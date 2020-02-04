4 Stocks For Higher Dividend Yields

We are bullish on MITT and NEWT. Slightly bearish on CMO. Neutral on EPR.

CMO entered the overpriced territory by a penny. At $8.22, shares carry an estimated price to book ratio of .95. That's high for CMO.

Within our sectors of expertise, we constantly see mistakes being made.

Those mistakes are often made because investors don't know how to evaluate a company. Further, they don't know what metrics to start with.

Today, we will be going over AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO), and EPR Properties (EPR). This article will help you look at these companies and their sectors to make better investment decisions.

One way we look at investments

We're using one of our tools, the REIT Forum Portfolio, to highlight a pair of the shares we want to discuss:

Source: The REIT Forum

You can see at a glance that MITT and NEWT shares are in our buy range (assuming prices haven't changed). These two companies offer exceptionally strong dividend yields and trade at a low multiple of forward earnings estimates. Of course, we also pay close attention to price-to-book value. We aren't blindly following the price-to-book ratio though. We're looking at the price-to-book ratio today compared with:

The ratio for past periods The ratio for peers The ratio peers had in prior periods

When we combine those factors, we can get a much more complete picture of the valuation for any mortgage REIT. Since we don't have positions in EPR or CMO currently, they won't show up in that tool.

Terminology

Without language, we can't communicate. Most analysts don't strive to explain the language because they don't understand the factors behind it. We've seen executives slip up and prepare slides with the terms. If you're confused by any term, ask about it. We will be providing "relatively simple" explanations for each term in this section.

Net Asset Value or NAV: NAV is the fair market value of their assets minus their liabilities and preferred equity. It is impossible to provide competent analysis on price targets for mortgage REITs without NAV. However, NAV is a starting point for analysis, not an ending point.

Book Value of BV: For mortgage REITs, BV and NAV can be used interchangeably. They have the same definition. For equity REITs in the United States, book value and NAV are not interchangeable.

Core Earnings Per Share or Core EPS: Core Earnings Per Share is an alternative measure for mortgage REIT earnings. Much like book value, it can be used as a starting point. Some mortgage REITs use slightly different definitions for Core EPS, so investors should be wary about accepting the values blindly. Sadly, many analysts put too much faith in Core EPS.

Yield on Assets: A measure of the gross interest income on assets. Displayed as a percentage.

Cost of Funds: A measure of the interest expensive compared to outstanding debt. Displayed as a percentage.

BDCs

BDCs have a great deal in common with mortgage REITs. We still need to consider earnings and price-to-book ratios. We still carry about the yield on assets and the cost of funds.

Dangerous Mistakes

The most common misperceptions come from investors or analysts who treat NAV or Core Earnings as an ending point in their analysis. These investors may look at a price-to-book for one REIT without considering the price-to-book for 10 to 20 of their peers.

Without knowing what else is available, the investors have no frame of reference. There have been periods where most of the sector trades at discounts larger than 10%. There have also been periods where almost every mortgage REIT trades at a premium to book value.

MITT

The first appealing factor is that most mortgage REITs should be reporting a fairly solid fourth quarter. As projections are coming together, it looks like a good quarter for the mortgage REITs. One of the positive factors we have seen is a steepening of the yield curve. If the yield curve remains at the steeper levels, it could improve the net interest spread over the coming years.

The 2-10 Treasury yield curve was inverted during part of the summer. However, that situation has completely reversed itself and we now have a moderate amount of steepness in the yield curve.

Another Positive Factor

The next positive factor is MITT contains some exposure to non-Agency mortgages.

Source: MITT

Most mortgage REITs focused on residential credit (the green section) still own a material allocation to agency MBS (the blue section). Overall, this portfolio isn't very unique. That's important. If it were unique, there could be an argument for it trading at a much weaker price. Because it's similar to peers, it should be priced similarly.

Many mortgage REITs with heavy allocations to credit risk are commanding much higher price-to-book ratios than mortgage REITs focused on agency MBS. Real estate values have been moving higher while interest rates declined. Over the last few months, we have seen a moderate increase in interest rates. Up until then, we had seen interest rates fall for almost a year. We saw an opportunity for MITT to outperform peers and purchased shares on 10/31/2019.

CMO

Mortgage REITs should be seen as trading securities.

We will be going over Capstead Mortgage Corporation next. We believe it is one of the better-managed mortgage REITs, but it still carries material risk.

Before we dive into our current outlook, we'd like to go over how trading works using CMO.

Trading in and out of CMO

Here is a simple chart we use to show all of our open/closed positions for subscribers:

Source: The REIT Forum

Since investors new to our work don't understand how well we keep records, we will be showing the precise dates these sales happened.

When we're trading CMO, we tend to be in and out pretty fast. We don't catch every decline. We don't manage to sell at the very weak. Investors don't need to catch a bottom perfectly or time the top perfectly. We just need to monitor the price-to-book ratios relative to their own history and their peers. When we bought CMO, it traded at a huge discount relative to its peers. The magnitude of the difference was absurd. Today, price to book for CMO is within a reasonable range compared to its peers, though a little closer to the top than the bottom of that range.

NEWT

We recently announced a bullish opinion to subscribers on NEWT:

We purchased 200 shares of NEWT at $21.6797 per share:

Source: Schwab

We used the $100k charts to support our decision. If you're not familiar with the chart, see our guide to the $100k charts. The tool is designed to demonstrate how much an investor needed to invest on any given day to reach $100,000 today. It assumes dividends are reinvested. NEWT has underperformed over the last several months:

Source: The REIT Forum

NEWT is the blue line with all the circles added to it. We've charted it against 14 peers.

While the last several months have seen a fairly meager gain for NEWT, the longer picture shows it dramatically outperforming:

Source: The REIT Forum

Outperforming Over Several Years

How can it outperform over the last several years? One positive factor is internal management. Internal management for a BDC is relatively rare and can lead to a dramatically higher price-to-book ratio. In the case of NEWT, the price-to-estimated-book is running at about 1.38x. Yes, that sounds high, but NEWT is able to outperform because of internal management.

If you've read our research for a while, you may be familiar with the technique used by triple-net lease REITs. They trade above net asset value per share, they issue new shares (at the premium), and then buy new assets with the cash. The result is a trend higher in net asset value per share.

As of NEWT's latest report on share issuance, it has issued 1,571,362 shares under its program. Total net proceeds are $31,821,000. We did a little math and found that between 11/12/2019 and 1/10/2020 it must've issued 766,363 shares at a weighted average price of about $22.71. Of course, Scott already incorporated that into his estimates of book value. However, most shareholders haven't and I doubt many analysts have done it either. NEWT is pretty small with a market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Cash Position

Despite buying a few positions recently, we still have a substantial cash allocation. It is currently about 28% of our total portfolio value. We are continuing to look for additional opportunities to deploy the capital with an attractive valuation

Dividends

The last thing we need to highlight is that dividend amounts could vary significantly:

Source: Schwab

In the last two years, NEWT hasn't declared the same dividend rate for any two quarters in a row.

EPR

EPR Properties is facing a unique risk from having a large exposure to AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC).

It isn't possible to provide great analysis of EPR without diving into one of the largest risks. We aren't the kind of analysts to ignore a major threat simply because it conflicts with the desired narrative. If you aren't familiar with AMC, you're not really familiar with EPR. Remember, AMC creates about 17% of EPR's revenues.

One of the largest risks to EPR comes from AMC. Consequently, we spent the last few days digging into the financial health of AMC. Management has previously indicated that if one theater operator performs poorly, it can still get another tenant for the property. We believe that it "can" get a new tenant, but if AMC failed, it would give the remaining renters incredible leverage in negotiations.

Investors may be familiar with this scenario. We've seen it playing out in mall REITs. As apparel retailers went under, the remaining tenants found themselves in a strong position to negotiate for lower rents. Reductions in rent and increases in vacancy have been a major challenge for mall REITs. A similar challenge is possible for owners of theaters if AMC fails.

How Did AMC Screw Up?

We don't usually analyze companies within this subsector. So we aren't going to look for the "small things". We can tell that there is an issue with AMC because the share price tanked hard:

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is entirely possible that the price tanked too hard. Maybe AMC actually deserves a higher price. However, it is unlikely that the price should be $30. Maybe it should be $5, maybe $10, or maybe $15. In any of those scenarios, it would still be down dramatically. Therefore, the question is not:

"Were mistakes made?"

Instead, the question is:

"What are the most glaring mistakes?"

Some investors may believe that it is the entire theater industry that is tanking, but that isn't the case. Some of AMC's peers are still performing well.

How did AMC's Position Get So Bad?

It wasn't by operating theaters. It was a choice to issue large amounts of debt:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Well, that was a bad choice. It bought up its peers before valuations could go even lower. It made AMC the largest company in the sector:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The transaction made it the largest operator. Over 661 theaters and 8,200 screens in the United States. That's a big merger, but what a time to issue tons of new debt. It was pumping out new debt precisely when it should've been working to strengthen its balance sheet.

Sadly, it doesn't end there. Since issuing debt worked so well, it went back to the money fountain in 2018. From the Q3 2018 earnings call transcript:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Want to write a textbook example on how to risk the solvency of a company worth billions of dollars? You can use this as your case study.

If you don't have internally generated cash flows and can't sell assets, you're not in a good position to repurchase stock. Bad decision. We won't even go into that special dividend. Terrible choice.

To provide an analogy in personal finance. You might ask:

"Should I pay down my mortgage or add to my investment account?"

That special dividend is the equivalent of answering the question by saying:

"I'll go rent-to-own a huge TV."

That decision was so bad it shouldn't have been on the menu.

Conclusion

We're bullish on MITT and NEWT here. Both have significant positive factors that should help them outperform the sector over the next few quarters. On the other hand, we're merely neutral on CMO and pretty close to a bearish stance. It's not something is "wrong" with CMO, it has simply moved up to trade closer to the top end of its typical trading range for price-to-book. On the other hand, we stuck to a neutral outlook on EPR. The exposure to AMC creates a unique risk. Perhaps it all blows over, but AMC's decisions could have significant negative consequences for the industry over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT, NEWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.