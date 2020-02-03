Liberty Health: Strong Growth Points To An Upward Revision Of Shares

Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) saw its stock price get crushed in 2019, an experience not dissimilar to that experienced by most of the other publicly traded North American cannabis companies.

The stock, up from its 52-week low of $0.25, is worth $0.55 per share and is currently valued at a $188.30 million market capitalization. Following the release of strong third-quarter 2019 earnings, Liberty Health now presents a strong investment proposition to value investors. The significant deviation in the market value of its common shares from its growth potential is not likely to persist in the longer term.

Strong Third-Quarter Results

Liberty Health's earnings results for the three months ended November 30, 2019 ('Q3 2020') saw revenue come in at $12.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 404%. Net income was also positive at $5.2 million, compared to the loss of $7.3 million recorded during Q3 2019.

Revenue has been rising quarter-over-quarter for the last five periods, while total operating expenses have been being broadly flat. This conveys prudent management and an incredible level of operational scale.

Cash from operations is a critical tool for assessing the health of a company's net income. For every $1 dollar in net income incurred by during the last reported quarter, Liberty Health earned around $1.25 in operating cash. This was due to non-cash items like depreciation and amortization which added $1.2 million back to cash generated from operations.

The company, which primarily operates in Florida, believes the state's medical cannabis market is still in a relatively nascent stage. This meant capital expenditure for new dispensary buildouts and production equipment was increased by 36% to $1.9 million. While this has the near term effect of reducing free cash flow, it prevents the company from falling behind in the race to capture market share. Indeed, the industry cash crunch has led to large Canadian LPs and US MSOs cutting down on CapEx to preserve their liquidity position until sentiment towards the industry changes. So Liberty Health's strong cash position gives its management the flexibility it needs to maintain steady increases in CapEx.

With total cash and short term investments of $21.5 million, the company has adequate liquidity to weather the cash crunch that could very well see some its of its peers go bankrupt. However, the company needs to maintain its strong performance in the near quarters ahead to ensure it does not fall into difficulty during a period when investor sentiment is so low.

Fundamentally, the expansion of its dispensary footprint and the growth of Florida's medical cannabis patients have driven record revenue and net profit for Liberty Health. The company currently trading on a forward (1-year) price-to-sales of 3.14 and forward price-to-earning of 7.85 represents deep value. The latter figure assumes a net income of $6 million every quarter throughout Liberty Health's financial year 2021, while the former assumes revenue of $15 million during the same period. Hence, even with what might prove to be extremely conservative forecasts, Liberty Health still represents significant value paired with high growth. The intersection of these two critical facets of fundamental investing places the company at a point where it would be attractive to both value and growth investors.

However, there are risks to the bullish thesis. The primary risk stems from its concentration in the sunshine state. Larger companies like Trulieve (also primarily focused on Florida) and multi-state operators like MedMen are expanding their footprint in the state. This could lead to the company experiencing medium-to longer-term pricing pressure, especially if there is intense competition and an oversupply of dispensaries and cannabis. On the flip side, there is a likelihood that any such competition in Florida is consolidated in future mergers and acquisitions. Liberty Health's small size, fast-expanding dispensary footprint, and attractive financials make it a prime target for its any of its larger competitors.

Alpha From The Sunshine State

Liberty Health is a classic case of the baby being thrown out of with the bathwater. Excessive valuations in the space, borne by investor euphoria over the start of a great big new market, was always going to come back down to reality.

However, the extent and reach of this comedown has created a situation where companies that were reasonably valued before the 2019 collapse, are currently trading at levels that seem to convey imminent bankruptcy or material financial distress.

At its current level, Liberty Health's shares are too cheap to ignore. If the company is able to mitigate its risk, the market value of its common shares will likely be revalued back up to $1 per share. This presents a significant upside potential, with somewhat limited downside risk. Against this positive backdrop, alpha from the sunshine state seems very plausible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LHSIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.