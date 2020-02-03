Why Travelers Is An Attractive Buy Now

Travelers share price performance during previous market meltdown is a proof as to how it can perform again, if that were to happen.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is a commercial insurance company with good market-share position in each of their major product lines: multiple-peril, commercial auto, general liability, management and professional liability, surety, and workers' compensation. Any insurance business generates return to shareholders in two different forms. One is directly from the related insurance business and the other is income generated from the float.

The first is usually measured with the important metric called “combined ratio”. It is a formula that measures insurers' profitability by taking the sum of claim-related losses and its related business costs and dividing it by the total earned premiums over the same period. It is usually expressed as a percentage. Anything under 100% demonstrates an insurer is profitable based solely on its underwriting policies and premiums. Travelers achieved a combined ratio of 92.4% during the just reported quarter. This is an improved figure relative to the 97.5% the company reported during the year-ago quarter. Instead of discussing the quarterly numbers here, I draw readers attention to an article which appeared in SA — “Travelers: Latest Quarter Continues To Show Company's Strength As A Best Of Breed Insurer” by Power Hedge — Jan. 25, 2020 which you can read here. The author discussed TRV's performance over the most recent quarterly numbers.

The other part of income consists of any investment gains from the “float”. Insurance business collects money ahead of spending it. This gives insurance companies the ability to invest the dollars collected ahead of payouts and collect interest, dividends, and capital gains from trillion-dollar investment portfolios. The investments include the amount stashed by the insurer as reserves kept aside from the past undistributed income to shareholders accumulated over earlier years gains. The shareholders' share is indirectly the book value of the company. I draw readers attention to yet another article in SA titled “Travelers: The Undercover Bond” which you can read here.

To say in short, when I invest in an insurance company, I would like to buy it at a price not far exceeding its book value, since in that way, I am paying for the undercover 'safe investments' on the one hand and then paying for the insurance business itself on the other. The additional premium I am willing to pay over the book value is for the inherent insurance business itself.

An evaluation using Price/Book Value:

A historical book value Vs annual closing market price for TRV is tabled below:

Year Close Adjusted Book Value(BV) BV Growth Price/BV 2019 136.95 90.09 3.23% 1.52 2018 119.75 87.27 4.69% 1.37 2017 135.64 83.36 3.63% 1.63 2016 122.42 80.44 6.70% 1.52 2015 112.86 75.39 6.21% 1.50 2014 105.85 70.98 6.88% 1.49 2013 90.54 66.41 12.39% 1.36 2012 71.82 59.09 7.42% 1.22 2011 59.17 55.01 1.51% 1.08 2010 55.71 54.19 10.64% 1.03 2009 49.86 48.98 12.94% 1.02 2008 45.20 43.37 1.04

The Adjusted book value per share (in the above table) is total common shareholders’ equity excluding the after-tax impact of net unrealized investment gain (losses) included in shareholders’ equity, divided by the number of common shares outstanding. The Book value data is taken from the TRV's investor site linked here. This shows that TRV is currently priced with a higher premium relative to its book value. While a return to book value during a deep recession could be a near 25% drop to its current market price, I view the underlying investments will only get priced higher in such a scenario. The market price during 2008-2010 period is an indication of that. The reversal from such dips is often quicker than those of other stocks in an investment world.

Historical Dividend growth:

I want to draw attention to the history of past performances from an investors point of view for adding them to his or her portfolio. The following table shows the dividend income and its growth since 2000.

Year Regular Quarterly Dividend Rate Dividend Growth Over Previous year Years Dividend CAGR 2019 0.82000 6.49% 1 6.49% 2018 0.77000 6.94% 3 6.97% 2017 0.72000 7.46% 5 8.32% 2016 0.67000 9.84% 10 9.53% 2015 0.61000 10.91% 15 7.18% 2014 0.55000 10.00% 20 5.91% 2013 0.50000 8.70% 2012 0.46000 12.20% 2011 0.41000 13.89% 2010 0.36000 9.09% 2009 0.33000 10.00% 2008 0.30000 3.45% 2007 0.29000 11.54% 2006 0.26000 13.04% 2005 0.23000 -20.69% 2004 0.29000 0.00% 2003 0.29000 0.00% 2002 0.29000 3.57% 2001 0.28000 3.70% 2000 0.27000 3.85% 1999 0.26000

The healthy 6%+ average dividend growth rate year over year OR in any of the 1 year, 3 years, 5 years, 10 years or 20 years time frames indicate that I can expect this growth to continue going forward. This growth rate is easily more than double that of inflation rates to preserve the income value of the dividends going forward. This is sustainable since the dividend payout is less than 40% of the earnings per share.

Historical Market Price performance and the Dividend yield highs:

Year Open High Low Close Volume Dividend Yield High 2019 119.75 155.09 115.06 136.95 1,300,963 2.85% 2018 135.64 150.55 111.08 119.75 1,646,087 2.77% 2017 122.42 137.95 113.76 135.64 1,444,017 2.53% 2016 112.86 123.09 101.23 122.42 1,627,495 2.65% 2015 105.85 116.48 95.21 112.86 1,903,248 2.56% 2014 90.54 107.94 79.89 105.85 2,099,428 2.75% 2013 71.82 91.68 71.82 90.54 1,908,987 2.78% 2012 59.17 74.70 55.86 71.82 2,583,405 3.29% 2011 56.09 64.17 45.97 59.17 4,170,586 3.57% 2010 50.15 57.55 47.35 55.71 4,535,828 3.04% 2009 45.26 54.47 33.07 49.86 5,944,779 3.99% 2008 53.66 58.57 28.91 45.20 4,631,761 4.15% 2007 53.69 56.99 47.26 53.80 2,691,693 2.45% 2006 44.85 55.00 40.23 53.69 2,506,248 2.59% 2005 37.45 46.97 33.70 44.67 2,487,560 2.73% 2004 40.55 41.75 30.23 37.07 2,502,680 3.84%

Please note the dividend yield highs are calculated using the revised dividends in each of the year x 4 divided by the market price (lows) of the respective years. This is different from the actual dividends received with few quarters at lower rates and few quarters at higher rates in each year. I purposefully did that for my forward-looking computation.

The current dividend of 0.82 per share per quarter works out to 2.49% on the current market price (CMP) of around $132. With two quarters to go for the next dividend revision, this will be easily at the dividend highs for year 2020 going forward. To work out more precisely with my calculation methods, assuming a conservative dividend growth of 5 cents per share during 2020, the new dividend of 0.87 x 4 / 132 gives a forward dividend yield of 2.64%. That is the reason, I feel the CMP is a fair valuation of TRV on dividend yield basis. If I have to expect a forward yield of 2.75% (the highest of previous 6 or 7 years dividend yield) , the possible entry price target will be around $127.

Why the market reacted after reporting quarterly results?

In this context, you can read an article which appeared on SA titled “Travelers Aggregate Catastrophe Reinsurance Renews At Stricter Terms” by Steve Evans — Jan. 24.2020 which you can read here. I like to draw attention to the authors concluding lines “Travelers reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results on January 23, characterized by worse underlying underwriting performance and weaker reserves”. The market gave a knee-jerk reaction. The price of around $140 just a day prior to reporting came down 5% approximately.

A peek into the market prices during a probable recession:

When I review the annual closing prices of TRV over the last two decades, I notice a marginal reduction in the year 2008 over that of year 2007. Also, it surpassed those closing figures very quickly in the years going forward. Thus, anyone who invested with a long term mind set would have never lost sleep over the market price performance. The price performance is in steady growth path over these past two decades. This reads very well with TRV's corporate profile.

(Image Source: TRV Corporate Profile)

Conclusion:

If you already own or have a position in TRV, you could wait for a more attractive price at around 127. If you already own a full position in your portfolio, then further addition has to be at a highly discounted valuation. So you could wait for still lower prices, say 112 to 118 range. For a person who has no position, the range between 130 and 132 is a fair entry price to initiate a position. The main point is that the 160+ years old TRV is a good fit to any long term portfolio. The current market price of below 132 is just a fair price to initiate a position. I am not expecting a deep correction to the price at this stage, while no one can be sure of this.

Of late, I have presented more SA articles on insurance related companies such as on Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), UNM Group(UNM) and now TRV. I am long in all these. One of the main reason for my getting exposed in insurance companies, is to provide a share of a near bond alternate via the investments in these insurance companies. These companies hold a large percentage of their book value in safer alternate investments. But beware, insurance is a risky business. So this is not equal to bond investment. So I have spread my investments in a number of insurance businesses which will add up to a desired percentage of my portfolio for allocation to this sector. If you are interested to read the other articles, you can click on my profile photo and then pick these articles.

I am not an investment adviser. Please do your own diligence before you buy or sell. I wish good luck to all readers with their respective investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV, ORI, UNM, PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.