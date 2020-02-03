Cogent Communications: A Polarized Dividend Stock

Its tremendous momentum clashes with its borderline valuation. Its high earnings quality clashes with its lower financial strength.

In September, I picked up a small position in Cogent Communications. Since then, the stock has appreciated 20%.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

In September, I picked up a small position in Cogent Communications (CCOI). I wasn't entirely comfortable with the stock's already rich valuation but was attracted by the high yield and fast-growing dividend, which was enough for me to initiate a small position. Since then, the stock has appreciated about 20% to $72.46 which now gives it a yield of 3.53%. My M.A.D Assessment gives CCOI a Dividend Strength score of 49 and a Stock Strength score of 69.

The stock's return has been twice that of the S&P 500 over the past half year, which has prompted me to review my position.

The main takeaway is that while I'm not buying any more shares, I'm letting it run. I have placed a trailing loss which will lock in gains were the stock to lose momentum in upcoming months.

Cogent is one of the world's largest Internet Service Providers, delivering high-quality Internet, Ethernet, and Colocation services to over 84,000 Enterprise and NetCentric customers.

In this article, I will provide an update on this communications sector stock, by first considering its potential as an income-producing investment, then by looking at the stock's core factors to estimate its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

When I'm looking at dividend stocks, I'm first looking for a safe dividend, one which the company can confidently cover. I'm also looking for an attractive dividend, one which produces enough yield and has a good track record of growing the payout at an attractive rate.

By combining dividend safety and dividend potential, we get what I call dividend strength, companies that deliver a strong 1-2 punch of safe dividends that provide significant income to shareholders.

Dividend Safety

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 288%. This makes CCOI's payout ratio better than 5% of dividend stocks.

CCOI pays 76% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 11% of dividend stocks.

CCOI pays 274% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 7% of dividend stocks.

CCOI's payout ratios are very much similar to what they were when I last analyzed the stock. Like I mentioned in the first article, understanding CCOI's business model is important to understanding these payout ratios. If CCOI was a consumer discretionary stock, these payout ratios would be awful. But CCOI's business model makes its cost structure look a lot more like a utility.

Large amounts of CAPEX are required to maintain CCOI's large network of optic fiber. This has two consequences:

The first obvious one is that it reduces free cash flow enough so that if the company wants to maintain a dividend policy, it needs to finance expansion and business growth through debt. The key here becomes making sure that the company generates enough operating cash flow to cover its dividend.

The second consequence is that net income has severe downward pressure because of large depreciation costs, which would make it look like the company can't afford the dividend.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends p.s. $1.7800 $1.4600 $1.7200 $2.0400 $2.3600 Net Income p.s. $0.04 $0.31 $0.35 $0.33 $0.82 Payout Ratio 4450% 471% 492% 619% 288% Cash From Operations p.s. $1.78 $2.14 $2.53 $2.72 $3.11 Payout Ratio 100% 68% 68% 75% 76% Free Cash Flow p.s. $-0.15 $0.28 $0.55 $0.55 $0.86 Payout Ratio -1113% 504% 308% 365% 272%

Source: mad-dividends.com (p.s. = per share)

But a quick look at the table above will show the extent to which Cogent is a cash producing machine. Year in, year out, the cash from operations generated by the company has grown. Capex has remained stable at give or take $2 per share per year. As a result, free cash flow per share has been increasing each year. There isn't enough cash from operations generated yet to pay for all capital expenditures and dividends, but still the results are encouraging.

CCOI has an interest coverage ratio of 1.95x which is better than 23% of stocks. This is slightly up from 1.85x in September 2019. This isn't great, as it implies that Cogent is significantly leveraged, both operationally and financially, making changes in revenues have that much more impact on the bottom line.

Nonetheless, CCOI has demonstrated its ability to generate significant amounts of cash flow, enough that the dividend has always been covered in the past 5 years.

While you can't say CCOI has the safest dividend, there are no imminent risks of non payment, which should reassure most investors.

Dividend Potential

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.53% which is better than 71% of dividend stocks.

Source: mad-dividends.com (trailing dividend yield)

The dividend grew 14% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 25%. Since starting its dividend, the company has been growing the dividend at a phenomenal rate, increasing the amount it pays nearly every quarter.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend has been increasing at $0.02 per share and shows no sign of slowing down. This would imply a 12.5% compound annual growth rate over the next year.

Definitely still an attractive rate of growth for a stock which yields 3.5%. Was it more attractive when I bought at 4.2%? Sure, but still a good deal now.

This expansion in the dividend has been supported by top-line growth. We already saw in the previous section that cash from operations has been increasing year in, year out. During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 7% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 40% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Because of the company's leverage, increases in revenue result in larger increases in net income, which have been enough to propel growth over the past few years.

Dividend Summary

CCOI has a dividend strength score of 50/100. While the stock gets top points for dividend potential, its dividend safety remains a little shaky. The dividend has been paid since 2012 and increased every year since. This shows budding dedication to the dividend policy. Yet, the levels of leverage, combined with the high capex and high payout ratios, definitely reduce the stock's perceived dividend safety.

My suggestion 6 months ago was to take into account this risk by adjusting your position size, buying less than you usually would. My suggestion remains very much the same currently. Yes, 3.5% dividend yield and 10% growth will do wonders for your portfolio, but you don't want to be overexposed to a company whose dividend, which while it is safe for now, isn't totally future proof.

Stock Strength

A lot of dividend potential but with borderline dividend safety, investors might be curious how CCOI stacks up in terms of value, momentum, and quality. As you'll see, the results compound the risks of investing in CCOI. While it has great momentum and high earnings quality, it trades at expensive multiples of its underlying business and has lower than average financial strength. Investors are advised to tread softly.

Value

CCOI has a P/E of 88.37x

P/S of 6.20x

P/CFO of 23.25x

Dividend yield of 3.53%

Buyback yield of -0.70%

Shareholder yield of 2.77%.

According to these values, CCOI is more undervalued than 42% of stocks, which suggests that the stock is definitely quite expensive. Its multiples of earnings, sales, and cash flow are among the most expensive quartile of the market. This is somewhat compensated by the stock's dividend yield, yet on all accounts, CCOI remains quite expensive.

However, the stock's value score remains pretty much unchanged from 41/100 in September to 42/100, despite the 20% increase in the share price.

Value Score: 42/100

Momentum

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. trades at $72.46 and is up 23.46% these last 3 months, 14.07% these last 6 months and 53.22% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 90% of stocks, which is very encouraging. Historically, stocks within the top 10% of momentum continue to do extremely well relative to the market. The only time this isn't true is when the stock market's overall trend reverts. A bear market is usually bad news for momentum stocks. Continued bullishness is good news for them. While this brings opportunity, it also brings risk.

Given the good run that CCOI has had in the past year, I have placed a 7% trailing loss, which would retrace the stock to its 20-day SMA, give or take a dollar.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Yet the strong momentum could still push CCOI higher. The stock has already yielded as little as 3% in the past. To reach such a yield the stock would need to appreciate another 16% from current prices, all the way up to $84. Cogent bears have been reviewing their positions during the past month, as the stock has continued to edge higher.

Momentum score: 90/100

Financial Strength

CCOI has negative gearing. But about all of the company's assets are matched by a dollar of debt. This is a business that runs on debt. The company's liabilities have increased by 27% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 12.8% of liabilities, which is similar to the median US stock. This makes CCOI more financially sound than 24% of U.S. listed stocks. While the levels of operational cash flow are decent relative to debt and liabilities, there is no doubt that Cogent is a highly leveraged business, which has been increasing liabilities at a fast rate to sustain its business growth. This adds a layer of risk to the company's operations.

Financial Strength Score: 24/100

Earnings Quality

CCOI has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -16.5%, which is better than 73% of companies. It depreciates 169.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 66% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 54% of stocks. This makes CCOI's earnings quality better than 81% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 81/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 69/100 which tells a polarized story. While the company has strong momentum and high-quality earnings, it is quite expensive, especially given its low financial strength. This considerable risk prevents me from increasing the size of my position at current prices and even pushed me to place a trailing stop loss on my position.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 49 & a stock strength of 69, Cogent Communications is an interesting dividend stock for the adventurous dividend investor. One that doesn't come without risk, so make sure you adjust your position sizing to not end up with more money than you're comfortable in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCOI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.