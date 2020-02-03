Castlight Health: Few Bright Spots For This Troubled Company

One bright spot is that a new agreement with Anthem will stabilize the company for the time being.

Castlight Health (CSLT) is a troubled company. After having difficulty integrating Jiff, an acquisition from 2017, and losing a major customer named Walmart (WMT) in 2018, company management is experiencing a high churn rate, as one might expect. Castlight Health now sports a new CEO, new CFO and recently announced a new Chief Commercial Officer.

The new CEO is making a valiant effort to right this ship but is going to have a difficult time. One bright spot is that the company recently announced an updated agreement with Anthem:

... the agreement provides Anthem a non-exclusive enterprise license for components of our underlying platform technology, such as personalization and transparency. This agreement provides business stability, while also laying a foundation for growth. With a total contract value of almost $170 million over the 30-month term, this agreement provides increased revenue stability and visibility through mid-2022."

While this agreement does provide some short-term stability and revenue growth, I believe the company's fundamentals and metrics leave a lot to be desired. Therefore, I am giving Castlight Health a Neutral rating.

Falling ARR and Net Dollar Retention Rate

Castlight Health has experienced significant customer churn, as illustrated by the reduction in ARR and Net Dollar Retention Rate.

Company management explains the poor results:

The decrease of approximately 10% is primarily attributable to churn, partially offset by new customers and renewals.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

While Castlight Health once enjoyed extremely high growth, the 1-year growth rate is -1.7%, down from the five-year growth rate of 65%. That is a pretty rapid fall from grace.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Castlight Health's free cash flow margin TTM is ~-10%. The free cash flow margin has been increasing since 2014.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows - If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Castlight Health's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = -1.7% -10% = -11.7%

This is one of the lowest Rule of 40 scores that I have ever seen. Castlight Health has a lot of work to do in order to achieve a healthy balance between growth and profits.

SG&A Expense Margin

When a company like Castlight Health fails the Rule of 40, I like to examine its SG&A expense margin. In the case of Castlight Health, I am concerned by the high margin (see below). Note that the SG&A expense margin includes R&D in the graph below.

The SG&A expenses are 82% of total revenue. This is quite a high margin for a company that is not growing revenue.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to those of the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, a higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Castlight Health is sitting almost on the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is fairly valued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is quite undervalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that the company is extremely overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Summary and Conclusions

Castlight Health, once a high-growth SaaS healthcare company, has fallen on hard times. The loss of Walmart as a customer, significant customer churn and management turnover represent a low watermark that the company now strives to rise above. The deal with Anthem is certainly encouraging and will hopefully stabilize this company for the next couple of years, but apart from that, I am having difficulty finding anything positive to say. Castlight Health scores very poorly on the Rule of 40, and there are better investments out there. Therefore, I am giving the stock a Neutral rating.

