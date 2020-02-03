Forensic Value Stock Analysis: The Highest Positive And Negative Scoring Stocks For February

The most recent Positive Forensic portfolio from December is up an avg +11.98% while the Negative Forensic portfolio is down -16.37% and one stock delisted over financial requirements.

These long-term value stocks have been trailing momentum stocks and benchmark averages for the past two years. As cycles change, these stocks could outperform again.

The new February selections for both Positive and Negative Forensic Value stocks released in alternating months with the Piotroski-Graham Value selections.

Introduction to the Positive/Negative Forensic Value Stock Selections

This quantitative study continues a series of multi-year test now using the top four forensic algorithms applied to detect bankruptcy risk, earnings manipulation, and financial irregularities. This forward testing study compiles portfolio selections from the highest positive and highest negative scoring stocks across the U.S. stock exchanges to measure performance variances between portfolios and benchmark indexes.

The different algorithms created by Beneish, Ohlson, and Altman are well documented from financial literature and rely exclusively on fundamental data including year-over-year operational performance measures. The combination of all three bankruptcy and financial irregularity algorithms creates a unique "deep dive" on key value characteristics and applies a total of 22 different fundamental financial variables for assessment. The newest addition of the Montier C-Score began in August, and the combination of accounting variables has increased to 28.

Recent examples of Forensic Algorithm applications

Prior examples of the application of these forensic financial algorithms can be found in several of my recent articles and interviews that have been published widely including Hong Kong and India:

Each of the 3 stocks tested in 2019 did not reveal irregularities according to the forensic models as significantly as claimed in each of the different allegations. Subsequently, General Electric regained over 40% from its lows, Disney has gone on to new all time highs, and Infosys regained over 18% from its lows.

The latest "Tesla Test" of extreme cautionary stocks was released on January 15th and these stocks are down an average -8.1% while the MDA breakout stocks are up +24.39% for January. Be sure to follow my articles with real-time alerts for the latest updates. The methods and independent detection success of these four different forensic algorithms are detailed in the methodology section at the end of this article.

Value factors showing a year-end positive reversal

Value models have been significantly underperforming momentum stock selections over the past two years. Some evidence of a positive reversal toward a value breakout emerged near the end of 2019. These returns since 2017 are also highly correlated with the Positive and Negative Forensic value stock returns.

Negative Scoring Forensic Value Stocks for February

A sample of 5 stocks out of the total 13 stocks from more than 8,000 stocks screened are the only adverse scoring stocks with red flags across each of the four Forensic algorithms. The size of this group has grown considerably from 6 stocks in December, 7 stocks in October and 9 stocks in August.

We are also seeing a stronger divergence in performance between the negative and positive forensic value stocks. The December negative scoring stocks lost an average -16.37% in 2 months with one stock delisted for failing to maintain financial listing requirements. As shown above the positive scoring stocks returned +11.98% in the same time period.

The results are sorted along the Ohlson O-score probability percentage in descending order.

In recent articles I have started breaking down the forensic scores by industry. This not only provides many additional stocks to consider, but may also reveal key forensic stock patterns unique to sectors and may even show forensic conditions of each sector in the markets. Remember that only the most extreme adverse and positive scoring stocks are measured by this analysis to qualify across each of the different algorithms.

Top Negative Forensic Stocks by Sector (up to 3 stocks)

Expanding the list of negative forensic stocks by dropping the Montier score increases the available stocks to consider from 13 up to 93 stocks. A sample from every sector up to a maximum of 3 stocks per sector is listed in the table below:

Symbol Name Price Sector Beneish Altman Ohlson (TROX) Tronox Holdings plc 8.46 Basic Materials -1.51 0.97 72.30% (SUZ) Suzano S.A. 9.21 Basic Materials -0.73 0.96 58.33% (ARLO) Arlo Technologies Inc. 4.27 Consumer Goods -0.51 0.62 59.79% (DFS) Discover Financial Services 75.13 Financial -1.81 0.83 56.79% (LFC) China Life Insurance Company Ltd 11.91 Financial -2.01 0.5 52.79% (BGCP) BGC Partners Inc. 5.77 Financial -2.07 0.15 63.03% (PTE) PolarityTE Inc. 3.1 Healthcare -1.34 -8.38 100% (CLSD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3.77 Healthcare 0.18 -8.3 100% (OMER) Omeros Corporation 12.76 Healthcare -0.74 -9.98 100% (TGH) Textainer Group Holdings Ltd 9.47 Industrial Goods -2.1 0.62 59.13% (BIMI) BOQI International Medical Inc. 4.98 Industrial Goods 1.62 -1.17 96.21% (CPST) Capstone Turbine Corporation 2.62 Industrial Goods -2.11 -14.38 87.53% (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group Inc. 26.91 Oil & Gas 11.96 0.42 65.69% (BROG) Brooge Holdings Ltd 10.3 Oil & Gas -2.18 1.01 96.36% (ONE) OneSmart International Education Group Ltd 5.93 Services -1.25 0.52 77.76% (QTT) Qutoutiao Inc. 4.12 Technology -1.54 -4.85 100% (SFET) Safe-T Group Ltd 2.13 Technology -1.12 -4.59 100% (RESN) Resonant Inc. 2.37 Technology 7.82 -4.15 100% (VSLR) Vivint Solar Inc. 8.16 Utilities 0.16 0.37 88.25%

Overall Scores Independent of Top Forensic Algorithms

(StockRover)

Positive Scoring Forensic Selections for February

Out of more than 8,000 stocks screened across all the US exchanges, only two stocks qualified this month with positive scores across all four forensic algorithms and with a share price above $2/share. The last positive selections from December are up an average +11.98%, led by Epizyme (EPZM) up 26.69%.

This is a measure of low probabilities of bankruptcy or earnings manipulation that are being tested to find correlations to price returns over a one-year buy/hold strategy. These two stocks are sorted along the Ohlson O-score for their probability percentage of bankruptcy. There was no overlap from the last Positive Forensic portfolio in December.

These forensic scores do not necessarily forecast stock price growth, though it would seem likely that stocks with low risk of bankruptcy, low probability of corporate distress, low chance of earnings manipulation, and low probability of financial irregularities on deep fundamental analysis should provide a safer value proposition for investors going forward. Joseph Beneish has documented positive returns from favorable Beneish M-score

Overall Scores Independent of Top Forensic Algorithms

(StockRover)

Oddly enough, scores by different categories of growth, valuation, efficiency and financial strength did not corroborate the high positive forensic scores. This will be interesting to see if the strong differences between positive and negative forensic stock performance continues in this small qualifying sample.

Charts of the highest positive scoring stocks across all four forensic algorithms are listed below:

Argan Inc. (AGX) Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Village Farms International (VFF) Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Methodology Review

The purpose of this monthly value selection list is to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate financial irregularities according to three different detection models from academic research. Circumstances surrounding firms are always subject to change, open to extenuating circumstances, and models by their very nature always contain a degree of error.

Again, it is important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value.

The Beneish model for example has "correctly identified, in advance of public disclosure, a large majority (71%) of the most famous accounting fraud cases that surfaced after the model's estimation period" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

Further, in a survey of 169 chief financial officers of public companies, Dichev, Graham, and Rajgopal (2012) reported that respondents estimated that approximately 20% of all companies manage earnings to misrepresent economic performance. While three different financial forensic models are applied in the selection of these portfolios, researchers associated with testing the M-score described their approach this way:

Our main hypothesis was that companies that share traits with past earnings manipulators (i.e., those that "look like manipulators") represent a particularly vulnerable type of growth stock. Because of their strong recent growth trajectory, these companies are likely to be more richly priced. At the same time, they exhibit a number of potentially problematic characteristics, indicative of either lower earnings quality or a more challenging economic environment. Although the accounting games such companies engage in might not be serious enough to warrant legal action, we posited that their earnings trajectory is more likely to disappoint investors (i.e., they have lower earnings quality)" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

To my knowledge no similar longitudinal study of positive and adverse forensic scoring using all three models simultaneously has ever been conducted before. The significant benefits of these portfolios are already emerging in two short months. It is also important to constructively consider why such anomalies may exist in these stock selection at this moment in time. The resulting data which varies from month to month may prompt firms and investors to consider further due diligence of publicly available financial characteristics to mitigate any risk or error present in the marketplace.

Conclusion

22 portfolios (11 positive forensic value / 11 negative forensic value) have completed a one-year testing period since July 2017. A clear pattern of returns follows the BofA Merrill Lynch chart above of value stock performance with extremely strong gains in 2017, followed by large declines in 2018, and a positive reversal beginning in 2019. Initially, portfolio selections produced returns around 100% and have steadily declined over time to some of the lowest returns from the August 2018 stocks. Not until recently have we seen the value portfolios of these selections begin to recover as described back in September:

Value Picks Crush Momentum In First Major Reversal Since 2009: What's Next

Whether this pattern reflects stocks that are not participating in current record corporate buyback activity or the marketplace that has been affected by quantitative tightening from the Fed is not clear.

Despite strong financial statements, low risk of bankruptcy or earnings manipulation, the Positive Forensic stocks are not generating as strong positive returns since 2017 as a value selection tool. This may be a function of the momentum portfolios outperforming value as shown above on the BofA chart and we may see stronger value returns again soon.

A major similarity between 2017 and late 2019/early 2020 is the strong positive Fed intervention of quantitative easing that may be driving a search for out-of-favor opportunities for large gains.

We are seeing a return toward expected results from the December selections with positive forensic stocks gaining +11.98% and negative stocks losing -16.37% over the same period.

Prior tests in the literature of the Beneish M-score have shown the algorithm to generate excellent results on an annual basis for positive scores. The tests continue and more explanations may develop over time.

I trust this research and stock selections will give you added value to your investment goals and returns in 2020!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

References

Altman, E. I. (1968). The Prediction of Corporate Bankruptcy: A Discriminant Analysis. The Journal of Finance, 23(1), 193-194. doi:10.1111/j.1540-6261.1968.tb03007.x

Beneish, M. D. (1999). The Detection of Earnings Manipulation. Financial Analysts Journal, 55(5), 24-36. doi:10.2469/faj.v55.n5.2296

Beneish, M. D., Lee, C. M. C., and Nichols, D. C. (2013). Earnings Manipulation and Expected Returns. Financial Analysts Journal, 69.2, 57-82.

Ohlson, J. A. (1980). Financial Ratios and the Probabilistic Prediction of Bankruptcy. Journal of Accounting Research, 18(1), 109. doi:10.2307/2490395

