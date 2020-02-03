Why IDV Will Outperform Other International ETFs In A Virus-Hit Economy
iShares International Dividend ETF (IDV) has outperformed other non-U.S. equity ETFs in past 6 months thanks to its geographical and sector composition.
IDV has been relatively insulated from the coronavirus epidemic due to virtually no exposure to Asia.
IDV's concentration in domestic-oriented sectors likely contributes to more stable price performance.
We anticipate IDV to continue outperforming its peers in light of worsening coronavirus outbreak putting a dent on global growth and interest rates.
International stocks are off to a turbulent start to the new decade, as global stocks excluding the U.S. (VEU) suffered a -3% decline in January on escalating coronavirus fears while S&P 500 (SPY) eked out a flat performance. Meanwhile, iShares International Dividend ETF (IDV) dropped a relatively shallow -1.5%, continuing its recent trend of outperformance vs. its international ETF peers:
Source: WingCapital Investments
|Return Comparison
|IDV
|VEU
|IDEV
|VXUS
|SPY
|Name
|iShares International Dividend ETF
|Vanguard World ex-U.S. ETF
|iShares MSCI International Dev Markets ETF
|Vanguard Total International ETF
|S&P 500
|YTD
|-1.50%
|-3.40%
|-2.42%
|-3.39%
|-0.04%
|3-mo
|4.83%
|1.67%
|1.34%
|1.83%
|6.59%
|6-mo
|12.64%
|5.51%
|6.88%
|5.85%
|9.20%
IDV's relative strength this year can be attributed to its virtually zero exposure to Asia markets, which have been most devastated by the viral outbreak notably with China (FXI) and Japan (DXJ) down -9% and -4% respectively. On the other hand, the significant Asia exposure has been and will most likely continue to be a drag on the other international ETFs:
|Region Exposure
|IDV
|VEU
|IDEV
|VXUS
|Asia
|1.99%
|39.83%
|26.94%
|39.73%
|Japan
|0.00%
|16.75%
|22.45%
|16.71%
|Asia Developed
|1.99%
|9.46%
|4.05%
|9.77%
|Asia Emerging
|0.00%
|13.62%
|0.44%
|13.25%
Source: YCharts
Global Growth Downgrade Looms
It has been one month since the coronavirus outbreak originated in China was brought into light, and its cascading impact on global economic outlook ought not to be underestimated. For instance, the Chinese manufacturing could come to a halt as long as the epidemic continues unabated domestically. Per CNBC:
"The sharp action taken by the Chinese government to basically delay workers going back to work is definitely going to cause some supply disruptions," Liew, who is chief investment officer at REYL Singapore, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday. A "big question mark" remains over how long the disruptions could last, Liew said, as it depends on whether the situation can be contained.
As such, downgrade in GDP growth is assured not only in China but every country dependent on China in its supply chain. In turn, sectors most sensitive to global growth prospect such as industrials are expected to be worst hit. This could be yet another factor why IDV will likely outperform due to its negligible exposure to industrials comparing to its peers:
Source: YCharts
|Stock Sector Exposure
|IDV
|VEU
|IDEV
|VXUS
|Basic Materials
|1.29%
|7.27%
|7.31%
|7.63%
|Communication Services
|11.28%
|7.40%
|5.62%
|7.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.01%
|10.75%
|9.85%
|11.01%
|Consumer Defensive
|6.43%
|9.14%
|10.00%
|8.89%
|Energy
|6.61%
|6.66%
|5.89%
|6.42%
|Financial Services
|39.32%
|21.31%
|18.84%
|19.98%
|Healthcare
|1.90%
|9.18%
|11.17%
|8.95%
|Industrials
|2.64%
|12.53%
|15.33%
|13.24%
|Real Estate
|0.35%
|3.20%
|4.67%
|3.95%
|Technology
|4.56%
|9.25%
|7.73%
|9.56%
|Utilities
|13.63%
|3.31%
|3.58%
|3.27%
Source: YCharts
Geographically, aside from the fact that IDV has minimal direct exposure to Asia, IDV's holdings are most concentrated in Europe and U.K., which are relatively less reliant on China in terms of imports of intermediate products (0-15% share of all imports) according to Bloomberg:
Source: Bloomberg
|
Region Exposure
|IDV
|VEU
|IDEV
|VXUS
|Greater Europe
|75.99%
|45.45%
|55.81%
|45.10%
|United Kingdom
|22.92%
|10.64%
|14.61%
|10.84%
|Europe Developed
|52.96%
|30.24%
|40.60%
|29.63%
|Europe Emerging
|0.00%
|1.63%
|0.01%
|1.77%
|Africa/Middle East
|0.11%
|2.93%
|0.60%
|2.87%
Source: YCharts
Domestic-Oriented Sectors To Be Favored
Furthermore, the fact more than 60% of its holdings are in financials, utilities and telecom industry bodes well for IDV, as they represent sectors which are more domestically oriented in terms of source of revenue. Looking at IDV's top 25 holdings, we observe that 18 of them are either in the aforementioned sectors, or consumer staples which will also fare better in a prolonged economic slowdown.
|Name
|Country
|Sector
|Industry
|% Weight
|EBIT Annual Growth
|3-Year
|1-Year
|FWD
|British American Tobacco PLC
|U.K.
|Consumer Staples
|Tobacco
|4.46%
|36.40%
|4.86%
|4.42%
|Azimut Holding SPA
|Italy
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|3.87%
|39.83%
|121.15%
|-19.71%
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|Australia
|Financials
|Banks
|3.76%
|-6.39%
|-16.59%
|4.33%
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC Class A
|Netherlands
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|2.63%
|58.46%
|-14.45%
|7.85%
|BE Semiconductor Industries NV
|Netherlands
|Technology
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|2.57%
|8.77%
|-48.77%
|35.30%
|SSE PLC
|U.K.
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|2.42%
|-11.96%
|-36.18%
|19.22%
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Finland
|Financials
|Banks
|2.33%
|-16.60%
|-41.43%
|58.57%
|Wesfarmers Ltd
|Australia
|Consumer Discretionary
|Multiline Retail
|2.22%
|-8.97%
|-36.26%
|-0.82%
|Perpetual Ltd
|Australia
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|2.12%
|-6.23%
|-22.96%
|-4.41%
|Aareal Bank AG
|Germany
|Financials
|Thrifts and Mortgage Finance
|2.02%
|-1.18%
|-15.33%
|0.37%
|J M AB
|Sweden
|Consumer Staples
|Household Durables
|1.98%
|-1.82%
|-0.63%
|-2.35%
|VTech Holdings Ltd
|Hong Kong
|Technology
|Communications Equipment
|1.95%
|-1.50%
|-16.47%
|23.99%
|GlaoSmithKline PLC
|U.K.
|Healthcare
|Pharmaceuticals
|1.88%
|7.33%
|4.97%
|3.70%
|BNP Paribas
|France
|Financials
|Banks
|1.75%
|-0.72%
|8.17%
|7.96%
|Eni SpA
|Italy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|1.71%
|106.46%
|-19.40%
|7.43%
|Swisscom AG
|Switzerland
|Telecom
|Diversified Telecommunication Services
|1.69%
|-1.34%
|0.39%
|-8.44%
|freenet AG
|Germany
|Telecom
|Wireless Telecommunication Services
|1.64%
|-1.32%
|-20.53%
|1.99%
|Hennes & Mauritz AB B
|Sweden
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|1.57%
|-11.31%
|5.12%
|5.94%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Canada
|Financials
|Banks
|1.57%
|12.88%
|4.19%
|0.54%
|National Australia Bank Ltd
|Australia
|Financials
|Banks
|1.55%
|-8.49%
|-19.00%
|18.53%
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|Switzerland
|Financials
|Insurance
|1.54%
|5.73%
|15.53%
|6.44%
|Vistry Group PLC
|U.K.
|Consumer Staples
|Household Durables
|1.41%
|7.68%
|6.23%
|-1.00%
|Westpac Banking Corp
|Australia
|Financials
|Banks
|1.34%
|-7.40%
|-17.64%
|-1.04%
|WPP PLC
|U.K.
|Telecom
|Media
|1.34%
|-1.52%
|-6.17%
|-9.88%
|Swedbank AB Class A
|Sweden
|Financials
|Banks
|1.34%
|0.85%
|-10.48%
|-4.83%
|Top 25
|52.66%
|7.31%
|-3.89%
|5.98%
Source: TIKR.com
Stabilizing Dividend Growth Picture
As also shown in above data, many of the top holdings endured a negative 2019 in terms of earnings growth, resulting in IDV's trailing 12-month dividend payout dipping 7% from its recent peak:
Source: WingCapital Investments
That being said, earnings picture is expected to be on the mend based on estimates pointing to slight EBIT growth collectively in the top 25 names this year. With IDV's price performance having been highly correlated to its dividend payout as illustrated in above chart, a stabilizing dividend growth picture will certainly be supportive of IDV going forward.
Not to mention, a dimmed growth prospect suggests that bond yields globally will most likely resume their race to the bottom, which will be a source of positive tailwind for defensive dividend stocks in a yield-starving environment.
Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
To conclude, in light of a deteriorating coronavirus outbreak which is likely to inflict far-reaching impact on global economic growth, we reckon IDV's zero exposure to Asia and high concentration in domestic-oriented sectors will lead to its recent outperformance continuing for rest of this year.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.