Seagate Technology: Growing Data Storage Company With A Solid Dividend

Investor Takeaway

With a healthy balance sheet and an impressive earnings growth story, Seagate Technology (STX) is an interesting opportunity in the tech space. Data storage demand has been growing rapidly and Seagate is well-positioned with its product line to address the market. Dividends have been growing, and technicals show an uptrend for the common equity. The company could be a great fit for retirement portfolios.

Company Profile

Seagate Technology has over 41,000 employees around the world. The company provides hard disk drives, hybrid drives, and lastly solid-state drives. One of the key products that are interesting is the Exos X, which is an enterprise hard drive with high storage densities along with increased efficiency compared to market alternatives. The company sells the largest enterprise drives with the Exos X16 edition that comes with 16 terabytes of storage capacity.

Consolidated Financials

Earnings for the company grew at 2.6% per year over the past five years. The equity trades at 9.5x earnings, which is pretty cheap compared to the tech industry average of 26.1x. Net profit margins improved over the last year to 17.7%, compared to 12.7% for the year prior. Earnings growth showed a remarkable jump over the past year to 20.2%, compared to the five-year average of 2.6%. However, this is still a big drop from the three-year average of 66.7%. Operating cash flow covers debt pretty easily, while the company provides a solid dividend yield of 4.15%, which makes it a perfect fit for constructing a retirement portfolio for the future that can generate income.

The dividend growth story is also attractive considering that dividends started getting paid out only nine years ago by the company, while dividends increased all nine years. The dividend payout ratio of the company stood at 39.6%, which means that dividend payments are covered by earnings. Looking at competitors the company is undervalued. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) trades at 20.65x earnings, while another competitor Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) trades at 17.97x earnings. The price to sales ratio was 1.68, while Micron Technology was at 2.97 and Applied Materials at 3.82. Both metrics show an undervalued case in favor of Seagate Technology. Consolidated financials for the most recently reported quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

Over the last few years, data storage companies have not been able to meet demand. There is a clear shortage in the data storage space. More on the topic can be found here. Data capacity sold is a huge revenue driver for the company, we can see a huge increase in this figure with the organic growth in storage demand. Durable solutions for both consumer and commercial products show a great upside. The company has recently announced at a tech event that it will start producing modular storage solutions to manage complex data storage for businesses. The enterprise is also expanding its product line with a new external storage solution that is targeting gamers with the new FireCuda Gaming SSD, which is an external hard drive.

The design of the new hard drive is similar to the FireCuda Gaming Dock which was launched around the end of last year. More on the new products can be found here. The competitive advantage of the company is that they make the heat-assisted magnetic recording technology in their data storage products. The technology basically can make data bits more densely packed and as a result smaller in size. This is incrementally better than the perpendicular magnetic recording technology that was used in the past. Enterprise demand should increase due to the demand for capacity.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

The equity has gained upside momentum ever since the golden cross between the 50 and 200-day exponential moving average that occurred in September of last year. Bullish momentum has been persistent ever since September of last year. The equity is trading at $61.44 as I am writing. The company has beaten analysts' earnings estimates for eight quarters straight, hence the announcement for December 2019 earnings could also beat analysts' expectations. Earnings are expected to be announced on the 4th of February. As the announcement comes closer, investors can position themselves beforehand. I am expecting the uptrend that has been relevant since September of last year to continue pushing the data storage company higher.

Downside Risk

Year-end revenues for the company have been declining over recent years and what worries me is that if this trend continues going forward. The company has only been paying dividends for nine years which is not a long time. If the company pays out a dividend this fiscal year, this will mean that the company will have paid out dividends for 10 years straight. Hence, dividends could be reliable and sustainable in the eyes of most dividend seekers. A low payout ratio also makes dividend payments sustainable. Technically, the equity is in a consolidation period and generally, consolidations are followed by breakouts in either direction.

A downside movement could bring the equity down to $52 a share if momentum adds up. Earnings growth slowed down from its three-year average despite the jump last year as I've mentioned. This could be due to a decline in demand over the last year for video and image applications. Off Wall Street gave a short recommendation for Seagate outlining how they believe that solid-state drives will replace hard disk drives within computing applications.

Seagate has a firm position among hard disk drive manufacturers. However, the company could lose market share to competitors as other firms introduce products that carry lower manufacturing risks to produce. 92% of revenues were generated from hard-disk drives at the company in the last reported quarter. The company is reliant on hard disk drive sales and needs to shift production to solid-state drives as soon as possible.

Conclusion

With the widespread demand for data storage, Seagate has quietly become a big player in the data storage industry. With top lines growing and an attractive technical setup, the equity is in a superb position for the future. Investors need to be on the lookout for the next earnings announcement, which will show us if the growth story in earnings is still ongoing. If it is, the equity could be a superb fit for retirement portfolios. The company diversifying its product line should also reflect positively for the company. I am bullish in the data storage company until a slowdown in earnings growth occurs or until metrics show an overvalued case, which it does not currently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.