Exxon Mobil: Don't Catch The Falling Knife

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is one of the world's largest oil companies. The entire industry has had a hard time recovering, and maintaining a recovery (for those that have) from the 2014 crash. You do not have to look much farther outside of the United States Oil Fund (USO) (shown below), and the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), to see how the crash has affected the industry as a whole. USO fell ~80% over 86 trading days from mid 2014 to early 2016. USO is only up ~46% since then. XOP tells a similar story peaking at $82.28 in 2014, and has been on an a decline ever since. There are pockets where the industry has tried to recover, but has failed to get back to levels seen 6 years ago, especially since 2018. Some stocks have done quite well, but that is not the case for Exxon.

Oil may be a major reason behind the downfall of Exxon, but it is not the only reason. I see Exxon set up to continue to fail based on their obsession with drilling and production growth, instead of prioritizing their balance sheet. One does not have to look much farther than their dividend to see exactly where this is going wrong, and what will continue to send the stock south. Poor fundamentals mixed with ugly technical's leads to a nasty forecast. For this reason, I am short Exxon Mobil.

What Is Driving This Decline?

The price of oil is the easy thing to blame here, and sure, it is playing a massive role industry wide, but there is plenty of reasons why Exxon is performing so much worse than its peers. As you can see below, there is a lot of red on that chart where investors typically like to see white. Exxon's earnings have declined 8.9% over the past 5 years. The industry is up 27.9%. And it only gets worse as we look just at the last year. Exxon boasts a wonderful negative 36.9% earnings growth drop rate over the last year, almost 4 times worse than what the industry saw. Taking a look at Exxon's debt to equity ratio, that has increased from 11.5% to 23.2% over the past 5 years. I hope this is starting to frame exactly why the stock has performed so poorly over the last 5 years.

Exxon is currently obsessed with drilling and exploration. In the last year, global energy companies found 12.2 billion barrels of oil. Exxon lead the way thanks to the new finds in Guyana. For a company that isn't even generating positive free cash flows, it seems odd that they are being so aggressive to find new oil. With this, capex is expected to continue to grow over 6% annually over the next 5 years. As net debt continues to grow, and the company continues to focus on production and discovery, I believe it is only a matter of time until Exxon is forced to cut the dividend and send the stock further down.

But What About The Dividend?

A major pet peeve I have with "commodity" stocks, is the obsession behind paying a dividend. This is a problem beyond stocks tied to commodities, but exaggerated in commodity stocks because there is too much that is out of their control in terms of commodity pricing. Such as the price of oil in this case. Exxon is not even close to being the only company that pays a dividend but shouldn't. Investors and institutions love dividend stocks because it is "guaranteed" return. But the trap companies fall into, is being overly committed to not cutting their dividend over long term financial health and that is the mistake being made here. And rightfully so. If Exxon cuts their dividend, the stock will sell off even further, which is why the dividend is such a trap for commodity companies.

As you can see above, the dividend is not very well covered, which means a cut is likely coming unless the company can rebound quickly. Cutting the dividend would be the smart move long term, but would likely bring further short term pain to the stock price. Something else that points to potential bad news is the insider selling rate in the last 3 months. As you can see below, insiders have sold roughly $6 million worth of Exxon Mobil shares. Obviously, this is not always a bad sign, but in this case, I do believe it points to where the current stock price is and where it is headed. With a current yield of 5.25%, the yield has doubled since the crash in 2014, and it is only projected to climb. Something has to give. (Source: Simplywall.st)

What Does The Price Say?

Exxon Mobil is down 7.5% over the last year. This is a tad better than the industry as a whole as it is down 10.3%. Meanwhile, the market is up 22%. It has been a rough few years for "buy and hold" oil investors. Exxon has been in a downtrend since August 2014. The stock is down 37% over that time span, this including a 40% rally from mid 2015, to early 2016. Traders are likely the ones making profits here. (Source: TC2000.com)

The stock is currently below the bottoms found in late 2011, and late 2015. However, this time is different. I see this as a "falling knife" and I am short the stock from $69.06. The term "falling knife" simply means that the stock is falling, and falling quickly, and guessing where the bottom is can only cause pain. If you want to go long the stock, now is not the time to do so. Wait until you see the stock form a bottom and breakout of this nasty trend. Momentum can always work for you, and against you. Stocks tend to fall a lot faster than they gain. That said, it looks like the bottom is definitely not in, and I do not think there will be support found until we touch the $56.00 range. We are currently seeing lower highs, and lower lows, and I believe that trend continues.

Wrap Up

As you can see, I am very pessimistic on the future of Exxon Mobil, enough to short the stock. I believe the company will continue to focus on the wrong things and this will result in the payout ratio increasing as operating performance changes, or they will cut the dividend. Either of these things will cause the stock to fall further due to panic selling. Between the poor fundamentals and management, and the ugly downtrend in price, I do not think now is a good time to try and pick the bottom.

I am short XOM from $69.06. As I mentioned, this is more of a short term trade and I will be taking profits on the way down. I will re-evaluate when the stock hits the crucial support level around $56.30. I believe Exxon will rebound with the rest of the industry when the time comes, but I do believe there will be more money to be made in other names when the tide finally turns. For now, I would steer clear of trying to initiate a position and most importantly, avoid catching a falling knife.

Disclosure: I am/we are short XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.