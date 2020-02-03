Lessons In Investing In Chinese Stocks For Retail Investors

Chinese stocks make up around 40% of my portfolio as I thought that as a Singaporean who has spent five years living in China and with many Chinese friends, I would have a better understanding of the underlying products that lie behind many of these American listed Chinese companies.

This article will hence be a reflection on how several of my Chinese picks have done as I've held them in different portfolio sizes for about two years and what I've learnt from stock-picking Chinese companies. I believe that this would of interest to retail investors who currently hold Chinese stocks in their portfolio and those currently on the sideline but thinking about getting into Chinese stocks. This article would be less about pitching particular Chinese stocks but rather on the overall trends of owning Chinese stocks as well as a short discussion on the impact of the Coronavirus.

Large Cap vs Mid Cap: continued success of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) and the mess of mid caps

After the drawdown of late 2018 that affected all Chinese stocks, 2019 had generally been a good year for most Chinese Internet stocks. China Internet ETF by KraneShares (KWEB) enjoyed an approximately 30% return in 2019. Much of it was due to the success of China's most famous large-caps, Alibaba and Tencent and in particular Alibaba which enjoyed significant returns despite both being multi-hundred billion dollar market cap companies. It's clear that BABA and TCEHY are akin to the US's famed trillion dollar cap tech companies, Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) though they are a little more volatile.

Hence, a simple advice for investors wanting a little Chinese exposure and benefit from the long-term secular growths is simply do it through Alibaba and Tencent.

On the other hand, I genuinely believe that Chinese mid-caps are a mess. Chinese mid-caps that are in favor will see rapid increases in its stock price. A clear example is Pinduoduo (PDD) which from June to end October 2019 saw its market cap more than double.

However, just as quickly, the market can turn against a company with devastating results to its stock price. One of my favourite examples for this is Weibo (WB). Weibo from Feb 2015 to Feb 2018 was nearly a ten-bagger but since then has seen its stock price fallen by around 70%!

Unfortunately, many mid-cap Chinese stocks appear to be currently out of favor. Previously high-flying stocks such as Baozun (BZUN), Momo (MOMO), JOYY (YY) have all not only sat out the 2019 rally that Tencent and Alibaba enjoyed but are currently significantly down from its Jan 2019 stock price despite already taking a huge beating in 2019.

2. Why certain mid-caps are out of favor?

Why are certain Chinese mid-caps out of favor? Are they a reflection of high-valuation, poor growth rates or market irrationality. These companies have seen a massive contraction in their valuation multiples.

The valuation contraction seems absurd to the point where YY is trading at a PE ratio of 7.25 despite reporting a 66% YoY revenue growth in its most recent quarter (~ 33% revenue growth ex BIGO consolidation). Momo is also trading at a PE of around 9.5 despite enjoying 22% revenue growth with a strong presence in the growing online dating industry. However, it's clear that the current live-streaming industry has fallen out of favor with investors despite continued evidence that it is still growing rapidly.

On the other hand, Weibo's multiple contraction could be explained by the sudden and rapid deceleration in its revenue growth from 60% to its most recent quarter where it reported 0% revenue growth. However, the sudden deceleration in revenue growth reflects another problem with Chinese stocks.

3. Lack of information hence difficulty in modeling

Finally, I believe another problem with Chinese stocks is the difficulty in modeling or predicting future revenue growth as well as gross/operating margins. This is in part due to two factors. First, is the lack of up-to-date information about industry specific news and secondly is the problem of government overview.

I believe that the lack of up-to-date information has been most apparent with regards to companies that are in the online-advertising industry, most notably Baidu (BIDU) and Weibo. Both count online advertising as their main source of revenue hence have been badly affected by the recent supply side saturation of online advertisers and the sudden rise of ByteDance as a sudden competitor. I believe that as retail investors, these two phenomenon caught many of us off-guard, in particular the severity to which it affected both companies. This was made worse by the fact that guidance provided by both companies were not particularly accurate. For example, Weibo in Q4 '18 gave guidance for Q1 '19 to be at a healthy 20.5% but instead came in at 14.5%, it would continuously miss revenue guidance for subsequent quarters by a significant measure. Baidu was similar in that revenue deceleration came suddenly and in my opinion, rather abruptly. Baidu reported healthy albeit lower revenue growth in Q1 '19 at 15% but suddenly provided abysmal guidance of -2 to -3% for Q2 '19. Hence, I believe that a risk in these Chinese stocks is the lack of up-to-date information available to retail investors. I believe sell-side analysts were also not fully aware of the continuously changing environment since Price Targets were only changed after guidance was issued or missed.

Secondly, a risk/concern that I believe many retail investors underestimate is the unpredictability of the Chinese government's regulations and rules. One reason for Alibaba's sustained rally in 2019 is that Chinese regulation have rarely gone against Alibaba. Tencent's 2019 recovery from regulatory concerns towards its gaming business can also be attributed to a favorable regulatory environment. On the other hand, the abysmal performance of some of the Chinese mid-cap companies can be attributed to the poor regulatory environment, in particular affecting companies in the live streaming and online dating industry. This is a possible explanation for investors' steep discount for affected companies. I believe that retail investors such as myself perhaps did not take such risks as seriously as it should. However, retail investors looking to invest in Chinese companies should take this into account.

Impact of the Coronavirus

I am reluctant to get into a long or in-depth discussion on the impact of the Coronavirus as it remains a dynamic and continuously developing situation. However, the economic impact in the short-term would be quite significant for Q2 '19. For example, CNN estimated that the coronavirus will cost the Chinese economy at least $60 billion as many cities and companies remain closed until mid February. However, in the short-term, if you believe that this disease will be contained (like SARS), this could be a buying opportunity in the large cap giants such as Alibaba and Tencent. The Chinese government has already responded by promising to inject $174 billion into the market on Monday and to restrict short-selling for a week. However, due to the volatile nature of mid-caps, I would be waiting for the market to settle first.

Conclusion

In conclusion, unless retail investors are able and willing to stomach the risks that comes with Chinese mid-cap stocks, investors looking to gain exposure to the Chinese market should stick to Alibaba and Tencent. I believe that many of the Chinese mid-cap stocks are not only largely narrative driven but also the business environment in China is extremely dynamic and fast-changing which might be difficult for English speaking retail investors to adjust quick enough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WB, BIDU, BABA, TCEHY, YY, BZUN, MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

