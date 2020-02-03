Buy Apollo Global Management: Change To Corporate Structure Driving Total Return And Income

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend for 4 years and presently has a yield of 3.9%, which is well above average.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is a buy for the dividend income and total return investor. Apollo Global Management is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit, and real estate. The graphic below shows the APO headquarters.

Apollo Global Management is being reviewed for a possible buy for The Good Business Portfolio (my IRA). The company has grown and has plenty of cash it uses to increase the dividend each year, but the dividend has its ups and downs quarter to quarter.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Apollo Global Management has an interesting chart going up and to the right for 2016-2017 in a strong solid pattern with the next year being flat, then APO took off up strongly when it changed the designation to a corporation.

Data by YCharts

Apollo Global Management is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company's business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Apollo Global Management strongly beat against the Dow baseline in my 48-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great Apollo Global Management total return of 322.26% exceeding the Dow base makes Apollo Global Management a great investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $29,600 today. This gain makes Apollo Global Management a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and foreign economies continue to grow.

Dow's 48 Month total return baseline is 61.54%

Company name 48 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Apollo Global Management 322.26% +260.72% 3.9%

Apollo Global Management does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Apollo Global Management has an above-average dividend yield of 3.9% and has had increases for 4 years, making Apollo Global Management a fair choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in January 2020 for an increase from 0.50/Qtr to 0.89/Qtr or a 78% increase compared to the dividend for this quarter last year of $0.66, a 24% increase YOY. The dividend for each quarter varies greatly, and this volatility should be averaged over at least one year to get a fairer picture. The payout ratio is high at 84%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the investment business of the company.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. Apollo Global Management passes my guideline. Apollo Global Management is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $11.4 Billion. Apollo Global Management 2020 projected operating cash flow at $785 million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year.

Apollo Global Management S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $45. Apollo Global Management's price is above the target by 2% and has a low forward P/E of 17, making Apollo Global Management a fair buy at this entry point. I rate Apollo Global Management as a buy to start a position as the new corporate structure takes hold.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on January 30, 2020, Apollo Global Management reported distributable earnings that beat expected by $0.37 at $1.10, compared to expected earnings of $0.73. Total revenue was higher at $914.8 million, more than the last quarter of $702.7 million. This was a good report with bottom-line and top-line beating expected. The next earnings report will be out April 2020 and is expected to be $2.18 compared to last year at $2.04, a nice increase. The positive fourth-quarter earnings report with increases shows the growth for the company and makes APO a buy. The graphic below gives a summary of the fourth quarter's earnings data report.

Source: Earnings call slides

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 16% beats my guideline requirement. This future growth for Apollo Global Management can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States economies.

The above-average growing dividend makes Apollo Global Management a good business to own for income, and the future estimated growth meets my requirement of 7%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Apollo Global Management interesting is the high dividend income when the worldwide economy is good.

Company Business

Apollo Global Management is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit, and real estate in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters:

The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company's segments include private equity, credit, and real estate. The private equity segment invests in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt investments. The credit segment invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments, including performing, stressed, and distressed investments across the capital structure. The real estate segment invests in real estate equity for the acquisition and recapitalization of real estate assets, portfolios, platforms, and operating companies and real estate debt, including first mortgage and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Overall, Apollo Global Management is a good business with a CAGR of 16% projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward. The good earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the positive cash flow give APO the capability to continue its growth and have enough cash to increase the dividend each year. The graphic below shows the growth in AUM year over year.

Source: Earnings call slides

The paraphrase below from the 4th quarter earnings call. They completed the conversion from a publicly traded partnership to a C corporation effective September 5, 2019, and have seen an over 50% increase in our long-only and passive ownership. They have also benefited from greater liquidity in their stock as our average daily volume has doubled since their conversion. In November, they hosted an Investor Day, stating that Apollo offers shareholders both high growth and an attractive yield. In addition, they offered a view of their long-term growth objectives and laid out the path for how they expect to achieve them. Specifically, over the past five years, they have been able to double their AUM and FRE, and they believe that they will be able to do so again over the next five years.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Apollo Global Management business with an increase in future growth. Apollo Global Management has good growth and will continue as the United States and foreign economies grow. The cash flow is good, allowing the company growth and increase the dividends.

Conclusions

Apollo Global Management is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with its above-average dividend yield and the total return investor. Apollo Global Management is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio, but I will wait a bit and see if the volatility in quarterly dividends decreases. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return, APO may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is fair long term with a yearly gain potential of 16%.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.3% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 11.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On January 6, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last nine months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2019 to date by 0.9%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT, IR, MO, DIS, V, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.