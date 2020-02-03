Golden Valley Market Cap Remains Well Below Liquidation Value

Golden Valley Mines (TSXV: GZZ, OTCQB:GLVMF) remains a long-term holding of the MJG partnership - with first shares purchased in April 2016. The GZZ share price has appreciated roughly 60% since I last wrote about the company six months ago, but the story remains very much the same. Golden Valley's fully diluted market cap of C$81m still sits 27% below the market value of GZZ's 44.6% equity stake (5,605,246 shares) in Abitibi Royalties (TSXV: RZZ).

The rest of the company comes for free - including a 2.5-4% sliding NSR at the Cheechoo Project owned by Sirios Resources, a 3% NSR and 15% free-carried interest at Bonterra's Lac Barry Property, a 1.5% NSR, and 20% free-carried interest at the Centremaque Property (once O3 Mining completes its earn in), exposure to a large portfolio of prospective grassroots properties in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, and, perhaps most significantly, the IP of proven mine-finder CEO Glenn Mullan.

From all appearances, the primary driver of Golden Valley's performance over the past six months has been the re-rating of the Abitibi Royalties share price. (RZZ was up 52% over this period versus 57% for GZZ.) There are a few factors behind this exceptional share price performance on the part of RZZ that I'd be remiss not to mention.

The first is that the precious metal royalty space has been on an absolute tear since Q4 2018. As I noted six months ago:

Given the flood of capital currently entering the mining royalty space, we have seen the major royalty companies setting either multi-year or all-time highs. Abitibi Royalties and other high-quality junior royalty names will likely follow suit in the coming weeks."

This has proven to be the case - with Abitibi Royalties, EMX, Metalla, and Maverix all hitting 52-week highs in the past month. So, there's no doubt that the market's continued embrace of the royalty business model has been a major tailwind for Abitibi Royalties.

There have also, however, been some significant company-specific developments that have contributed to the excitement. In early September 2019, Yamana provided an exploration update for the Canadian Malartic Mine that is jointly held with Agnico Eagle. (Abitibi Royalties, of course, owns a 3% NSR over much of the Canadian Malartic operation, with exposure to the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie, and Charlie deposits.) The Yamana update reported a more than doubling of the East Malartic resource to 3.24m inferred ounces grading 1.98 g/t, which demonstrates that the East Malartic zone alone has the potential to spit off royalty cash flow well past 2030. Potentially more significant, Yamana also reported that the East Malartic, East Gouldie, and Sladen zones seem to be converging at depth. This has the potential to be a game-changer for Abitibi Royalties, though it will take significantly more drilling to confirm whether (A) the zones do, in fact, converge in economic mineralization and (B) if so, how much of this mineralization falls under the 3% NSR. Both of these questions are of acute interest to both Abitibi Royalties and Golden Valley shareholders.

Yet, another factor behind Abitibi Royalties strong share price performance was the initiation in September of dividend payments and, just last week, the announcement that the dividend was being increased by 25% to C$0.15 per common share on an annualized basis and that distributions would be made monthly instead of quarterly. While the current dividend yield of roughly 0.80% doesn't jump off the page, this was a smart move by Abitibi Royalties - both Metalla and Maverix have demonstrated that junior royalty companies can access a whole new subset of dividend-focused investors by initiating even a small dividend. (The dividend is doubly positive for Golden Valley shareholders, as it now means that Golden Valley can expect to receive ~C$875k in annual dividend payments at the current rate. Between this dividend income, the company's cash position of ~C$2m, and its marketable securities portfolio worth north of C$110m, there is no need for Golden Valley to issue equity ever again.)

As mentioned, Golden Valley's share price performance over the past six months can be attributed solely to the increase in the Abitibi Royalties share price. However, there has been much going on behind the scenes at Golden Valley that bodes very well for the company but has so far has been ignored by the market.

Most significant has been the aggressive and ongoing drill campaign conducted by earn-in partner O3 Mining at Golden Valley's Centremaque Property. As displayed by the two grey boxes in the map below, the Centremaque claims are located towards the western flank of O3 Mining's Alpha Property. O3 Mining has so far spent roughly C$1m of the C$4m required to earn an 80% interest in Centremaque, which would leave Golden Valley with a 20% free-carried interest and a 1.5% NSR (0.5% subject to a buyback for C$1m).

Source: O3 Mining news release. 20 January 2020. O3 Mining 2020 Exploration Outlook

O3 Mining drilled 44 holes totaling 17,676m at the Alpha Property in the second half of 2019 - with a disproportionate amount of this drilling occurring on the Centremaque claim block or in the immediate vicinity. A major breakthrough was announced on December 12, 2019, when O3 Mining reported that hole CAX-19-016 had hit 6 meters of 9.3 g/t Au (including 1.9m of 25.7 g/t Au) at the Epsilon zone. As seen in the below map provided with the news release, CAX-19-016 occurred right in the middle of the Centremaque claim block - which covers the eastern half of the Epsilon zone as well as the Pontiac East zone.

Source: O3 Mining news release. 12 Dec 2019. O3 Mining Intersects 9.3 g/t Au Over 6.0 m, Including 25.7 g/t Au Over 1.9 m at Epsilon - O3 Mining

This intersection of 55.8 gram-meters was the single highest grade hit at the Alpha Property in 2019 and is a ripe target for follow up drill testing. Sure enough, O3 Mining announced on January 20th that it would be drilling an additional 25,000 meters at the Alpha Property in 2020 and that "the drill program will also follow up on significant intercepts obtained in 2019 at Pontiac East and Epsilon zones". It's worth reminding readers that O3 Mining is backed by the aggressive and well-financed Osisko Group, which means that this upcoming drill program will have plenty of market visibility. We can expect the first batch of assays in Q2, if not sooner. While the preliminary success at Centremaque has yet to be reflected in the GZZ share price, I suspect that this will change in 2020 should we see additional positive drill results at either the Epsilon or Pontiac East zones.

Another "behind the scenes" development yet to be reflected in the GZZ share price is the recent movement from the long-dormant Val-d'Or Mining (TSXV: VZZ). For some context, Golden Valley announced in April 2017 that it had granted Val-d'Or Mining the option to acquire a 100% interest in a portfolio of 61 grassroots properties in NE Ontario and NW Quebec in exchange for a C$4m work commitment, 16,666,668 shares of VZZ, and a 1.25% NSR over the whole portfolio (1% subject to a buyback for C$5m). From Golden Valley's perspective, this was done to outsource the holding cost of this large grassroots portfolio with the express goal of lowering the GZZ burn rate to avoid any dilution.

On December 5, 2019, Val-d'Or Mining (of which Golden Valley owns 37.2%) announced that it had exercised its option and acquired a 100% interest in the 61 properties in question. There was a small tweak to the agreement as Golden Valley allowed VZZ to acquire its 100% interest without reaching the full C$4m work commitment. In exchange, VZZ has agreed to pay Golden Valley "20% of the proceeds of all third-party transactions pertaining to the Properties that the Company enters into and announces on or before December 31, 2022". Once I saw this news release, I suspected that a transaction may be on its way. The Abitibi Greenstone Belt is a very hot region at the moment for mineral exploration, in part due to O3 Mining's efforts over the past 12 months to consolidate the Val d'Or district.

Sure enough, VZZ announced on December 23rd that it had sold ten of its sixty-one properties to Progenitor Metals Corp. In consideration for the properties (collectively referred to as the "Horne North Prospects), Progenitor will pay VZZ "5,345,657 shares in the capital of Progenitor Metals at a deemed value of $0.20, for an aggregate deemed consideration of $1,069,131.40. The payment shares will be split between Val-d'Or Mining and Golden Valley Mines, whereby Val-d'Or Mining will retain 80% of the aggregate consideration (4,276,526 shares) and Golden Valley Mines will receive 20% of the consideration (1,069,131 shares)." Progenitor is a new vehicle spawned from Ore Capital Partners anticipated to go public later this year.

This is good news to Golden Valley (and its 37.2% ownership in VZZ) for a few reasons. First, this deal gets the Horne North Prospects into the hands of a credible group willing to spend its own money to advance the properties. Second, it gives GZZ shareholders exposure to yet another equity position that "comes for free" at the company's current valuation. And third, this signals that more VZZ deals are on the horizon for the remaining fifty-one 100%-owned properties. I expect similar transactions to be announced in the coming 12 months, providing additional news flow for both VZZ and GZZ shareholders.

I've provided below the Golden Valley milestones expected over the coming year. I've also included milestones pertinent to Abitibi Royalties and Val-d'Or Mining, given Golden Valley's large equity stakes in both companies. Most significant to the GZZ share price are the handful of near-time catalysts expected at the Canadian Malartic in Q1 2020, as well as the next round of Centremaque drill results from O3 Mining at the Epsilon and Pontiac East zones.

First production at Barnat Extension at Canadian Malartic (RZZ 3% NSR) by end Q1 2020

Canadian Malartic underground PEA announced by end Q1 2020

Development decision on underground mining at Odyssey and East Malartic by end Q1 2020

Drill results from O3 Mining at Centremaque by end Q2 2020

RZZ provides resource update for areas covered by its NSR at Canadian Malartic by end Q2 2020

Break ground on underground ramp to access Odyssey and East Malartic by end Q2 2020

Val-d'Or Mining announces new transactions by end 2020

As I've said before, I view buying Golden Valley shares as akin to paying 73 cents for 1 dollar - and getting a handful of lottery tickets for free. This to me is an excellent risk/reward proposition that will appeal in particular to deep value investors. We will continue to hold our full position in GZZ and have no plans to take profits until we see a positive enterprise value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLVMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.