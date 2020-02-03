Texas Instruments: A Dip-Buying Opportunity

On the back of its market-leading position in high-value analog and embedded products, Texas Instruments (TXN) remains a quality play on semiconductors with decent growth potential and an attractive dividend yield. Further, the positive takes from 4Q19 likely mark the beginning of an industry-wide cyclical recovery – on an in-line ~23x FCF multiple on fwd numbers, I see TXN trading up to $145.

A Closer Look At The 4Q19 Results

Revenue: 4Q19 revenue was down 9.9% YoY to $3,350 million, topping consensus estimates of $3,214mn, and came in above the midpoint of the company’s guidance. Analog revenue decreased 5% YoY to $2,497 million, due to declines in high volume, power, and signal chain, while Embedded Processing revenue was down by 20% YoY to $633 million, on declines in processors and MCUs.

Source: 4Q19 Financial Statements

Revenue by end market: Industrial contributed ~36% of 4Q19 revenue (flat relative to 2018 numbers, implying that it declined ~10% in line with total revenue), while automotive contributed ~21% (increased 100 bps relative to 2018). Revenue contribution from the remaining segments was as follows - personal electronics (~23%), communications equipment (~11%), enterprise systems (~6%). With strong momentum in industrial and automotive demand in 2019, management will continue to allocate capital toward these areas.

Source: 4Q19 Financial Statements

Margins and Earnings: Gross margin for the quarter was 62.6%, 20 bps below the consensus estimate of 62.8%, and 220 bps lower than 4Q18. Operating margin came in at 37.3% in 4Q19, a 350 bps decline from 40.8% in 4Q18. Analog operating margin declined 470 bps YoY to 42.1%, while Embedded Processing operating margin was down 430 bps YoY to 25.3% during the quarter.

Source: 4Q19 Financial Statements

1Q20 Guidance: 1Q20 revenue is guided to fall in the $3,120 million to $3,380 million range. The EPS estimate for 1Q20 at the mid-point rose to $1.05, marginally above consensus’s $1.03. It is worth noting, however, that the revenue guidance represents the sixth consecutive quarter of YoY decline in top line results.

Navigating Through The Downturn

TXN has done well in navigating through the worst of the downturn – the FCF margin has risen from a trough of 19.6% in 1Q17 to 23.8% in 1Q19, and further upward to 47.5% in Q419. With the cycle appearing to have reached its inflection point, I would not be surprised to see a return to sequential growth as soon as 2Q20 as end markets further stabilize amid growing secular demand drivers.

Huawei ban: In reaction to tariffs, TXN reiterated that their diverse set of customers allows a buffer for political turmoil – the communications equipment and personal electronics end markets, in particular, were most exposed to the Huawei ban. That said, I think it is worth pointing out that Huawei contributed only ~3% to 4% of 2019 revenue.

Threat from local Chinese suppliers: While management acknowledged the threat of local options - though primarily for low-end niche applications - they remain confident that customers will choose their products over Chinese suppliers, as its customers still prefer products with the highest performance, lowest cost, and most dependable delivery, which TXN provides. Additionally, given TXN’s geographically diversified manufacturing infrastructures in semiconductors, the company is well-hedged against trade tensions.

Capital Management Strategy

Returning cash to shareholders through consistent FCF generation: TXN leads its peers in FCF generation and returning cash to its shareholders. Specifically, the company converted ~38% of its revenue into FCF in the trailing twelve months (TTM), above its target of 25-30% and peer groups’ 30%. Additionally, the company also returned ~100% of FCF to its shareholders on a TTM basis (in-line with its target of 100% and above peers’ ~80% returns). Despite only a 1% revenue CAGR over the past 13 years, the company’s FCF per share has grown at a CAGR of ~13% as it has focused on growing its analog and embedded portfolio after exiting its wireless business. Management will review its capital management strategy on February 4, 2020, which could prove to be a key near-term catalyst for the stock.

Going forward, I expect the FCF per share to approach ~$6 as the company hits an FCF margin of >40%, driven by strong revenue growth from the analog and embedded portfolio, as well as continued share repurchases.

Source: Capital Management Presentation

Given TXN’s size relative to the industry, I believe the more positive comments from the 4Q19 call puts the sector solidly in the early stages of an industry-wide cyclical recovery. Although the stock was softer after hours, I would encourage investors to use the latest dip as a buying opportunity, as TXN should be a prime beneficiary of the sector's recovery and return to growth. Accordingly, I see TXN trading up to $145 on an in-line ~23x multiple on fwd FCF/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.