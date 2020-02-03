Dividend Increases: January 25-31, 2020 (Part 2)

Part 2 covers the Dividend Challengers. See Part 1 for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, more than 40 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including six of my DivGro holdings. The following table covers the Dividend Challengers. Please see Part 1 of this article for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

AIV is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, manages, and redevelops apartment properties mainly in the coastal and job growth markets of the United States. AIV was founded on January 10, 1994, and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

On Jan 29, AIV declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.1% from the prior dividend of 39¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG)

AJG is an international insurance brokerage and risk management services company headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Founded in 1927, the company has operations in 31 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

On Jan 29, AJG declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.7% from the prior dividend of 43¢.

Payable Mar 20, to shareholders of record on Mar 6; ex-div: Mar 5.

Allete (ALE)

ALE is an energy company, which, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity from coal, hydro, wind, and biomass. It is involved in the retail and wholesale of regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

On Jan 31, ALE declared a quarterly dividend of 61.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.1% from the prior dividend of 58.75¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Alaska Air (ALK)

ALK, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services in North America and Costa Rica. The company also provides ground and ramp handling services to other airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. ALK was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

On Jan 31, ALK declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.1% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable Mar 5, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 14.

Anthem (ANTM)

ANTM operates as a health benefits company in the United States, offering a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. It also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers. ANTM was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Jan 28, ANTM declared a quarterly dividend of 95¢ per share.

This is an increase of 18.8% from the prior dividend of 80¢.

Payable Mar 27, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BAH provides management and technology, consulting, and engineering services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. BAH assists clients in designing cloud architecture solutions, selecting the data suitable for storage in the cloud, and developing analytical solutions to gain insights from large data.

On Jan 31, BAH declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.8% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

BHLB operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank, providing various banking products and services in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit and loan products, investment products, financial planning, brokerage services, and insurance products. BHLB was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Jan 27, BHLB declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.3% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Bankwell Financial (BWFG)

BWFG operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. The company provides various deposit and loan products. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group. BWFG was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

On Jan 27, BWFG declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.7% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Feb 24, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Camden Property Trust (CPT)

CPT is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s properties consist of multi-story buildings in a landscaped setting and provide residents with various amenities common to multifamily rental properties. CPT founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Jan 30, CPT declared a quarterly dividend of 83¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.7% from the prior dividend of 80¢.

Payable Apr 17, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

DGX provides diagnostic information services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, and health plans. It also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry. DGX was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

On Jan 30, DGX declared a quarterly dividend of 56¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.7% from the prior dividend of 53¢.

Payable Apr 21, to shareholders of record on Apr 7; ex-div: Apr 6.

Enviva Partners (EVA)

EVA produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. The company serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. EVA was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

On Jan 29, EVA declared a quarterly distribution of 67.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 0.7% from the prior distribution of 67¢.

Payable Feb 28, to unitholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

First Horizon National (FHN)

FHN operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association, which provides various financial services across the southeast United States. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. FHN was founded in 1864.

On Jan 28, FHN declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.1% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable Apr 1, to shareholders of record on Mar 13; ex-div: Mar 12.

FS Bancorp (FSBW)

FSBW operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. FSBW was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

On Jan 28, FSBW declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Feb 19, to shareholders of record on Feb 5; ex-div: Feb 4.

German American Bancorp (GABC)

GABC operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp, which provides retail and commercial banking services in Indiana and Kentucky. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. GABC was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

On Jan 27, GABC declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.8% from the prior dividend of 17¢.

Payable Feb 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

GATX (GATX)

GATX leases, operates, manages, and markets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company, and Portfolio Management. GATX was founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Jan 31, GATX declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.3% from the prior dividend of 46¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, ISBC is the holding company for Investors Bank. It provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in New Jersey and New York. ISBC offers traditional deposit products and a portfolio of loan products.

On Jan 29, ISBC declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.1% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable Feb 25, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

LVS develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao, Singapore, and the United States. The company’s resorts offer accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. LVS was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Jan 29, LVS declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.6% from the prior dividend of 77¢.

Payable Mar 26, to shareholders of record on Mar 18; ex-div: Mar 17.

Mobile Mini (MINI)

MINI provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. Its network consists of more than 150 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. MINI was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Jan 28, MINI declared a quarterly dividend of 30.3¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.2% from the prior dividend of 27.5¢.

Payable Mar 11, to shareholders of record on Feb 26; ex-div: Feb 25.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

MPC refines, markets, sells, and transports petroleum products in the United States. The company’s Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks; its Speedway segment sells transportation fuels and convenience products; and its Midstream segment midstream operates energy infrastructure assets. MPC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

On Jan 27, MPC declared a quarterly dividend of 58¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.4% from the prior dividend of 53¢.

Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 19; ex-div: Feb 18.

National Instruments (NATI)

NATI designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; and various add-ons to LabVIEW. The company also provides other software products for testing and monitoring in manufacturing and production environments. NAVI was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

On Jan 30, NATI declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Mar 9, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 14.

NiSource (NI)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, NI is an energy holding company that provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and to customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. NI was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc, and changed its name to NiSource Inc in April 1999.

On Jan 31, NI declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Feb 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 11; ex-div: Feb 10.

Neenah Paper (NP)

NP was incorporated in April 2004 and is organized into two primary businesses. The technical products business produces transportation and other filter media and coated substrates for industrial product backings.://The fine paper business supplies premium writing, cover and other specialty papers. NP is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

On Jan 31, NP declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.4% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Mar 3, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Nexstar Media (NXST)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, NXST operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. NXST offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

On Jan 31, NXST declared a quarterly dividend of 56¢ per share.

This is an increase of 24.4% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

PUB operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Utah and Idaho. The company provides various deposit and loan products, as well as various financial services. PUB was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

On Jan 28, PUB declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.7% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Feb 18, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC)

SFBC operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank, which provides commercial banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses in the state of Washington. The company provides various deposit and loan products. It operates eight branch offices in the Seattle Metropolitan Area. SFBC was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

On Jan 27, SFBC declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.1% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable Feb 24, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

Simmons First National (SFNC)

Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, SFNC operates as a bank holding company for Simmons First National Bank. The company offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans; checking, savings, and time deposits; and personal and corporate trust services, credit cards, investment management, and various insurance products. SFNC operates through approximately 150 branch offices.

On Jan 27, SFNC declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.3% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Apr 6, to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 13.

Timberland Bancorp (TSBK)

TSBK operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company offers various deposit and loan products. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. TSBK was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington

On Jan 27, TSBK declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 33.3% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

USD Partners (USDP)

USDP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services, and Fleet Services. USDP was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Jan 30, USDP declared a quarterly distribution of 37¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 0.7% from the prior distribution of 36.75¢.

Payable Feb 19, to unitholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

Unitil (UTL)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, UTL is a public utility holding company that engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. UTL distributes electricity in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and it distributes natural gas in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts.

On Jan 29, UTL declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.4% from the prior dividend of 37¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Woodward (WWD)

WWD is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. WWD was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

On Jan 29, WWD declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 72.3% from the prior dividend of 16.25¢.

Payable Mar 3, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 14.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, WWD, ANTM, and ISBC.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

WWD's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in WWD in October 2009 would have returned 16.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ANTM's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in ANTM in January 2010 would have returned 17% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ISBC's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in ISBC in September 2009 would have returned 12.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 4-17, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (31.Jan) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 4 February (Ex-Div Date 02/04) FS Bancorp (FSBW) 1.54% $54.72 7 23.1% 0.21 02/19 Heritage Commerce (HTBK) 4.48% $11.60 7 21.7% 0.13 02/19 Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) 3.74% $21.38 6 32.0% 0.2 02/14 Wednesday, 5 February (Ex-Div Date 02/05) Heritage Financial (HFWA) 3.10% $25.78 9 16.8% 0.2 02/20 Thursday, 6 February (Ex-Div Date 02/06) First Community Bancshares (FCBC) 3.41% $29.31 8 13.9% 0.25 02/21 Hope Bancorp (HOPE) 4.03% $13.91 8 9.9% 0.14 02/21 Friday, 7 February (Ex-Div Date 02/07) Apple (AAPL) 1.00% $309.51 8 10.5% 0.77 02/13 German American Bancorp (GABC) 2.22% $34.19 7 9.8% 0.19 02/20 Home Bancorp (HBCP) 2.47% $35.56 6 64.4% 0.22 02/21 Independent Bank Group (IBTX) 1.87% $53.52 6 33.0% 0.25 02/20 Tuesday, 11 February (Ex-Div Date 02/11) BankFinancial (BFIN) 3.21% $12.47 6 38.0% 0.1 02/28 Great Western Bancorp (GWB) 4.06% $29.55 5 N/A 0.3 02/26 Home Bancshares (HOMB) 2.72% $19.12 9 23.9% 0.13 03/04 Wednesday, 12 February (Ex-Div Date 02/12) Aramark (ARMK) 1.00% $44.14 6 7.2% 0.11 02/27 Entergy (ETR) 2.83% $131.52 5 2.0% 0.93 03/02 Thursday, 13 February (Ex-Div Date 02/13) AGCO (AGCO) 0.91% $70.14 7 7.4% 0.16 03/16 Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) 3.11% $52.71 9 8.4% 0.41 02/28 Allete (ALE) 2.96% $83.48 9 3.7% 0.6175 03/01 Boeing (BA) 2.58% $318.27 8 23.0% 2.055 03/06 Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) 1.59% $78.04 8 17.4% 0.31 02/28 Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) 3.41% $28.15 5 5.0% 0.24 02/28 Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) 4.09% $12.23 9 12.3% 0.125 02/28 Bankwell Financial (BWFG) 2.07% $27.03 5 N/A 0.14 02/24 Enviva Partners (EVA) 7.08% $38.11 5 N/A 0.675 02/28 First Defiance Financial (FDEF) 2.99% $29.39 9 20.4% 0.22 02/21 Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) 1.51% $29.19 6 3.4% 0.11 02/28 Friday, 14 February (Ex-Div Date 02/14) Alaska Air (ALK) 2.32% $64.59 7 22.9% 0.375 03/05

Thanks for reading and happy investing! If you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series, please let me know in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANTM, DGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.