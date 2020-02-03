Vertex Beats: How A High P/E Biotech May Be Undervalued

My faith in the pipeline makes me believe that VRTX is an undervalued asset with a good chance of rewarding long-term investors with meaningful capital gains; risks are high.

A sales and earnings analysis is presented, along with brief comments on the pipeline.

If I am correct, then VRTX may have an important underlying tailwind as 2020 moves along.

Between comments VRTX made and my own analysis, I think that forward guidance is far too conservative.

Background

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) has risen at a CAGR of about 18% since I first wrote about it in June 2014. This is almost identical to the total return from the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), which has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY). Probably more relevant is that VRTX has been a superstar performer versus a major iShares biotech ETF (IBB), which has provided very weak though positive returns in the same period.

I think it is growing very nicely and think its mild selloff Friday with the market (SPY) given what I view as enhanced prospects, discussed below, just makes the stock more attractive. Of course, VRTX has moved up well the past few years, but this article shows why I like it as a risk-on part of a predominantly conservative asset allocation.

As my various VRTX articles show, I migrated from trading the stock to owning it long term beginning in the 2017-18 period. The reasons were basic to investing: VRTX began to meet and exceed guidance on earnings as well as sales; its cystic fibrosis pipeline was expanding while competition was not appearing; other pipeline efforts were beginning to appear promising.

I'm now a true believer in VRTX and think the imminent move of its CEO, Jeff Leiden to Executive Chairman, is being done well and that VRTX is well-positioned to emerge several years from now as a well-known biotech growth stock. For now, the public owns this through funds; institutional ownership is a huge 97% (E-Trade data). A good sign is that only 1.4% of shares have been sold short.

Why do institutions support this high P/E, high price:sales stock so well?

I'll share some thoughts on this to continue introducing VRTX to the Seeking Alpha community, so that you may decide whether to perform more research on VRTX to decide if it is right for you.

First, some comments on the sales and earning trends.

VRTX beats and raises, but leaves (lots of) room for upside surprises

The Q4 and full year earnings press release requires me to mention that an Orkambi-related revenue adjustment (discussed in Note 4) means I will use non-GAAP sales and EPS numbers throughout. Please review these points to see how you think the numbers should be analyzed.

Next, an important event occurred on October 21; the FDA approved Trikafta months before its PDUFA date. This changed the dynamic of VRTX's sales dramatically. Before showing those numbers, here is Dr. Leiden commenting first in his prepared remarks on the conference call, then in response to a question:

TRIKAFTA is a remarkable medicine that holds the potential to treat up to 90% of all people with CF... we expect the vast majority of patients who are eligible for TRIKAFTA are going to switch to TRIKAFTA.

With that expectation in mind, look at the Q4 sales numbers:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in millions) Non-GAAP Product revenues, net $ 1,257 $ 868 KALYDECO $ 236 $ 259 ORKAMBI $ 270 $ 315 SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI $ 332 $ 294 TRIKAFTA $ 420 $ —

Trikafta is taking over, and it just launched one-fourth of the way into the quarter.

In guiding to about $5.2 B in sales for 2020, VRTX made much of the point that $100 of Trikafta revenues related to initial filling of the pipeline. Adjusting for this would bring revenues to $320 MM. However, a simple further adjustment would normalize for the 3+ weeks before doctors could prescribe Trikafta. At first glance, that would bring sales right back to the $420 range.

However, some patients are going onto Trikafta who had inadequate responses to either Symdeko or Orkambi. Others were not eligible for those 2-drug combos but are eligible for Trikafta, and the rate of uptake of those patients is not being disclosed. Certainly, 10 weeks into the launch is not enough time for this pool of patients to all be treated.

Then there is the issue that according to Drugs.com, the list price for Trikafta is about 7% higher than for Symdeko, which itself is higher-priced than Orkambi. So the price and profit gain to VRTX accrues three ways:

patients who previously were untreatable now being treated

patients with an inadequate response to Orkambi/Symdeko who are now trying Trikafta

upselling Orkambi/Symdeko patients switching to Trikafta (assuming gross-to-net discounting is similar between all drugs).

With all this, I think that there are several reasons to think of 2020 sales as much higher than the $5.2 B that VRTX doggedly held to as guidance despite a skeptical analyst response to that guidance.

Targeting close to $6 B revenues for 2020

VRTX argued that, hey, the $5.2 B projection is a robust 30% step-up from 2019 numbers.

I don't buy it. Even before getting to my back-of-the-envelope projections for US sales, there are two specifics from VRTX to consider. First, from the chief commercial officer's prepared remarks:

While TRIKAFTA will be the main driver of Vertex’s revenue growth in 2020, we also expect an increase in international revenues based on more patients initiating treatment with our medicines outside the U.S.

Per the Q3 10-Q (p. 10), 25% of VRTX's revenues, or $240 MM, came from ex-US regions, mostly the EU. I expect significant growth in 2020, due to several countries reaching payment agreements with VRTX, few of which resulted in revenues last year. Then, I expect Trikafta revenues to begin ex-US in 2021. So that's one positive that could be material even this year.

Next, from the CFO's prepared remarks:

Focusing in on Q1 2020, we expect our revenues to be modestly higher than Q4 2019 revenues. This reflects the impact of the fourth quarter inventory build, as well as gross to net adjustments in the first quarter of each year that are generally higher relative to the previous quarter.

This is important. Despite the inventory build and despite greater discounting in Q1, revenues will rise. That a typically cautious VRTX is saying that revenues will be higher than the (adjusted, non-GAAP) $1.25 B in Q4 tells me that at the very minimum, it expects $1.3 B. Otherwise it would guide flat-to-up, not up. More likely in my view is $1.35 B or higher. In any case, the $1.3 B (at least) Q1 already annualizes at the guidance of $5.2 B for the full year.

Since my "real" number is more like $1.35 B, and I assume some QoQ growth throughout each quarter of 2020, I think it's reasonable to project $6 B in revenues this year.

Now let's look at profits. Remember the company has enough net operating losses that its non-GAAP tax rate projected around 21.5% is the one I use, rather than zero. In other words, cash flows related to taxes are greater than non-GAAP; this is a situation in which non-GAAP accounting is appropriately conservative.

What VRTX may earn this year

Let's look at the presentation accompanying the conference call. On p. 12, it suggests $2 B in non-GAAP R&D plus SG&A. That gets profits to $4 B.

Then we need to subtract COGS, which has been running 14%. It's so high for a small molecule company marketing super-premium-priced drugs because of 10+% royalties. Adjusting that $840 MM downward for some interest income brings pretax profits to $3.2 B.

Adjusting for about 21.5% taxes brings projected profits to $2.5 B.

Diluted shares were 262 MM. While VRTX could do a buyback, I will project 265 MM diluted shares outstanding for 2020.

These numbers bring EPS to $9.43, far above where consensus will end up after analysts finish updating their models.

I expect additional R&D expenses from one or more deals, so I will propose a working estimate for non-GAAP EPS of $8-9 for 2020.

The midpoint of that range suggests a forward P/E of about 27X.

Staying with $9.43 suggests a forward P/E of 24X.

Looking forward to next year, I think 2021 will be substantially better for VRTX. I would expect further gains in the US and the beginning of a multi-year ramp in Trikafta sales ex-US.

The next section shows why I believe that it is reasonable to think of VRTX as at or below fair value simply on the basis of its CF franchise, with its pipeline a freebie. The section after that will discuss the pipeline.

A guesstimate of the present value of the CF product line

VRTX markets the single agent drug Kalydeco, which per the Orange Book appears likely to go generic in 2027. But that was down to 20% of revenues last year and by 2024 may be down to 10%.

Given the above, and if VRTX is correct that in several years, both Orkambi and Symdeko will be small niche products, then for now, we can look at the patent protection for Trikafta as governing the potential duration of VRTX's CF franchise.

This was discussed in the 2018 10-K (p. 8).

There were patents pending in the US and EU that would expire, if granted, in 2037.

What I will do is assume a high probability that these will be granted. That would suggest 17.5 years of protected life for Trikafta. I will lower that to 15 years to account for patent failures. The next question is what the average sales will be for the next 15 years for Trikafta. Assuming Kalydeco is lost in 2027, then I will project $7 B annual sales adjusted for present value. I use an 8% discount rate but adjust that for growth of the CF population in developed countries and some new markets being able to afford VRTX's products.

Further assumptions are that on the one hand, bad things eventually can happen to VRTX's CF franchise this decade, but also, its franchise may be extended into the 2040s. This could occur from some combination of further product improvement or next-gen technologies such as gene editing. (Note, I expect that VRTX did a deal with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) in hemoglobinopathies because of its long-term interest in gene therapy for CF. Further note, Dr. Leiden said last year that he believes gene therapy for CF is many years away, if it ever arrives.)

Multiplying $7 by 15 years gives $105 B. My guess is that with no meaningful competition expected for years, and then perhaps only in a limited manner, VRTX will be able to generate net profit margins attributable to CF drugs of 60%, despite the royalties it pays. That level has been reached by a blockbuster drug franchise and possibly exceeded by Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in its myeloma franchise, and perhaps in a small number of other cases, but it's very rare. So I will assume 58%. These numbers suggest a present value of $61 B, equal to the current market cap. If I were a statistician, I would estimate a very wide error range for this number. Risks include patent failures, competition and mandated price reductions. Various forms of upside exist, as well, including line extensions within the current product line, price increases faster than expected, and new innovations by VRTX that extend the franchise into the 2040s.

VRTX has at least three new CF drugs in development. For the well-known VX-561, see an article from 2018. For the CF pipeline and the rest of the pipeline, see the listing of projects at VRTX's website (which does not tell you much).

The more VRTX can improve its product line, the easier it will be for it to receive commensurately higher prices. Also, the greater will be its patent visibility well into the 2030s (shareholders can hope, and even hope for a 2040s patent protection sooner rather than later).

If all this appears too optimistic, which of course it may well be, consider Gilead's (GILD) experience with HIV drugs.

Its first one pill, once a day regimen for HIV was released in 2006 (Atripla). That set it on the road to dominance. Its next big advance was Stribild, approved in 2012. Later its lineup improved again, with its TAF-based drugs, with first Genvoya and then Biktarvy as the big guns. GILD is back to innovating, but even with its current regimen, it may remain #1 in the space to 2030 and beyond.

By analogy, using Symdeko/Trikafta as the starting points, VRTX might easily have a great run in CF until 2040 without bringing gene therapy or other new, different cutting edge drug classes into the mix.

Moving on to the non-CF pipeline:

VRTX as a focused drug developer

The basic VRTX strategy is to find small molecules that can be moved rapidly through clinical trials. Two keys to this are:

efficacy can be shown via a biomarker

the proof of efficacy can be done with brief trials

niche disease with great need.

That focus explains why VRTX has outlicensed to Big Pharma Phase 2 and earlier-stage candidates it had invented: the fields were influenza and cancer. These simply do not represent VRTX's strengths, and one reason I like the company is its willingness and desire to take through FDA approval only those drugs that fit with its long-term plans.

Another thing that gives me confidence is that before succeeding durably with CF drugs, VRTX developed Incivek, a hepatitis C drug that was the most successful first-year drug when introduced 9 years ago. Unfortunately, for VRTX, the drug was made obsolete when GILD introduced Sovaldi in 2013 and Harvoni in 2014. Nonetheless, VRTX has already demonstrated the ability to synthesize, gain approval of, and successfully market several different drugs and drug combination products.

In keeping with my preferred practice, I will not go into detail on a VRTX pipeline drug unless it is in Phase 3, and preferably not say much until Phase 3 results have been announced. So I will simply say that while the non-CF pipeline is small for the company's market cap, I give it substantial present value adjusted for risk.

It is the pipeline that keeps me long a good deal of VRTX stock.

Risks

VRTX is a one-product-line company in a field that has garnered the attention of several drug companies, both large and small. Its pricing strategy has worked brilliantly so far, but what will come of that strategy in the future remains unknown and therefore a significant risk.

Regarding the non-CF pipeline, I see no right or wrong point of view here. Does one trust the company to spend wisely and well, both on in-house new product development and on deals? Many investors will find my confidence in management's acumen and good luck unduly risky.

Concluding remarks

VRTX is in a sweet spot in its business growth. Different analysts are going to evaluate its earnings and cash flows in different ways. I have presented one simplified way of thinking of VRTX for your review.

Relative to its current growth rate and short and long-term business potential, I find VRTX appealing though risky for the chance to generate significant and durable alpha.

Because of the highly institutional nature of the shareholder base in this stock, it is my hope that individuals become a larger part of that base. However, I am not encouraging anyone to do more than think about this name. Risks are high, dividends may never be paid, and any value (except takeover value) that resides in the stock is long term and theoretical.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

