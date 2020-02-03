Copart: Material Deceleration On The Horizon

While most investors think of high-flying technology stocks and software names as the leaders of this bull market, Copart (CPRT) has been punching above its weight class on a performance basis since 2016. Incredibly, the used-car auction house has managed to put up a 540% return since the Q1 2016 cyclical bottom, outperforming household names like Mastercard (MA), PayPal (PYPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Microsoft (MSFT). While much of this incredible advance has been justified by Copart's robust growth in annual earnings per share [EPS], the company is finally trading at a pricey valuation, at a time when sales growth rates look like they might be peaking. Based on this, I do not believe investors should be adding any new exposure here above $102.00 at a forward earnings multiple above 36.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Copart reported its fiscal Q1 2020 results in November, and had yet another strong quarter, with significant gross margin expansion and record revenues of $554.4 million, translating to 20% growth year-over-year. The company's gross margin jumped 350 basis points year-over-year to 46%, with the benefits in US gross margin coming from rising average sales prices, and operational efficiencies. Incredibly, this was the second quarter in a row for the company of 20% revenue growth rates, and fiscal Q2 2020 estimates are suggesting another quarter of 20% growth is ahead. Even more impressively, the company has managed to grow diluted EPS by 150% since 2015 and has nearly doubled revenues, with a less than 30% increase in general & administrative expenses. This shows that the business continues to enjoy substantial operating leverage, with minimal added investment on the G&A front despite continuing to post mid-double-digit revenue growth. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: Company Annual Report)

As we can see in the below chart of Copart's annual earnings per share, Copart has grown earnings from $0.68 in FY-2013 to $2.25 in FY-2019, more than tripling earnings in this six-year period. The fantastic thing about the company's earnings growth is that it continues at a brisk pace despite the growth the company has seen, with 32% growth in annual EPS in FY-2018, and 30% growth in annual EPS in FY-2019. If we look ahead to FY-2020, Copart is expected to put up a 24% growth rate in yearly EPS, with analyst estimates currently sitting at $2.77. As esteemed growth-stock investor William O'Neil has pointed out in the "A" of his CANSLIM criteria, the best growth companies with the most outstanding stock performance managed to consistently grow annual EPS at a rate of 24% or more. Therefore, even after lapping significant growth last year, Copart still meets the "A" of O'Neil's CANSLIM criteria. From my experience, this typically suggests that higher highs are likely ahead for the stock over the next twelve months.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, Copart has been an absolute powerhouse in the sales growth department. The company's quarterly revenue growth rate has averaged 19% over the past three quarters, outpacing that of PayPal, Mastercard, and just shy of Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) 23% average revenue growth rate. This is exceptional growth for a non-tech company, and as noted, the company is likely to maintain this 20% revenue growth rate in fiscal Q2 2020. This is because revenue estimates are currently sitting at $581.4 million, translating to 19% growth, but the company has a habit of trouncing estimates in the past four quarters. Based on this solid track record of upwards sales surprises, I would not be surprised to see the company report $587.0 million or higher in revenue for fiscal Q2 2020.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While this continued strength in revenue growth rates is exciting, we're likely going to see a material slowdown in the back half of the year. As we can see from revenue estimates for the back half of 2020, Copart has its work cut out for it to maintain its current growth rates. The reason for this is that the company is lapping such impressive year-over-year comps that it will have a hard time putting up similar growth rates against these prior-year figures. As we can see in the table above, fiscal Q3 2020 revenue estimates are sitting at $632.2 million, reflecting only 14.5% growth year-over-year. Meanwhile, this deceleration is likely to continue into fiscal Q4 2020, with revenue estimates of $607.6 million, reflecting only 12% growth. These revenue estimates are certainly not set in stone, but they are currently projecting a sequential deceleration of nearly 500 basis points for fiscal Q3 2020. Therefore, even if Copart does come in well above the fiscal Q3 2020 estimate of $632.2 million, it will need to report $658.3 million or higher to avoid sequential deceleration. This would require a beat of $26.1 million, a difficult feat even for Copart.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

The other issue is that while this deceleration is projected to show up in the quarterly revenue growth rate, it's also expected to take a bite out of the two-quarter average revenue growth rate, which hit a new 1-year high at 20.5% last quarter. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates when assessing a potential slowdown, as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, this deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly but is part of a pattern of meaningful deceleration. This is because the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to drop from 20.5% in fiscal Q1 2020 to as low at 13.3% in fiscal Q4 2020. While the company could undoubtedly offset much of this deceleration with significant beats on revenue, the company certainly has its work cut out for it, needing $30 million-plus beats in fiscal Q3 and fiscal Q4 2020.

It's important to note that deceleration is entirely normal for any growth company, as no company can continue to grow sales at mid-double-digit levels forever. The problem, unfortunately, is that deceleration can often be a headwind for a stock medium-term (6-12 months), especially if a stock is getting pricey heading into this slowdown. When it comes to Copart, it's hard to argue against the stock being expensive at current levels, with a forward P/E ratio of 36.3 currently.

(Source: YCharts.com)

As we can see in the chart above, Copart's forward P/E ratio is trading at a multi-year high, and it's difficult to justify paying a forward earnings multiple of 36 for any stock, let alone one potentially heading into a period of deceleration. To put this valuation in perspective, Copart's forward earnings multiple is currently above that of Adobe's at 34, despite Adobe having stronger revenue growth rates, and higher earnings growth expected for FY-2020 (27% vs. 24%). While it's certainly true that a software stock and a used-vehicle middle man have little in common, growth is only attractive at a certain price, and I believe we're near an inflection point here for Copart. There are two ways that expensive valuations can correct themselves, through time or price. Let's see what the technical picture is suggesting:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the chart above, Copart is currently nearly 25% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line) and has printed four distribution days (red bars) in the past ten days. This is the most distribution days we've seen in the past year in a 1-month period and often leads to a stock consolidating or correcting 7% to 10% to shake out weak hands. Distribution days are characterized by trading days where sellers are in control of a stock, with more substantial than average trading volume to the downside on these days. While these four distribution days do not mean the stock has to correct, they do make adding new exposure above $102.00 a less attractive proposition.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the 70-day moving average (blue line) in the chart above, we can see that corrections to this level have been the best time to be adding exposure to the stock, not when the stock is extended more than 12% above this level. Therefore, for investors looking to add exposure to Copart, a pullback to the 70-day moving average is likely the best spot, not while the stock is 15% above this level currently. This is especially true as this is the first time in the past two years, we've seen a high likelihood of meaningful deceleration in sales growth on the horizon.

Copart has had an incredible run since its 2016 lows, up over 550%, and trouncing the performance of over 90% of S&P 500 stocks. However, the company's valuation is finally beginning to get a little expensive, and the growth has been so impressive that the stock is now up against challenging year-over-year comps. Based on this, I believe investors looking to buy the stock would be wise to exercise patience as the stock will likely provide a better entry over the next three months. Growth stocks like Copart are rare, especially in non-tech industries, but the key is paying growth at a reasonable price. When it comes to Copart here, the valuation is far from cheap. Therefore, it's best to sit on one's hands for the time being, rather than chase above $102.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.