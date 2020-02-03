Samsung Electro-Mechanics: Momentum To Pick Up QoQ In Q2 2020

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW155,000 (2.0x 2020F BPS) on SEMCO (OTC:SMSGF). At KRW1.84tn, SEMCO's 4Q19 sales missed our estimate by 5.6% due to larger-than- anticipated camera module inventory adjustments. However, operating profit beat our forecast by 4.6% to come in at KRW138.7bn on a higher MLCC (multi-layer ceramic capacitor) margin. We believe most one-off costs were recognized into 4Q19, including the cost of closing the Kunshan plant. In 1Q20, we expect sales and operating profit to grow 11% and 40% QoQ to KRW2tn and KRW193.7bn helped by the launch of the Galaxy S20 and strong demand for MLCCs for 5G smartphones. Like Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY), SEMCO also expressed a positive view toward MLCC demand in 2020. With the addition of a new frequency spectrum, 5G smartphones are likely to have over 30% more MLCCs compared with LTE smartphones, by capacitance. We also expect to see soaring demand for MLCCs for data centers, cell towers and industrials. Despite anemic demand for automobiles, automotive MLCC demand should see excess growth on the back of upbeat demand for EVs and autonomous driving. SEMCO expects MLCC shipments and utilizations to increase in 1H20 while prices remain unchanged. However, as Chinese smartphone makers are expected to start rolling out a barrage of 5G smartphones, MLCC ASP will probably rebound from 2Q20 if not earlier. SEMCO itself may attempt to raise the prices of some of its products, such as ultra-small, high capacitance, and low-loss MLCCs.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Meanwhile, the distinguishing feature of the Galaxy S20 is said to be the upgraded camera specifications. SEMCO, as a key supplier, stands to benefit materially starting in 1Q20. The Galaxy S20 will be available in three models, and the S20 Ultra model will likely support a 108-megapixel main camera and 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. This will help to re-evaluate SEMCO's folded zoom technology. In all, we expect module sales in 1Q20 to surge 34% QoQ to KRW860bn. The substrate division in the meantime is expected to stage a turnaround on the back of the closing of the unprofitable Kunshan plant and the capacity increase of major client Intel (INTC / +25% YoY).

Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy as we expect the three key divisions (component, substrate, module) to keep posting higher earnings going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.