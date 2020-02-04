Commodity Picks For 2020, With Andrew Hecht (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of yesterday's podcast with Andrew Hecht. We hope you enjoy.

Alright. Let's get into, Andrew. Welcome to the podcast.

Andrew Hecht: Thanks so much. Inflation. That's – that for a commodities trader, that's a prime term.

NB: Indeed, yes, I threw that out there on purpose. So, commodities, obviously, is a central part of your investing strategy. We've had you on this podcast before, but so not to go to – go into it too deeply. But maybe you can just recap listeners who might not have heard the first one and and discuss your investing strategy a little bit?

AH: Sure. First of all, thank you, Nathaniel, for having me on today. What I do is, I use a techno-mental, what I call, a techno-mental approach to commodities. I've been doing this for almost four decades. I’m very much a fundamentalist. I look at supply and demand in the myriad of different commodity markets, supplies, inventories, production, so on and so forth, demand – the demand side of the fundamental equation. And I look at those for price direction bias. I then look at technical’s, because technical’s are what tells us what the herd is doing, what the trends are, and so on and so forth for entry and exit points. So, that's kind of my strategy – my core strategy, looking at the fundamentals for price direction bias, looking at the technicals for entry and exit points.

NB: Cool. Yes. And I see in your annual outlook for 2020, that you are bullish on all commodities, but surely you must have some favorites.

AH: I do. I do. I'm – right now, interesting time in the markets. We – we’re seeing a little bit of a pullback in some of the leading commodities, which I think is a buying opportunity. But I’m very bullish on the sector that led the commodities last year, which is the precious metals. I think oil is getting down to a point, where it's back in the buy zone. We could talk about that a little bit later. That oil equities offer tremendous value in a market that's almost devoid of value based on the levels of the primary indexes these days.

So, precious metals, energy, very interesting to me, I think it's going to be a very interesting and volatile year. And, look, volatility, it's a nightmare for investors. It's basically the – a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets.

NB: How does one go about picking the spots to invest long or short?

AH: Well, I look at, as I said, I mean, again, it goes back to my strategy. I look at my price direction bias overall. And then I look for markets that fall into, if I'm a buyer into oversold territory, if I'm basically a seller into overbought territory, I look at things like open interest Commitment of Traders reports. I look at relative strength in terms of price and I look at technical’s, such as open interest and volume, which kind of gives me a sense of when markets are running out of steam or when they have room to run on the upward or the downside. It makes sense?

NB: Absolutely, yes. And your annual report is pretty comprehensive going into a bunch of different commodities, metals and so called soft commodities and things like that. And obviously, a lot goes into these commodity prices. As we record this, the – one of the primary features, one of the big items in the news has been this coronavirus, or whatever it's called, I believe that is actually the name of the virus?

Andrew Hecht: Yes. Coronavirus, yes.

NB: Yes. And it's affected things, especially in China, where it originated. China, a big buyer of commodities, is this affecting your views at all?

AH: It's funny, yes and no. First, let's establish. China is the demand side of the equation in the raw materials world. Alright. Why? Because second leading economy in the world, most populous nation in the world, 1.4 billion people. That's 1.4 billion consumers, where wealth is growing and demographics play a large role. So, China seems like these days it's going from problem to problem. Their economy was under pressure because of the trade war. So, in – on January 15, when President Trump and the Chinese signed the Phase one trade agreements, some of the pressure came off China there. Hong Kong is a problem for China. Now, we're faced with this coronavirus.

People are looking back to what happened with SARS and other types of these outbreaks. No, well, it hasn't been called a pandemic, yet. It seems like it could be headed in that direction, but things like that affect the overall global economy. They affect demand, the demand side of the fundamental equation for most commodities, and that's what we're seeing. I think, in some of the the leading kind of indicators like oil, copper, and so the short answer is yes, that’s easy for the markets here, but I do believe that it will be a buying opportunity, given my overall macro view of this asset class.

NB: So, that would mean in the long-term that China is still buying commodities, is still importing commodities and is still expanding?

AH: Absolutely. Look, 6% growth rate. In the U.S., we're growing at between 2% and 3%, and we're the envy of the world, according to the President.

NB: Yes. Well.

AH: China is growing at 6%, and that's down from double digits, but something very important that I want to point out about Chinese growth here. It is – [indiscernible] the expression, it's better to have a small piece of a big pie than a big piece of a small pie.

NB: Yes.

AH: When China's economy was growing at double-digit percentage rate, their nominal GDP was a lot lower. So, today, the growth at 6% is a lot higher than it was when it was at 10%. And that just means, that they need more raw materials.

NB: Alright. And how does that affect the equities? What types of equities do you think could benefit from this?

AH: Well, overall, what I – in terms of equities, and that I really think that there's very few bargains in the markets, okay, look, when I trade commodities, I look at a lot of ETF products, that those are the things I talk about in my service. I talk about their futures as well. But I try to translate it, broaden the addressable market for the service, include the ETF product, and each one of them is a specific case. But from an overall view, one of the things that I think is that, it's very hard to find value, and a lot of the energy equities these days offer low piece versus the rest of the market, high dividends versus the rest of the market, and value and any piece of good news could have sudden shock value.

Let's talk about what happened just last week with Apache, symbol APA. Apache is an oil and gas exploration company. They have a joint venture with Total S.A. for some exploration outside Suriname. They had a big oil discovery and the stock pops 30%. So, I think that in a lot of these equities, the downside is limited. The upside could be explosive, given the right set of circumstances and risk reward favors buying these things. I don't think you're going to get into too much trouble at the current price levels. I see this in all services companies, Apache is one example. There were others.

NB: How much – I'm curious, because looking at this and listening to you, how much I guess diversity or difference is there in commodities? Because it seems like when one rallies, they all kind of rally, and that, like you say, it all comes back to China and other growing economies and whether they're building stuff or not, and if they are, they need commodities, and if they aren't, they don't. And that increases demand and then increases prices, since supplies kind of limited of all these commodities, right?

AH: I wouldn't say – I would say finite at a price.

NB: Sure. Okay. So yes, so what do you make an argument that it is all just like a risk on? It's all just part of the whole risk on, risk off and whatever the commodity within reason, it’s all – you can just ride that wave kind of?

AH: There's some truth to that, but each commodity has its own idiosyncratic supply and demand equation. So, I might say that soft commodities, agricultural commodities, corn, soybeans, wheat, sugar, coffee, cocoa, they all move together at times from a macro perspective, but there are times when they move independently. The price of wheat has been going up lately because of – we're coming into a time of certainty and wheat is the primary ingredient in bread. The price of cocoa has gone up and made a new high recently, not new all-time high, but a new medium-term high above $2,800 a ton because of a decision to put a surcharge of $400 per ton surcharge on Ivory and – and cocoa from the Ivory Coast and Ghana, which was 60% of the world's cocoa.

Now, I'm mentioning these things, because these kinds of developments, if you keep your finger on the pulse of the market can affect prices dramatically at times. And one of my favorite sector precious metals is operating, I would say, is commenting more when it comes to goal, particularly about the state of currency markets in general. So, while there’s some truth that it does move as an asset class as idiosyncratic opportunity.

NB: Yes, very interesting and good points on that. I like to ask investors and especially, in your case, you've been on – you've been investing for such a long time since 1981. That – what is your origin story? How did you come into investing? And what's your background and how – and why commodities, specifically? I think our listeners would be interested in hearing that your view especially.

AH: What a good question and what a good story to tell. So…

NB: Okay, cool.

AH: I grew up in Brooklyn, New York. I'm a son of the Commissioner of the New York City Probation Department. I had a friend whose father worked for Philipp Brothers, which was at the time the world's largest commodities trading company. At 16 years old, I got a job in the cable room at Philipp Brothers running telexes from the – when they would come in, because we didn't have e-mail in those days, it came by cable by wire, by telex from the department up to the traffic people who organized shipments of commodities and the the traders who did the deals.

I worked there through high school. I worked there through college, and a little bit of graduate school. And when I was offered a job there in 1981, I turned down going to law school and started working there. I worked in the traffic department, organizing shipments. So, I really learned this business from the ground up. I was [indiscernible] would do a deal. I would arrange for the shipment by air, by ocean vessel, by truck, by barge, by whatever from points of production to points of consumption. I then was promoted into a trading role. I worked in the precious metals department as a traffic person moving gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, and other precious metals all over the world, then promoted into the first options trading desk in commodities in the precious metals of business.

From there, I was appointed the Head of Marketing for the precious metals department in New York then globally. And then in the late 80s, I rose to run the entire precious metals – business for the company, which at that point, had become Salomon Brothers, which has become Citigroup from there. I rose up and I continue to rise up – rise up in the company over the years. I lived in London for five years and ran businesses there. I ran nickel business, I ran the sugar business, but I was very involved in many, many different businesses. When Salomon Brothers, after the Treasury scandal, I moved my business to the Phibro Energy division run by Andrew Hall, who was the part of oil. I was working directly for him. I was kind of his number two in the company. And together, we did a lot of very interesting proprietary trades in 1995.

We bought a quarter of a billion ounces of silver as a proprietary position for the firm, but that's a story maybe we can tell it a different time. I remained at the firm until 1997. I left there. I went to Cantor Fitzgerald. I ran commodity brokerage there, little bit of a tragedy there. I left six months before 9/11 [indiscernible] people that I hired as brokers unfortunately perished on 9/11. After that, I worked for a number of hedge funds. And around the turn of the century, I decided that, I was going to get out of the institutional end of the business, little trading for myself and right. And I decided – I've been writing for probably about 15 years. In 2014, I started writing on Seeking Alpha, which has been a great experience. I write prolifically probably 10 pieces per week for free and I go into much more detail in my service. So, that’s my background. And I think that gives everyone a good feeling for, for who I am.

NB: I think so, yes. And, as I mentioned, that's a long career. So, with commodities, I mean, over the course of that career, we've seen a couple of these super cycles, right? I mean, I guess, in the 80s was maybe one for oil, and then in 90s, it kind of dropped off. And then right around the turn of the century, shortly afterwards, there was a – when there was a huge bull market and all commodities, driven by China demand and also by QE eventually?

AH: Well, [indiscernible].

NB: Yes, yes. And then – but then, there's a bear market that leading into, I guess, it started around 2014 and which appears to have bottomed, I guess, a couple of years ago. So, where do we stand now with this? Like, is this another supercycle, or is it not? Is it, yes?

AH: Well, let's talk about my kind of macro view, because I think that answers the point.

NB: Yes, yes.

AH: When I was born way back in 1959, there were less than 3 billion people on our planet. Today, there's over 7.6 billion people. At the turn of the century, there was 6 billion people. So, we've seen – excuse me, a 27% increase in global population. So, the addressable market for commodities is rising, okay, that's the demand side and that's ever constant. If you look at population data, every quarter, the world adds 20 million people; that's 20 million more mouths to feed, 20 million more people to shelter to clothes, so on and so forth. The commodities, they are – the essence of global assets. And so the demand side continues to rise and the supply side has to keep up with that demand.

If you look at long, long-term charts in commodity, you will see a bias to the upside. The prices today are much higher. Before this century, the price of oil never traded above $41 per barrel. You talked about the supercycle in the 80s in oil. It reached $40 a barrel during that fourth supercycle. In 2011, the price went up to $147 per barrel. In corn, wheat soybeans, you'd see the same kinds of things. You'd see the same thing in copper. Copper never traded above $1.61 a pound until 2004. That price of 2.70, everyone says it's dipping, well, 2.68 today, everyone says, it’s dipping. So, prices have an upward bias in general and that's because the demand side is growing.

Now, I do believe that the addiction – the overall addiction by Central banks to quantitative easing to really historically low interest rates here in the U.S. 1.5% to 2% Fed funds rate; in Europe, negative 50 basis points; in Japan, close to the same. This is an addiction that began with the global financial crisis and it continues. This feeds commodity prices. It feeds inflationary precious. Now I don't agree with the way the Fed measures inflation. They do it on a year-to-year basis, but we go to the supermarket, I don't know about you, but I go to the supermarket.

Everything is a lot more expensive than it was 10 or 20 years ago, so our education prices, so our health price, healthcare prices, so our commodity prices, and that's why I tend to be bullish on the sector. I'm more bullish going into this year because of what the Fed did last year in the Fed. No, I mean, they cut 75 basis points. That's significant. And then not [indiscernible] this year, because they will – they do want to be seen as an a political body during an election year in the U.S.

NB: Yes. With all that and the currencies that you mentioned, I mean, currencies are a different animal, but with all of that, it does kind of lead to gold a little bit and what are your views on gold?

AH: Let's talk called. Alright. So, gold trickle off on the upside, got – first of all, let's set a basis here. Gold rose to a high of 19, 20, 70 per ounce on the nearby futures contract in 2011. It then spent a couple of years falling and then consolidating. It was in a $331.30 range from 2014 through June 2019 when it broke out to the upside. What made it breakout to the upside, an announcement by the Fed that they will – that interest that the market should expect lower Fed funds rate and an end to quantitative tightening in last year – in July about mid-year last year. Gold trickle off to the upside and rally to 15.60 in September, it rallied to 16.13 at the beginning of this year, higher highs, higher lows. But more importantly, other than the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, gold rose to new all-time highs in almost every other currency, in Euros, in Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, pounds, rubles, RMB, Yuan, Brazilian currency all the emerging market, all-time highs. This is significant.

The gold rally, you know a lot of people say, gold has an inverse relationship with the dollar that has divorced recently. Central banks have been big buyers of gold, which is [indiscernible] to me on currencies. They're saying that they would rather hold gold and hold dollars, Euros or the other reserve currencies. That’s very, very significant. Last year, Poland bought 100 tons. They repatriated from the UK into their own – within their own borders. China and Russia vacuum up every piece of gold production in their country and they buy on the international market. And there's a myriad of other countries that are buying gold, even Germany increased their gold holdings last year. That is significant. Gold is a currency and it's a commodity. And gold I believe is heading for a new all-time high in dollar terms.

NB: Very interesting, okay. And then where currencies are concerned, are there any better immune to this whole QE infinity thing? Are they just all going lower, at least?

AH: It's funny, because the market measures one currency versus another.

NB: Yes.

AH: So, I really don't see the devaluation in currencies unless we look at the value of currencies in gold. When we look at it all, it's telling us a story. It's a story that we shouldn't ignore. One currency is going to do better than the other. Listen, the dollar has an advantage over the other reserve currencies just because of yield, would you rather put money in the bank and get something or pay for something. So, if you put Euros in the bank, it's a wasting asset, because it [indiscernible] interest rates. And at least the dollar-yield something, so the dollar is still continuing dollar. But against, it's not so much.

NB: Yes, yes. Okay, cool. Let's have some of your best ideas right now as far as buying opportunities be their commodities or equities?

AH: Well, I do like copper here. It's come off from about 2.88, down to about 2.68 because of this situation in China. I like various copper-producing companies. I like Freeport-McMoRan here. I would buy on a scale-down basis. It's very hard to pick a bottom in a market, but I do think that scale-down basis would make sense. I do like oil equities. One of my favorite picks here in the oil equities is the OIH, the Oil Services Sector ETN product that has been beaten like a redheaded stepchild, and it's got some really good companies in it.

Listen, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, these are companies that are not going away anytime. So, they're not going [indiscernible]. In terms of agricultural commodities, I – every year, at this time, is we are entering the period of uncertainty. We don't know what the crops are going to be. It's a year-to-year affair, if there's going to be enough corn, soybeans, wheat, coffee, sugar cocoa to meet world demand. I like buying these commodities, particularly the grains at this time of the year on a scale-down basis. I like the corn, the wheat, the SOYB ETF products on price weakness because of the uncertainty of the coming season. There's no guarantee that bumper crops over the last, I would say, seven years are going to return in 2020.

In 2012, the price of soybeans went to an all-time high. Corn went over $9 a bushel, at under – let's see where it is now, at under $4 a bushel, it's a bargain. So, the other thing I like here, Nathaniel is, I have – the Brazilian real has been bouncing along its bottom for the past couple of years. Brazil has made some political changes. Brazil is a commodity-rich nation. If they can get over some of the corruption problems and so on and so forth, that currency has a lot of upside. And if that currency has a lot of upside, that's going to affect the price of sugar, the price of coffee – Arabica coffee, the price of oranges and though, because Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of those commodities in the world.

So, I do like those commodities, but on price weakness. One of the things commodities are very volatile. Risk reward is very important. And let me talk a little, if I may, about risk reward. The one thing I've learned in this business over four decades, is what separates profitable traders or investors from those who lose money in the markets is an approach to risk reward. In baseball no one bats 1.000. You go into the Hall of Fame if you have over a 300 batting average. Anyone who can get a market right half the time – markets right half the time, who practices intelligent, logical and rational approach to risk-reward can be successful in these markets.

What I suggest always is that, we look at our balance, how much are we looking to risk? And what reward are we looking at? And always keep in mind that you're long or short at the last tech, not at the price that you put a trade or an investment on, you have to constantly reevaluate. So, that's kind of part of my overall approach. But that's my guidance in terms of just approaching all investment.

NB: Very interesting. Okay. Lastly, this is 2020 election year, as we all know, here in the U.S., is there anywhere that you might be positioning your portfolio or looking to – or recommending that investors may look to do so in light of the election and everything else that's coming up?

AH: Excellent question, and the answer is, absolutely. I believe that this is going to be the most contentious election in U.S. history.

NB: Oh, boy.

AH: I also believe that the progressive wing of the opposition party has advocated for significant policy changes, which will, no matter, who is the nominee from the democrats in the U.S., which – things like the Green New Deal, a more liberal approach towards social policy will become part and parcel of the party's platform, whoever gets the nomination. These will have significant impacts on markets, particularly the energy sector. I expect the second-half of the year to be very volatile in the oil and natural gas markets. Look, Elizabeth Warren has said, that if she was a word to win the White House on day one, she would ban fracking in the United States that would have a significant – U.S. now, we're the largest producer of oil and natural gas. We produce 13 million barrels of oil a day one in Saudi Arabia, more than Russia.

We have massive reserves of natural gas and fracking has made natural gas production skyrocket. It's also set the price down below $2 per MMBtu in the heart of the peak season, but I do believe that oil and gas can start moving a lot higher and lower with the political polls, and the price variance will increase dramatically as the election approaches and after the convention. So, I'm going to be putting on my trading shoes starting in around June and July, because I expect a lot of wild price swings in these commodities because of U.S. politics. And that's very rare that markets move with U.S. policy takes, but [indiscernible] for 2021, we could see any dramatic change in U.S. energy policy, amongst other policy certainly, and this also has ramifications for the stock market because of wealth tax or a continuation of this will determine what investors – investor behavior going forward? There's a lot of profits on the table here at their own tax rates here. I expect a lot of volatility. I expect it to ripple across all market, all asset classes.

