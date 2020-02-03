Fastest Marketplace Climbers For January 2020

A number of familiar names top the charts, and several up and comers crack the top 20 or finish just outside it.

While markets reminded us this month that anything can happen, Marketplace continued its momentum from 2019 and then some in January.

by Daniel Shvartsman

While 2020 continued the same up and to the right trend that finished 2019 in the markets, the last couple weeks are a reminder that markets can't be taken for granted. The S&P 500 and the Dow finished January in the red, if only barely, as global issues and maybe the lurking reminder of US political risk have thrown things off kilter.

The Seeking Alpha Marketplace also continued its trend from the end of 2019, and so far that hasn't been thrown off. January proved to be the platform's best month for revenue growth on a percentage basis in two years, with a number of standout performers. We hit our own rockiness with chat software issues and are doing everything we can to resolve them. We tip our hats to our authors and our readers for their perseverance and continued support of the platform, and are optimistic that this is only the first step in a big year and, why not, a big decade.

As we usually do, we're sharing our top 20 services by net MRR (monthly recurring revenue) added for the last 28 days of January.

Several authors popped up who have not been on this chart for a while, including Andrew Hecht, who ran an effective year-end promotion, and SomaBull. Lejun James Shao also shot up with an uptick in publishing grabbing readers' attention.

At the top of the charts, the top four services' MRR added each would have usually been enough to come in #1 in a given month, but led to a tight race in January. Jussi Askola continues his strong run which really started a year ago; The Dividend Kings ran an effective last call to lock in the $399/annual rate, confirming their top 5 overall status; J Mintzmyer's virtual investor forum was a big hit, helping catapult Value Investor's Edge a notch higher; and Rida Morwa's service continues to grow at an awing pace, blowing past the 4000 paying subscribers figure.

Four newer services just outside our top 20 for January included Dane Bowler's Retirement Income Solutions, Beth Kindig's Tech Insider Research, Steve Auger's Digital Transformation, and Fun Trading's The Gold And Oil Corner.

As always, congrats to our authors for their continued success, and thank you to our Marketplace members and Seeking Alpha readers as a whole! The next task beyond riding out the market's ups and downs is to have a great February, as the shortest month is often our seasonal low point. I'm optimistic we will defy that gravity in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.