Pure Gold Mining: Valuation Remains Attractive After This Advance

Last year was a significant year of consolidation in the mining sector, with Tier-1 assets being snapped up left, right, and center. In Q2 2019 we saw Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) acquired by St. Barbara Mining, in Q3 we saw Barkerville Gold taken over by Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and in Q4, we saw Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) step up to the plate and scoop up Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF). The fact that the majority of big-ticket acquisitions took place in tier-1 jurisdictions bodes well for the most attractive producers in North America, as well as those that are transitioning from development to production. Fortunately, Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) has found itself in this position as we head into 2020, with an expectation to pour their first gold before year-end. The fact that the company continues to trade at an attractive valuation compared to prior takeover targets is a bonus for Pure Gold Mining shareholders, as is the massive base the stock is trying to break out of since 2016. Given the attractive fundamental and technical picture, I see Pure Gold Mining as a Hold and would view any 10% plus pullbacks as buying opportunities.

While investors may have been a little sour on Pure Gold Mining underperforming its benchmark the Gold Miners Index (GDX) last year, I don't think this is something to be discouraged about here. Even though Pure Gold Mining's 24% return paled in comparison to the 37% return for the Gold Miners Index, Pure Gold Mining is sporting one of the best looking charts in the sector currently. The company is also benefiting from the fact that it is in the best position financially with US$60 million in cash, and they are less than a year out from being able to call themselves a producer. Therefore, while 2019 was a little underwhelming, the base breakout the stock is working on suggests an outperformance is undoubtedly possible for 2020 vs. the Gold Miners Index.

Just over three months ago, I wrote on Pure Gold Mining, discussing that the stock needed a weekly close above C$0.64 to confirm a new uptrend. Fortunately, for investors, this occurred late last year, and the stock hasn't looked back since. The stock is up nearly 20% since reclaiming this C$0.64 level but is still trading at a reasonable valuation despite this advance. As I've noted in previous articles, the average paid for Tier-1 Producers over the past five years is $151.31/oz, and Pure Gold Mining is currently trading 40% below this figure at lower than $90.00/oz. Before digging into the valuation, however, let's take a closer look at the project below:

As we can see in the map above, Pure Gold Mining has one of the best addresses in Canada for mining, just southwest of the famous Red Lake Mine, previously operated by Goldcorp (GG). Pure Gold Mining has managed to delineate a resource of 2.6 million ounces between measured & indicated and inferred categories, at an average grade of just above 8.0 grams per tonne gold on a weighted average basis. However, over the past year and a half, the company has continued to have exploration success at their satellite targets, Russet South and Wedge, which are more near-surface targets within 5 kilometers of the Pure Gold Mine Complex. Therefore, the company is only a year away from heading into the attractive position of being able to use cash-flow from production to attempt to beef up these resources. Currently, the mine plan is based on only 1.0 million ounces of gold at 9.0 grams per tonne gold in the proven/probable resource category, but there's an undoubted upside to this mine plan if exploration success continues within their land package.

If we move over to projected production, we can see that Pure Gold plans to produce 102,000 ounces from year 3 to 7 at Madsen, with FY-2021 production likely to come in near 50,000 ounces. The good news is that all-in sustaining costs for the project are anticipated to come in at 15% below the industry average of $960/oz, and potential margins have only improved thanks to the strong gold (GLD) price. At the time the study was completed, Pure Gold Mining was working with a gold price below $1,325/oz and was looking at a potential all-in margin of roughly $550/oz. However, with the gold price attempting to build a floor near the $1,450/oz - $1,500/oz level, these margins have improved considerably. Using what I believe to be a very conservative gold price of $1,400/oz, the all-in margins for the Madsen Mine are likely to come in closer to $615/oz, a margin improvement of nearly 10%.

As we can see from the gold price sensitivity chart below, the After-Tax IRR on the project improves by 700 basis points to 45% using a $1,400/oz gold price, and the After-Tax NPV (5%) jumps to C$326 million. It's important to note that this is based on only 40% of the company's current resources, and ultimately, Pure Gold could have 3 million potential mineable ounces if either Russet South or Wedge continues to grow. I do not believe a 3-million ounce total ounce target at Madsen is a stretch, given that we're sitting at 2.6 million ounces currently in resources. In summary, if this mine can live up to its projections, we have a junior producer with the potential for exceptional margins in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. While this is all great news, everything has a price, and it makes no sense to overpay or an asset even if we do have a solid gold project. Therefore, it's worth digging into the valuation below and what producers have paid for assets similar to these in the past:

If we look at the table below, we can see that suitors have paid an average of $151.31/oz for producing assets in Tier-1 jurisdictions since 2015. It's important to note, however, that the median resource size in these acquisitions was 5.40 million ounces, dwarfing that of Pure Gold's 2.6 million ounce resource. Besides, these were all 70,000-ounce plus producers, and Pure Gold will not be a 70,000-ounce producer for at least 18 months. Therefore, we have to apply some discounts to what a reasonable valuation is for ounces at the Madsen Project.

In the table below, I have shown Pure Gold's current project compared to past acquisitions, have applied two discounts plus one premium. For starters, the $151.31/oz is based on producing assets, and Pure Gold Mining is not a gold producer yet, nor do we know what actual operations will look like yet. Therefore, I have placed a 20% discount to their current valuation to make it more apples to apples with acquired producers, as Pure Gold is not a producer yet. In addition to this, Pure Gold Mining is less attractive to major gold producers as an acquisition target as the resource size is 52% to 61% lower (median and average) than prior acquisitions. Based on the smaller resource vs. past acquisitions, I have applied another 15% discount to the stock, for a total discount of 35%.

However, Pure Gold's all-in sustaining costs are projected to come in 9% lower than the average and 13% below the median, and this deserves a small premium of 5%. After factoring in these discounts and the slight premium, a 30% discount to Pure Gold's ounces overall, I estimate a value per ounce of $85.38 (40% below the average) to $110.99. I came to this figure by adding 30% to their current valuation per ounce of $85.38 ($85.38 x 1.30).

The good news is that even after applying this large discount, Pure Gold Mining still has ounces valued 26% below what has been paid in prior acquisitions in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Therefore, despite this rise in the share price for Pure Gold, the company is still undervalued here. This bodes well for the stock as a breakout has a much better chance of working if the valuation is attractive. Using what I believe to be quite conservative discounts, Pure Gold Mining is undervalued here. Let's move over to the technical picture and see if it's confirming what the fundamentals are suggesting.

If we take a look and the monthly chart below, we can see that Pure Gold Mining currently has one of the largest technical bases in the industry, at over three years. The C$0.75 level has been a brick wall of resistance on the previous two tests over the past three and a half years, but we finally seem to be seeing a change of character here. As we can see, the stock broke out of this area on a monthly close to finish 2019, and did so on 1.50x average volume with 9.8 million shares traded vs. a 4-year average of 6 million shares. This attempted breakout is a bullish development as it suggests that the stock may finally be ready to leave this range in the rear-view mirror, and long-term base breakouts typically have quite a long runway.

The other encouraging sign about the current price action is that the 20-month moving average (green line) has made a multi-year high. The 20-month moving average is my favorite barometer to measure the long-term trend, and it currently has a bullish posture. The key, however, to confirming this long-term change of character would be another quarterly close above C$0.80. If the stock could put in a second quarterly close in a row at the top of this range, this would suggest that this breakout is likely for real. Based on this, investors will need to wait until the end of March to get complete confirmation of this breakout.

By zooming in to the daily chart below, we can see that Pure Gold Mining has no real resistance until C$0.95, which is nearly 20% higher than current levels. This area represents where the top acceleration bands currently sit and could be a tough spot for Pure Gold Mining on its first test if we do head higher in the next few months. The good news is that strong support sits just below at C$0.71, and the bulls will remain in control as long they defend this area on a monthly closing basis. Given the recent breakout in progress, there's a decent shot the bulls will be able to play strong defense here.

In terms of the risks, the next catalyst for shareholders is waiting to see if production comes in as expected in the mine plan. Assuming the company can see sub $750/oz all-in sustaining costs in its first year of production, this would be a positive. However, underground mines can be challenging, and we've seen disappointments before with names like Pretium Resources (PVG), where the actual mining looks much different than the mine plan. Therefore, barring a significant move higher in the gold price above $1,650/oz, I would not be surprised if the C$0.95 - C$1.00 level was a tricky spot for the stock if we do get a confirmed breakout.

While Pure Gold Mining is undervalued and attempting to break out of a large base, I prefer to be buying stocks at support, and at least 30% below fair value. This bakes in a significant margin of safety, and allows me to buy from the lowest-risk entry point. Therefore, while Pure Gold Mining is undoubtedly a Hold here for investors, I am personally watching for a better entry, in the form of a 10% or larger pullback.

Based on the fact that Pure Gold Mining should be in production by year-end and is sporting an attractive long-term chart, I see the stock as a Hold currently. The company is currently trading an attractive valuation, 25% below what producers have been acquired for in Tier-1 jurisdictions since 2016. In addition, it's benefiting from the highest gold price yet compared to any of these acquisitions. Therefore, I believe any 10% pullbacks should provide buying opportunities, and would not be surprised to see the stock trading at US$0.73 before year-end.

