors should not forget about the costs of leasing. LEE is leasing the real estate associated with the operations from Berkshire for $8 million per year. Additionally, the company is responsible for all maintenance and other expenditures. This should be taken into account as a cost in the valuation model for LEE.

LEE could buy the minority stake in TownNews. The company currently owns 82.5% in TownNews. (Revenue grew by 20% to $25 million in 2019 with EBITDA margins north of 44%.) LEE, with the increased financial flexibility, could buy the remaining 17.5% of TownNews, a business that warrants a multiple between 12 and 15 compared to the current 4.2x EV/EBITDA LEE is trading at.

The New Valuation of Lee Enterprises

The assumptions underlying the valuation are covered in the investment thesis. Based on these assumptions, LEE is worth $3.20 a share. I will challenge some of these assumptions in the "risks" section of this article. In this section, I would like to show the sensitivity of the assumptions (i.e., what happens if the EV/EBITDA multiple and/or EBITDA change).

Table 1: Share price sensitivity (author valuation and assumption in bold)

The risks of the deal

There are three main risks in this deal. There are many more unknowns, but investors should surely take these three risks into consideration:

Synergies do not materialize. The valuation estimates $20 million in synergies on a pro forma 2019 basis. Without synergies, LEE will have an EBITDA of ~$160 million. Based on the share price sensitivity model, it would be worth $1.67 a share at a 4.2x EV/EBITDA multiple. I do not know the revenue and EBITDA trends at BHMG. It is no secret that newspaper revenues are in decline (LEE's revenues declined 6.3% in 2019). However, I do not have BHMG's pro forma financials going back to 2017 and 2018. As such, there is no way to determine what the revenue and EBITDA trends are at BHMG. Revenue (and adjusted EBITDA) declines in excess of 10% per year won't be a deal killer, but will be worrisome. Additionally, the amount of EBITDA converted to cash is unknown. LEE earned a management fee of $12 million (close to 100% EBITDA conversion, according to management, as no costs were incurred) in 2019 to manage the Berkshire newspapers. I assume these costs were therefore incurred by BHMG. However, even though highly unlikely, it could be possible that these costs were paid through a holding company outside the transaction perimeter. Absence of management fees in the cost structure of BHMG results in a revenue and EBITDA adjustment of $12 million.

Conclusion

The deal between LEE and Berkshire is a mutually beneficial one. In my opinion, the market has not fully reflected the value of the deal in the share price yet. Based on the underlying pro forma 2019 EBITDA of $180.9 million and a 4.2x EV/EBITDA multiple, LEE is worth $3.20 per share. The new and improved capital structure warrants a higher multiple, which is a catalyst not yet reflected in the model. The largest risk is the absence of information on revenue and EBITDA trends, which makes it difficult to determine the "quality" of the acquired EBITDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.