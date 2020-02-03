Preferred Stocks And ETD Securities Overview

Time for a quick overview of the preferred stocks & ETD securities and yes, there are still good choices available.

2019 was a great year for most asset classes, including preferred stocks and baby bonds. The economy is strong and interest rates dropped. Here is a graph of the 10-year treasury rate over the last 1 year. Rates have dropped and there is no reason to think a reversal is in sight.

(Source 10 year treasury rate 1-30-2020)

As interest rates dropped, prices of preferred stocks and ETD securities increased, which in turn drove the yields lower. The following chart shows the price movement in the PFF - iShares Preferred ETF.

(Source: PFF - iShares Preferred ETF)

Was this good or bad news for income investors?

That was good news if you owned preferred stocks and ETD securities, but not so good if you are currently looking to get into the market. Or is it? It is a good time to assess where the market is and what the options are. Here is a breakdown on the preferred stocks & ETD types, numbers and yields with call price of $25. Convertibles are not included:

Type Number Ave Yield Price below $25 Preferred Cumulative 279 7.15% 47 Preferred Non-Cum 177 5.89% 16 Trust Preferred 15 6.38% 5 ETD (Baby Bonds) 190 6.2% 19 Investment Grade issues 241 5.31% 8

(Table 1, Source: I Prefer Income)

Table 1 shows that the majority of issues are above the call price of $25, but does that mean all of the safe issues with decent yields are gone? Let's take a closer look at some of the issues that are still available within each of the classes listed in the table.

Cumulative preferred stocks. Table 2 provides 4 of the remaining stocks with prices below $25, good yearly and quarterly earnings, dividend payout below .9, preferred dividend payout below .3 and debt-to-equity below 4. The results show each of the 4 are from different industries and have yields between 6.9% and 10.4%. Earnings are perfect with 5 years and 5 quarters of profits and no losses. Payout ratios are good for dividend, preferred and operating cash flow. Debt-to-equity is good for all but PEI, which reports 3.6.

(Table 2, Source: I Prefer Income)

Non-cumulative preferred stocks. Table 3 displays 4 non-cumulative preferred stocks with prices below $25, 3-year dividend growth above 1%, the last 5 years and 5 quarters of profits, excellent payout ratios from dividend, preferred and operating cash flow and reasonable debt-to-equity ratios. In addition, credit ratings are good, all 4 are tax qualified and 3 of the 4 are designated as dividend diamonds having increased their dividends every year for at least 5 years in a row. The yields are lower and the cumulative issues, but the risk levels are also low. However, you must also consider the fact that they are "non-cumulative".

(Table 3, Source: I Prefer Income)

Trust Preferred Stocks. Table 4 displays 3 trust preferred stocks with yields above 5%. The metrics are good with 3 year average dividend growth above 6%, the last 5 years and 5 quarters profitable, dividend payout ratio is .55 and debt-to-equity of 1.3. Ratings are fair and all 3 issues are tax qualified.

(Table 4, Source: I Prefer Income)

ETD (Baby Bonds). Table 5 displays 3 issues with yields between 5.3 and 8.2%. In general, the metrics are not as good as what is displayed in the other types of issues, but since they are ETD, they are stronger than common and preferred stocks as they are debts and not equity. However, earnings are good for AI and CPTA, dividend payout is good for AI. Dividend to operating cash flow payout ratio is below .50 for all 3, and debt-to-equity is below 2 for all 3.

(Table 5, Source: I Prefer Income)

Investment grade preferred stocks. Table 6 displays 4 investment grade issues with yield at approximately 4 percent. All are tax qualified and have excellent dividend growth, earnings, payout and debt ratios. In addition, 3 of the 4 are designated as dividend diamonds as they have increased their dividend every year for more than 5 years.

(Table 6, Source: I Prefer Income)

Summary

The market has changed a lot over the last year. Prices are higher and yields are lower. That is the nature of the stock market and if you owned preferred stocks and ETD securities at the beginning of 2019, there is a good chance most of your holdings are higher. However, for those who are interested in investing in more preferreds and baby bonds now or in the near term, are there any opportunities left?

I believe there are many opportunities available that are safe and provide reliable and sustainable distributions. The yields may not be as high as they were a year ago, but there is reason to believe that yields will continue to move lower in the future. If you are interested in any of the issues listed in this article, it is a good idea to continue additional research by reading company earnings reports, SEC documents and any articles that are available through Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDR.PC, DCP.PC, PEI.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.