Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio: January Dividend Review And Strategy Updates

We made eight cash buys, three DRiPs, and one sale in January. These transactions add $373.40 annually, bringing our total forward estimated annual dividend income to $16,047.24.

All-time dividends received are up to $9,300.47 since we began this portfolio in February 2019. We are approaching the one-year anniversary.

Let's Go, 2020!

Super stoked on the New Year, and riding into it with guns a blazin'. Living healthy and growing wealthy are tops on the list. No resolutions needed as those priorities are year-round goals and habits. How about you? Let's go!

The S&P was down a whole bunch last week. Will it continue to sink this week? Will it trade sideways, or maybe spike back up and regain losses on the way to even higher highs? Let me lick my finger and hold it in the air. Which way is the wind blowing? I sure don't know, and neither do you or anybody else for that matter. To be frank, I really don't care all that much, other than I'm always looking for opportunities to buy quality companies on sale. Discipline remains dialed. Focus on what I can control. Train my body. Nourish my mind. Save money. Build wealth. Repeat. Regardless of viruses or any black swans that pop up, old Uncle Divvy is as reliable as Big Ben. Like clockwork. No matter if tomorrow brings a screen full of red numbers or green. Or the usual Christmas style mix. I will continue melting into my Temperpedic and sleeping like a baby for eight hours a night. Unless my young one creeps into bed and kicks the jewels. Highly probable.

Reiteration of 2020 Goals

Last month I listed the three portfolio milestones I'm looking to achieve in 2020:

Generate $2,000 in dividend income in one month. Generate $15,000 in total dividend income by the end of 2020. Increase our forward estimated annual dividend income to $20,000 by the end of 2020.

I've been researching covered call options and reviewing holdings of mine that lend themselves to this strategy. I've decided to implement some of these into my overall business plan, when appropriate. Therefore, I decided to add one more goal:

4. Generate $1,000 in income via options premiums from strategic use of covered calls by the end of 2020.

Dividend Income: 2020 (Blue) vs 2019 (Red)

In January 2020, we pocketed approx. $475 of dividend income. There is no January 2019 data to compare it to, because the Blue Chip DRiP portfolio is brand new and didn't generate any dividends until March. As the year moves on, it will be fun to see how this chart fills out.

Dividend Income Received: January 2020

Ticker / Stock Name Income Cardinal Health (CAH) $67.38 Cisco Systems (CSCO) $47.25 Eastman Chemical (EMN)* $39.60 Ingredion (INGR) $18.90 Iron Mountain (IRM) $102.05 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) $39.88 Gladstone Land (LAND) $10.05 PPL Co (PPL) $72.19 Urstadt Biddle (UBA) $28 VEREIT (VER) $49.3 * = New position Total: $474.60

Noteworthy Tidbits

Our highest dividend payer for the month: Iron Mountain with $102.05. Coming in second was PPL Co with $72.19.

January income of $474.60 was $57.76 more than the $416.84 received from the previous quarter/October payouts. That's a 13.9% increase QoQ!

So, why the large QoQ increase in dividend income? A few reasons:

Adding to existing positions. I deployed cash to these tickers before their most recent ex-div dates: CSCO, IRM, PPL, and VER.

I deployed cash to these tickers before their most recent ex-div dates: CSCO, IRM, PPL, and VER. New positions. EMN added income this month that didn't exist in October. Happy to have it in the family!

EMN added income this month that didn't exist in October. Happy to have it in the family! Dividend increases. Shucks, no dividend increases paid in January.

Note: The QoQ increase would have been even higher, but Broadcom (AVGO), Coca-Cola (KO), and iShares Preferred ETF (PFF) did not pay in January, but contributed $73.05 to October 2019 income.

Dividend Increases Announced: January 2020

Six of our holdings announced dividend increases in January. Gladstone was next to nothing, but still better than nothing. Same with Tanger Outlets (SKT). Even with all the noise and negativity surrounding them, it's nice to see them extending their streak to 28 years.

I definitely won't complain about any raises from the utilities. Slow and steady from Dominion (D) and Brookfield Energy (BEP). Super stoked on Valero (VLO) coming through with the 8.9% raise, even with the Energy sector in the toilet. But topping them all is Blackstone (BX) with a whopping 24.5% increase - boom! In total, these raises add $80.43 to our forward estimated annual dividend income. Might not seem like much, but it would take $2,011 of fresh capital invested in a stock earning a 4% yield to match that increase. The magic of dividend growth never ceases to amaze!

Stock Transactions: January 2020

We made eight cash purchases in January:

Ticker / Name # of Shares Share Price Amt. Invested Est. Annual Income Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 5 $43.73 $218.65 $7 Broadcom (AVGO) 6 $303.14 $1818.86 $78 Brookfield Renewable Energy (BEP)* 25 $45.93 $1148.25 $54.25 Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) 25 $30.34 $758.50 $61.75 3M (MMM) 4 $171.67 $686.68 $23.04 Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT) 85 $14.23 $1209.10 $121.55 Wells Fargo (WFC) 20 $48.00 $960.00 $40.80 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 30 $66.62 $1998.45 $104 Total: $8,798.49 Total: $490.39 * = New Position 5.58% avg. yield

We had 3 DRiP (dividends automatically reinvested) purchases in January:

Ticker/Name Amt. Reinvested # of Shares Share Price Est. Annual Income Iron Mountain (IRM) $102.05 3.34 $30.55 $8.25 Brookfield Property (BPR) $108.20 5.88 $18.41 $7.77 Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) $71.94 .23 $319.56 $2.99 Total DRiP: $282.19 Total: $19.01 6.74% avg. yield

We made one sale in January:

Ticker / Name # of Shares Share Price Total Amount Realized Gain/Loss % Gain/Loss (SCCO) Southern Copper 85 $44.29 $3764.65 $937.38 32.69% (35.3% w/Dividends)

January Transactions: Takeaway

Cash invested $8798.49 + DRiP reinvested $282.19 = $9080.68 total invested in January.

I sold SCCO when it reached the 52-week high in mid-January, locking in a 33% gain (35% including dividends received). I have a couple stocks in mind that I think will be better in the long run. I lost $136 in annual dividend income, put plan on reinvesting the cash soon and making up for it this month.

Including the sale of SCCO, our investments add approximately $373.40 of annual passive dividend income.

This raises our estimated forward annual dividend income to $16,047.24.

Moving forward, I can expect to pocket an average of $43.96 of passive income each and every day without lifting a finger! In my bachelor days, that might have been enough to live off of. But with two kids, a wife, and a dog, and living in a ski town and having a healthy addiction of traveling and mountain biking thousands of miles a year... I've still got a lion's share of work to do to achieve 100% financial emancipation. But the groundwork has been laid, and I wouldn't change a thing.

We opened 1 new positions in January - Brookfield Renewable Energy. This was a good fit at a good price, and it rewarded me by announcing the 5.34% dividend raise shortly after. Utilities should hold up well in the looming correction/recession. We are glad to have BEP as part of the Blue Chip DRiP family.

Otherwise, we continued making strategic additions to existing positions. We try to balance purchases between lower-yielding/faster dividend growers and some higher-yielding players, with a potential higher-risk/speculative company sprinkled in for flavor. Building a reliable and ever-growing dividend income stream remains goal #1.

Diversification Checkup: Sector Allocations

Stock Sector Current % of Portfolio Goal % of Portfolio Basic Materials 3.14% (was 4.68%) 5% Communications 5.46% (was 5.52%) 5% Consumer Cyclical 4.88% (was 5.00%) 5% Consumer Defensive 7.22% (was 7.27%) 8% Energy 17.35% (was 17.71%) 12% Financial 11.14% (was 11.70%) 10% Healthcare 11.88% (was 11.27%) 10% Industrials 8.72% (was 8.66%) 10% Real Estate / REIT 13.2% (was 12.55%) 12% Technology 8.64% (was 8.21%) 10% Utilities 6.72% (was 5.88%) 10% Misc. (ETFs, Funds) 1.55% (was 1.49%) 3% 100% 100%

I do not include cash in the allocation chart, but I do keep dry powder available in case a great opportunity presents itself. If this downturn continues, I'm ready to capitalize. As you can see in the chart, the major changes from last month are the decrease in Basic Materials (because of the sale of SCCO). I might buy some more EMN or LYB this month to make up for it. There was also a decent increase in Utilities from the purchase of BEP and Technology from buying more AVGO. I'd love to add more Utilities, but they are still very richly priced. I'm overweight in Energy and it was hammered in January. That's ok. I'm not a "stickler" for exact allocations and won't buy purely based on sector. I do, however, like having a guideline to make sure we stay the course. In the coming months, I'd like to keep adding to Utilities and Technology. If they correct down to a more enticing valuation, I will pounce.

Top 10 Holdings: Ranked by Position Size

Below are my Top 10 Holdings ranked by position size within our portfolio. I include last month's rankings for comparison, as well as their contribution to our passive income stream.

Ticker / Name Ranking Percentage of Portfolio Ann. Div. Income Energy Transfer (ET) 1 (was 2) 3.66% (was 3.64%) $1127.09 AT&T (T) 2 (was 3) 3.57% (was 3.61%) $626.70 Simon Property (SPG) 3 (was 1) 3.40% (was 3.7%) $680.48 AbbVie (ABBV) 4 (was 4) 3.29% (was 3.5%) $608.88 3M (MMM) 5 (was 5) 3.12% (was 3.16%) $359.60 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 6 (was 6) 2.86% (was 2.49%) $509.61 Broadcom (AVGO) 7 (NA) 2.73% (NA) $368.81 General Dynamics (GD) 8 (was 8) 2.43% (was 2.38%) $179.52 Qualcomm (QCOM) 9 (was 9) 2.32% (was 2.34%) $213.98 Brookfield Property (BPR) 10 (was 10) 2.29% (was 2.20%) $519.76

As a rule of thumb, I try not to let any single position grow over 5% of the overall portfolio value. This rule is not hard and fast but keeps me from getting carried away with any individual holdings, no matter how glorious they may seem.

Notable changes In January

Valero slid off the list, mainly due to the shellacking of the Energy Sector. Broadcom, previously not in the top 10, crept up into the 7th spot. I recently wrote an analysis of AVGO and I continue to put my money where my mouth is. Simon Property dropped from #1 to #3 based on a significant price drop at the end of the month, moving Energy Transfer to #1. Other than that, pretty much everything else remained status quo, MoM.

Top 10 Holdings: Ranked by Income Generated

This is another fun chart. I thought it might be beneficial to track my biggest dividend payers:

Ticker / Name Ranking Estimated Annual Income % of Portfolio Income Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) 1 (was 1) $1127.09 7.02% (was 7.24% Antero Midstream (AM) 2 (was 2) $824.10 5.14% (was 5.29% Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) 3 (was 3) $680.48 4.24% (was 4.37%) AT&T (NYSE:T) 4 (was 4) $626.70 3.90% (was 4.02%) AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 5 (was 5) $608.88 3.79% (was 3.91%) Brookfield Property (NASDAQ:BPR) 6 (was 6) $519.76 3.24% (was 3.29%) Tanger Outlets (SKT) 7 (NA) $517.93 3.23% (was 2.53%) Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) 8 (was 10) $509.61 3.18% (2.60%) Iron Mountain (IRM) 9 (was 9) $477.55 2.97% (2.62%) Enbridge (ENB) 10 (was 7) $457.25 2.85% (2.94%)

As with position size, I try not to let any single position generate over 5% of the portfolio's total dividend income. Again, this rule is not hard and fast, but it helps keep me accountable. A big chunk of dividend income is from the Energy and REIT sectors. This month, I picked up more shares of SKT in the low $14s, and it jumped onto the list, pushing Ares Capital (ARCC) off the chart. ET is now responsible for over 7% of our total dividend income, with AM generating over 5%. I consider AM a speculative play. It's only 1% of the portfolio, but is currently yielding 24%. Risky, yes. But the upside is potential is fantastic, so I might add a little to scratch my "living on the wild side" itch.

The Whole Enchilada: The Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio as of 1/31/20

Last but not least is a spreadsheet of the entire Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio as it currently stands. Unrealized gains/losses don't faze us. We prioritize a consistent, safe, and growing dividend income stream.

Portfolio value 12/31/19: $325,905.25

Portfolio value 1/31/20: $317,545.11 = down -2.56% MoM, down -2.56% YTD

Est. forward annual dividend income 12/31/19: $15,570.66

Est. forward annual dividend income 1/31/20: $16,047.24 = up +3.06% MoM, up +3.06% YTD

February Should Be Fun

January is in the can. What a wild ride to start off the year. Looking forward to what February holds. I really hope the coronavirus is brought under control. It's so tragic seeing all the sickness and death tolls rising. It's a reminder that wealth is nothing without health. Speaking of, I'm still reeling from the untimely death of Kobe Bryant and the others aboard his helicopter. It landed about 1 mile from my old condo in Calabasas, on a bike trail (Millennium Loop) that was my one of my favorites. I only met him once, when I was a sports photographer at UC Santa Barbara in 1998. The Lakers were holding a training camp and I waited until after practice to take some portraits of him. He was genuine and polite, and he had an aura about him. Rest in peace, Kobe. Wishing you all a life of health and abundant wealth.

Curious... What are you buying this month? Looking forward to the comments!

Curious... What are you buying this month? Looking forward to the comments!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!