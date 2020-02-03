Canopy Growth: Significant Financial Deterioration And A 50% Downside Risk

Canopy Growth (CGC), down more than 50% from its 52-week high, currently trades at a market capitalization of $8.21 billion. With total revenue of $260 million over the last four quarters, price-to-sales stands at just over 30, falling to 25.15 on an enterprise value-to-sales basis. This is a significant premium on the intrinsic value of Canopy Growth's underlying business, and more than 12x the total market price-to-sales average.

Hence, even with the collapse in its stock price over the last year, Canopy Growth is still a poor investment proposition to current and prospective shareholders. The company's cash pile, while still sufficient to provide an adequate buffer amidst the industry's cash crunch, faces quarter-over-quarter raids from an overly expansive rate of free cash outflow.

Unless Canopy Growth's new management is able to steer costs downwards and taper operational cash outflows, the company will face a significant deterioration in its cash position.

Significant Financial Deterioration And The Downside Risk

A somewhat bearish forecast of Canopy Growth's net losses and free cash flow over the next two quarters to the end of its 2020 financial year, points to an aggregate cash burn of $633.40 million. This would place total cash plus short term investments at $1.44 billion, reducing to $998.7 million after adjusting for long term debt of $445.6 million. So by the end of the current calendar year, and assuming Canopy Growth takes no reasonable cost-cutting actions, the company would find itself in a position where it needs to raise more cash through the continued dilution of an embattled shareholder base.

The above chart also conveys just how much of a lifeline the investment from Constellation brands has been. For every $1 in revenue Canopy Growth generates, it burns through $4.90 in cash. These torrid cash flow figures, which have shown no sign of improvement, aggregated with revenue that has flatlined, lends little fundamental credibility to Canopy Growth's current valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

Canopy Growth trades at more than 4x the level of a company with a higher growth rate, total revenues, and a better free cash flow profile. Hence, it would be prudent for current Canopy Growth's shareholder to spell out in more granularity the fundamental case for remaining long. They are better opportunities in the cannabis space, some which are trading at significantly discounted valuations following the collapse in the sector over the last year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Fundamentally, Canopy Growth's favourable liquidity position amidst the sector-wide cash crunch has meant its held on to its premium while most of its less capitalized Canadian peers have not. When set against Canopy Growth's rate of cash burn, this is a myopic view for the market to take. The average enterprise value-to-sales of the biggest four Canadian LPs by revenue is 11.02, less than half of Canopy Growth's current market capitalization. Hence, if the actual rate of cash burn over this calendar year is in line with the bearish trajectory assumed, then the company will inevitably find itself trading at or around this multiple. This represents a 50% downside risk from the current price of the common shares.

Weak Fundamentals + A High Valuation

The near term catalyst for Canopy Growth will likely come from what's been dubbed "Cannabis 2.0". This will see the creation of a new market for cannabis edibles, beverages, and concentrates. Indeed, the bullish thesis underpinning the major Canadian cannabis LPs have always been primarily based on the higher gross margins and product differentiation potential expected during cannabis 2.0. Commoditization of dried cannabis flower and oil was inevitable, as evidenced by data from mature markets like Oregon months before the initial start of recreational cannabis sales.

This new market presents an opportunity for Canopy Growth to reverse the negative sentiment that has collapsed the valuations across its sector. Further, if there is significant debate on the federal legalization of cannabis during the 2020 US presidential election campaign, gains in the polls for any such pro-legalization candidate will likely be translated into positive sentiment towards the sector.

However, the longer-term outlook for the company is negative. This stems from poor fundamentals set against common shares trading at an elevated level. While some of this premium could be justified due to a strong liquidity position versus its peers, the company's high rate of cash burn would see this eroded to a significantly lower level. The near term risk for current shareholders would be for the market value to move to reflect the underlying value of the company. On the flip side, this also opens up the scope of newly created short positions being profitable. Although I would strongly advise against the latter as the spectre of a return of the sentiment the sector previously enjoyed would hang over any such short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.