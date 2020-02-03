CII: Attractive Valuation And A Recent Distribution Raise

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII) is entering the 2020 New Year the right way, with a higher distribution. The distribution was raised from $0.0828 to $0.0875 per share per month. This was a welcomed 5.7% increase and brings the fund's distribution rate to an attractive 6.11%. This new distribution level should prove to be well covered through capital appreciation and unrealized appreciation in the portfolio at this time. Of course, being completely invested in equities, we could see this buffer change, perhaps even rapidly in a severe economic downturn. Then, on the flip side of this, the premiums received from the fund's options strategy could help mitigate such a blow.

We recently acquired shares at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory through a swap trade. We previously held BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) and sold now that the discount has reached around the current 1.7%. (The discount has now widened back on BDJ to 3.75% since original publication, prompting us to move some funds back to BDJ. Our latest publication on BDJ was published on December 13th, 2019!) This was in favor of CII that is sitting at a discount of 4.71%. This discount has now contracted to 2.96%. This trade was in our Income Generator portfolio. We had held BDJ for a significant period of time. However, we don't fall in love with our investments, we seize the opportunities instead!

CII invests with an objective of "current income and capital appreciation." They intend to achieve this through "investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks in an attempt to generate current income." They also "employ a strategy of writing call options on equities in an attempt to generate gains from the option premium." This is an appealing income-generating strategy that can work in both up, sideways or slightly down markets. In general, severe downturns can still wreak havoc as the premiums received couldn't possibly outpace the losses seen in their equity holdings if deterioration happens rapidly. The percentage of the portfolio currently overwritten stands at 47.27%, as of September 2019. This is over their anticipated level of being 30% to 40% overwritten.

The fund, currently, has total managed assets of around $792.4 million and charges an acceptable 0.90% expense ratio.

Performance

Shares of CII, currently, trade at $17.18, with a NAV per share of $17.96. This is equal to a discount of 4.71%. It is worth mentioning here that the 1-year average discount is 5.42%. So, we are currently trading tighter to par than more recently. This is still quite appealing given the fact that we utilized our rotation strategy to acquire the fund from BDJ - as BDJ contracted from a 1-year discount of 6.75% to 1.69%. This is also at a time when many valuations are stretched across the board since the lucrative performance of 2019.

It is also important to mention that the 5-year average discount is at 6.30%, even a more slightly discounted level versus the 1-year average.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund has an inception date of 4/27/2004, meaning that it was around during the GFC of 2008/09. Some investors may care to know that the NAV dropped 29.60% for 2008, the market price witnessed a drop of -36.48% for that year. This can be compared to the S&P 500's performance via the investible SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - which dropped 36.97% in 2008.

Like many other CEFs that have inception before this period, the price hasn't recovered to those IPO levels of $20 per market share price and $19.10 NAV. Those more familiar with CEFs will understand this though. We need to look at total returns with distributions taken into consideration since a majority of most CEFs returns will rely significantly on what the fund pays out (i.e. not price appreciation.)

CII has been able to deliver some performance as well - providing an attractive level of returns over the short-term and longer-term periods.

(Source - CEFConnect)

For 2019, the fund was able to deliver a 30.46% market return and a NAV return of 24.82%. This can also help explain the bump investors received in the distribution heading into 2020.

Distribution

CII, currently, pays a monthly rate of $0.0875, which equates to a distribution rate of 6.11%. The NAV distribution rate is 5.85%. The fund had previously paid on a quarterly schedule before switching to monthly at the end of 2014. A monthly rate can be more attractive to some income-focused investors or those looking at the potential to have more frequent compounding periods.

The fund did receive quite a few distribution cuts in its lifetime, before this increase last month. The latest trim actually was as recent as 2016.

(Source - CEFConnect)

One of the more exciting parts about CII is the recent distribution increase I've mentioned several times now. So, how well covered is the new rate anyhow? I would say it is sufficiently covered and I'm personally optimistic. Of course, being an equity-focused fund, one would need to be optimistic about the overall market, in general. That's because equity-focused CEFs rely heavily on capital appreciation potential in the portfolios held to generate a sustainable distribution.

We can dive into the numbers looking at the last available Semi-Annual Report provided.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Here, we can take a look at how much the underlying portfolio generated in NII to calculate how much appreciation is required. NII coverage came in at 19.55% for the 6 months ended June 30, 2019. For the previous, full-year, we come to 17.26% NII coverage.

Looking back historically, we actually see NII itself and the percentage of NII coverage has been increasing for the last several years. This is true even if we projected that the next 6 months mirrored the first. We would have seen NII potentially come in at $8,574,018.

Since CII cut the distribution in 2016, the fund has paid out the exact same $43,839,023 in total distributions to shareholders. This was for 2017, 2018, and, had it been annualized, would have been the same again for 2019 based on the report. This makes the calculation easier for projecting where we could be at for next year. That's because the share count has been the same for several years now.

CII has 44,121,400 shares outstanding. The new distribution total to be paid out for 12 months would equate to $46,327,470. This is assuming that shares outstanding remain at the same level and the distribution rate isn't increased or decreased again. We will use our projected $8,574,018 in distributions. We then arrive at NII coverage of 18.51%. This is in-line with an increasing NII and NII coverage that we have witnessed for the last few years.

That being said, they then need to come up with an additional $37,753,452 to fund the distribution or face eroding the NAV. Or simply put, at current managed assets, the fund needs to come up with a 4.77% return to generate sufficient earnings. I believe this to be quite manageable.

Again, this is based on projected numbers and assumptions as laid out above. There is always room for my opinion to change based on different circumstances. However, I do believe that the distribution is quite sustainable. Being an equity CEF, it is harder to make assumptions as the market can move rapidly in one direction or another based on various considerations. Though I would imagine, management is quite confident in their ability as well to generate these kinds of returns since they raised it.

Additionally, as of that last report, CII is sitting on $169,205,756 in unrealized appreciation embedded in the portfolio. This could potentially provide for 4.48 years' worth of coverage through realization if CII didn't move up or down again at that time. Of course, that would never happen, for the fund's underlying portfolio to not move for 4.48 years.

Holdings

CII is labeled as a diversified CEF, however, the diversification comes through the variety of different sectors it invests in. I mention this because the fund is invested over 93% in large-cap equities. This can be viewed as potentially positive though from some investors. The larger the capitalization of the underlying holdings can potentially provide for more stable market moves. This can then be combined with the slightly defensive nature of writing call options, too, and you end up with quite an attractive fund. Bearing in mind, the largest sector held in the portfolio, currently, is in the tech space.

(Source - CII Fund Website)

Of course, going back to the 'large-cap' part, the fund holds the largest tech stocks in the universe; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL). As we head into 2020, we are still waiting to hear on how regulators may affect these big tech names. In 2019, several states and the DOJ began opening up investigations into AAPL and GOOG, specifically. The DOJ primarily going after antitrust violations that they are concerned with. MSFT has been left alone for now.

(Source - CII Fund Website)

These top-quality tech stocks help mitigate the potential higher volatility that their smaller-cap counterparts contend with. Additionally, CII has almost no international exposure, with U.S. holdings representing 90.70% of the fund. Although I'm getting a bit positive on international equities potential in 2020, the large U.S. composition should add to stability overall.

(Source - CII Fund Website)

The top ten makes up almost 40% of the total portfolio, some investors may want further diversification than this. However, it is still worth considering that the fund has a total of 56 holdings. Still, this is something to watch as the top few positions make up more than 5% in each position.

After tech, CII has the highest exposure to the healthcare sector. Interestingly enough, the only healthcare position in their top ten is UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH). I'm sure many people have heard of UNH, they are the largest healthcare insurance company in the world. UNH also offers a dividend that has been growing for quite a few years now.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

This is positive for CII since the fund will collect this growing stream of income. Shareholders of CII then reap the rewards as they're passed through. In fact, every position in the fund's top ten pays a dividend besides GOOG.

As previously discussed, CII relies heavily on capital appreciation to continue to generate its distribution - but a stream of NII definitely helps! The increasing dividends from the underlying companies can also be seen in the numbers we presented above. In fact, the other top ten holdings, not just UNH, also have been increasing their dividends.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The latest distribution boost from CII is quite appealing and the valuation level is similarly appealing. The valuation can be compared to its peers and the CEF space, in general. The increased distribution rate, I believe, is also quite achievable for the foreseeable future based on the numbers. Especially since we are starting to see a track record of growing NII year over year. This is helped significantly by its underlying holdings boosting their own respective dividends.

Of course, holdings come and go as the managers maneuver the fund looking for what they find to be attractive. The latest reported turnover rate is 27%. Still, the NII trends in the right direction. As an equity fund, NII isn't the sole source for paying distributions, there will be a large portion of capital appreciation that they will be anticipated to rely on as well. However, it doesn't hurt getting the NII support to boot!

The fund's options strategy can also be a benefit during periods of a flat or slightly down market. This is because the premium collected can help boost the fund's overall return for a given year.

Overall, CII is quite a solid fund and has been able to deliver for shareholders!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CII, BDJ, UNH, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 4th, 2020.