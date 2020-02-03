Camping World Riding High

Looking at evaluation in comparison to peers the stock still could easily gain as much as 30%, but with 20% risk possible as well I recommend holding at these prices.

Camping World's New Focus Takes Shape

Back in November, I looked into Camping World Holding's (CWH) new strategy to refocus on maximizing profitability (Figure 1) rather than continuing the store expansion they have been on for the past couple years and how this looked to be a turning point for the stock. Since then the stock has skyrocketed around 60% upwards thanks to both the positive news coming from this refocusing along with improved macroeconomic outlook thanks to the first stage of the China Deal. As the trade deal continues to take shape in 2020 I believe there is still room for as much as 25-30% gains to be had due to peer valuation, but I am not opposed to taking in some of the gains from this quick run up above the $16 mark. That is why I am currently giving this stock a Hold rating as the risk is beginning to start to outweigh the reward in my opinion, but it could still pay to rake in the dividends going forward in early to mid-2020.

(Figure 1) Camping World Has Addressed Their New Strategy Going Forward In Recent Earnings Calls To Focus On RV Sales And Service And Has Seen Results Already In Return

The trend in used RV sales for CWH has been ticking upwards and I see this as one of the bright spots going forward. With multiple companies such as Tesla, Ford, and Chevy teasing the release of electric pickup trucks, this could be a long-term positive for CWH as well. RVing is slowly becoming popular once again with younger generations and I believe the same type of people that are wanting electric trucks are a very similar customer base to those that will be looking at both new and used RVs in decades to come. Taking advantage of these types of opportunities and shifts in consumer bases will be crucial in maximizing RV sales in the future.

Valuation And Potential

Camping World has gone on quite a run over the last couple of months and because of this the stock now has a much higher valuation than before. Looking towards the forward P/E ratios of CWH and competitors we see that the stock is not only valued higher than competitors going forward (Figure 2), but also trades as more of a growth stock now compared to the lowly 5x P/E ratio it traded at when I covered the stock just over a year ago. This signals a definitive shift from a value stock to a growth story as the company's turnaround begins to truly take shape. That means meeting earnings expectations and having a positive outlook towards the future in upcoming quarters is more important now than ever.

(Figure 2) Camping World's P/E Ratio Is Priced In Around 20% Higher Than Competitors While Their EV/Rev. Ratio Is On Average 30% Cheaper Than Peers

If the company can keep up this turnaround there may still be considerably more room to run. When looking at the EV/Revenue ratios of the major camper sales companies, Camping World trades at an average of a 30% discount (Figure 2). This all being said, Camping World still holds considerable value if growth meets or exceeds expectations over the next 4 quarters. Analyzing these two major metrics allows us to come to the conclusion that the stock still has room for as much as 30% growth with as little as 20% downside risk which is why I believe it will still pay to hold your Camping World shares for the time being as my prior $20 price target still looks to be a conservative goal over the next 12 months barring any major macroeconomic headwinds.

Risks

As briefly touched upon, I do not see CWH falling more than 20% from the stock's current level unless unfavorable macroeconomic conditions arise. I see this as potentially being a couple of things. One with the market continue to push through to record-breaking highs, a temporary pullback is imminent in my view in the coming months. This can be seen as a possibility with news such as the coronavirus, something that normally would have little effect on markets pushing the DOW Jones down as much as 450 points this week. This increase in velocity is an indicator to me that the first real bad news to come out could strike fear and be the catalyst of a market-wide pullback. Now, this is not a worry for long-term investors as the investment thesis still stands whether this happens or not for Camping World, but it should be noted for short-term investors that jumping into the stock near 52-week highs is always risky.

The only other macroeconomic risk I foresee would be further delays in the China trade deal. We have seen this trade deal drag out far longer than many could imagine and there is no reason that this trend does not continue going forward. As for company-specific risk, CWH has a considerable amount of debt with a debt/equity ratio of 79.5x as of September. I do not see this as something to worry about unless macroeconomic conditions truly take a turn for the worst though as Marcus Lemonis is big on the financials of businesses on his own show and he and management will surely incorporate his proven techniques here as well, as we have begun to see in the refocusing of the company in recent months.

Conclusion

Camping World Holdings has already delivered around 60% returns plus a few special dividends since I last covered the stock and still has as much as 30% room for upside which would push above my $20 price target. Wall Street Analysts have again become bullish on CWH as the bumpy ride continues on (Figure 3).

(Figure 3) Wall Street Analysts Are In Between A Buy And A Hold As Camping World's Stock Continues To Trade With High Volatility

With downside risk as high as 20% due to peer valuation and near 52-week highs I believe it is best to hold Camping World at the current price. It will be crucial to pay attention to upcoming earnings estimated for early March going forward to continue to monitor the progress of the turnaround and hear management's update on a forward consensus. For now, rake in the dividends and enjoy the ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no relation to any of the companies discussed within this article. As always please use careful consideration and do your own due diligence when investing.