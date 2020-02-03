Why IDV Will Outperform Other International ETFs In A Virus-Hit Economy

IDV has been relatively insulated from the coronavirus epidemic due to virtually no exposure to Asia.

International stocks are off to a turbulent start to the new decade, as global stocks excluding the U.S. (VEU) suffered a -3% decline in January on escalating coronavirus fears while S&P 500 (SPY) eked out a flat performance. Meanwhile, iShares International Dividend ETF (IDV) dropped a relatively shallow -1.5%, continuing its recent trend of outperformance vs. its international ETF peers:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Return Comparison IDV VEU IDEV VXUS SPY Name iShares International Dividend ETF Vanguard World ex-U.S. ETF iShares MSCI International Dev Markets ETF Vanguard Total International ETF S&P 500 YTD -1.50% -3.40% -2.42% -3.39% -0.04% 3-mo 4.83% 1.67% 1.34% 1.83% 6.59% 6-mo 12.64% 5.51% 6.88% 5.85% 9.20%

IDV's relative strength this year can be attributed to its virtually zero exposure to Asia markets, which have been most devastated by the viral outbreak notably with China (FXI) and Japan (DXJ) down -9% and -4% respectively. On the other hand, the significant Asia exposure has been and will most likely continue to be a drag on the other international ETFs:

Region Exposure IDV VEU IDEV VXUS Asia 1.99% 39.83% 26.94% 39.73% Japan 0.00% 16.75% 22.45% 16.71% Asia Developed 1.99% 9.46% 4.05% 9.77% Asia Emerging 0.00% 13.62% 0.44% 13.25%

Source: YCharts

Global Growth Downgrade Looms

It has been one month since the coronavirus outbreak originated in China was brought into light, and its cascading impact on global economic outlook ought not to be underestimated. For instance, the Chinese manufacturing could come to a halt as long as the epidemic continues unabated domestically. Per CNBC:

"The sharp action taken by the Chinese government to basically delay workers going back to work is definitely going to cause some supply disruptions," Liew, who is chief investment officer at REYL Singapore, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday. A "big question mark" remains over how long the disruptions could last, Liew said, as it depends on whether the situation can be contained.

As such, downgrade in GDP growth is assured not only in China but every country dependent on China in its supply chain. In turn, sectors most sensitive to global growth prospect such as industrials are expected to be worst hit. This could be yet another factor why IDV will likely outperform due to its negligible exposure to industrials comparing to its peers:

Source: YCharts

Stock Sector Exposure IDV VEU IDEV VXUS Basic Materials 1.29% 7.27% 7.31% 7.63% Communication Services 11.28% 7.40% 5.62% 7.08% Consumer Cyclical 12.01% 10.75% 9.85% 11.01% Consumer Defensive 6.43% 9.14% 10.00% 8.89% Energy 6.61% 6.66% 5.89% 6.42% Financial Services 39.32% 21.31% 18.84% 19.98% Healthcare 1.90% 9.18% 11.17% 8.95% Industrials 2.64% 12.53% 15.33% 13.24% Real Estate 0.35% 3.20% 4.67% 3.95% Technology 4.56% 9.25% 7.73% 9.56% Utilities 13.63% 3.31% 3.58% 3.27%

Source: YCharts

Geographically, aside from the fact that IDV has minimal direct exposure to Asia, IDV's holdings are most concentrated in Europe and U.K., which are relatively less reliant on China in terms of imports of intermediate products (0-15% share of all imports) according to Bloomberg:

Source: Bloomberg

Region Exposure IDV VEU IDEV VXUS Greater Europe 75.99% 45.45% 55.81% 45.10% United Kingdom 22.92% 10.64% 14.61% 10.84% Europe Developed 52.96% 30.24% 40.60% 29.63% Europe Emerging 0.00% 1.63% 0.01% 1.77% Africa/Middle East 0.11% 2.93% 0.60% 2.87%

Source: YCharts

Domestic-Oriented Sectors To Be Favored

Furthermore, the fact more than 60% of its holdings are in financials, utilities and telecom industry bodes well for IDV, as they represent sectors which are more domestically oriented in terms of source of revenue. Looking at IDV's top 25 holdings, we observe that 18 of them are either in the aforementioned sectors, or consumer staples which will also fare better in a prolonged economic slowdown.

Name Country Sector Industry % Weight EBIT Annual Growth 3-Year 1-Year FWD British American Tobacco PLC U.K. Consumer Staples Tobacco 4.46% 36.40% 4.86% 4.42% Azimut Holding SPA Italy Financials Capital Markets 3.87% 39.83% 121.15% -19.71% Commonwealth Bank of Australia Australia Financials Banks 3.76% -6.39% -16.59% 4.33% Royal Dutch Shell PLC Class A Netherlands Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels 2.63% 58.46% -14.45% 7.85% BE Semiconductor Industries NV Netherlands Technology Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment 2.57% 8.77% -48.77% 35.30% SSE PLC U.K. Utilities Electric Utilities 2.42% -11.96% -36.18% 19.22% Nordea Bank Abp Finland Financials Banks 2.33% -16.60% -41.43% 58.57% Wesfarmers Ltd Australia Consumer Discretionary Multiline Retail 2.22% -8.97% -36.26% -0.82% Perpetual Ltd Australia Financials Capital Markets 2.12% -6.23% -22.96% -4.41% Aareal Bank AG Germany Financials Thrifts and Mortgage Finance 2.02% -1.18% -15.33% 0.37% J M AB Sweden Consumer Staples Household Durables 1.98% -1.82% -0.63% -2.35% VTech Holdings Ltd Hong Kong Technology Communications Equipment 1.95% -1.50% -16.47% 23.99% GlaoSmithKline PLC U.K. Healthcare Pharmaceuticals 1.88% 7.33% 4.97% 3.70% BNP Paribas France Financials Banks 1.75% -0.72% 8.17% 7.96% Eni SpA Italy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels 1.71% 106.46% -19.40% 7.43% Swisscom AG Switzerland Telecom Diversified Telecommunication Services 1.69% -1.34% 0.39% -8.44% freenet AG Germany Telecom Wireless Telecommunication Services 1.64% -1.32% -20.53% 1.99% Hennes & Mauritz AB B Sweden Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 1.57% -11.31% 5.12% 5.94% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Canada Financials Banks 1.57% 12.88% 4.19% 0.54% National Australia Bank Ltd Australia Financials Banks 1.55% -8.49% -19.00% 18.53% Zurich Insurance Group AG Switzerland Financials Insurance 1.54% 5.73% 15.53% 6.44% Vistry Group PLC U.K. Consumer Staples Household Durables 1.41% 7.68% 6.23% -1.00% Westpac Banking Corp Australia Financials Banks 1.34% -7.40% -17.64% -1.04% WPP PLC U.K. Telecom Media 1.34% -1.52% -6.17% -9.88% Swedbank AB Class A Sweden Financials Banks 1.34% 0.85% -10.48% -4.83% Top 25 52.66% 7.31% -3.89% 5.98%

Source: TIKR.com

Stabilizing Dividend Growth Picture

As also shown in above data, many of the top holdings endured a negative 2019 in terms of earnings growth, resulting in IDV's trailing 12-month dividend payout dipping 7% from its recent peak:

Source: WingCapital Investments

That being said, earnings picture is expected to be on the mend based on estimates pointing to slight EBIT growth collectively in the top 25 names this year. With IDV's price performance having been highly correlated to its dividend payout as illustrated in above chart, a stabilizing dividend growth picture will certainly be supportive of IDV going forward.

Not to mention, a dimmed growth prospect suggests that bond yields globally will most likely resume their race to the bottom, which will be a source of positive tailwind for defensive dividend stocks in a yield-starving environment.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

To conclude, in light of a deteriorating coronavirus outbreak which is likely to inflict far-reaching impact on global economic growth, we reckon IDV's zero exposure to Asia and high concentration in domestic-oriented sectors will lead to its recent outperformance continuing for rest of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.