Western Forest Products' Past Resilience Creates Hope For A Future Turnaround

Although currently to risky to warrant an investment, those who remain patient could see an opportunity to buy into a strong business at low valuations.

The sale of high margin lumber products gives Western the ability to pass on increased cost associated with the trade dispute to consumers.

Author’s Note: All figures discussed are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise. All graphs use millions of Canadian dollars.

Canada’s vast landscape allows the country to compete as global leader in natural resource exports. From petroleum products to mineral resources and of course maple syrup; Canada has long been dominant in many export markets, none more so then wood products.

A map of Canada’s forested regions leaves virtually no questions why the country has often led global lumber markets. Standing out most prominently is what Canadian’s and American’s alike refer to as the boreal forest. More accurately referred to as Taiga, and more actually identified as a biome instead of a forest, this massive region is the largest forested area in the world.

(Source: Research Gate)

Significantly smaller in size, but well known in its own right, is the coastal forest of British Colombia (“BC”). This area mainly consistent of lumber producers who have historically been the driving force behind the region’s economy, creating a great dependence on these businesses for prosperity. Recent events from labor disputes, to trade wars and provincial regulations, have had a severe impact on these wood producers and in kind the local populace who has come to depend on them.

While current condition suggests investors stay clear of the area, history can provide an example of how an astute investors could profit handsomely. Firms such as Western Forest Products ("Western" or "WFP") (OTCPK:WFSTF) have shown outstanding resilience to similar crises of a similar magnitude in the past. Issues from are still highly uncertain but patient investors who strategically take positions may be able to take advantage of strong financial performance and increased market share of the firms who can survive.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Vancouver BC, Western is a leading forest products producer that currently owns and operates 7 local sawmills, as well as one recently acquired in Washington State. The business operates on timber lands that at year end 2018 had an annual available harvest area of 6 million cubic feet. Over 95% of Western’s timber tenures are on Crown (government/public) land; common for the Canadian industry this is in opposition to the private ownership practice the American industry is used to.

Total production capacity for the same period was just over 1.1 billion board feet, resulting in revenues of approximately $1.2 billion and subsequently $137.5 million in EBITDA. As of this writing Western has 375 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of approximately $427 million. Western derives the majority of its output through the sale of high quality appearance grade lumber, most common used for projects where the wood surface remains visible (think wood floors, sidings and furniture). The success of the company, as with many if not all lumber producers, has been historically influenced by the housing market.

Residential housing construction relies heavily on lumber not only for its desirable appearance but also because of its various characteristics. Unlike commercial or residential construction, residential units seldom require the strength and durability materials such as steel and concrete provide. Lumber is relatively strong, easy to work with, and cheaper in most cases, making it the material of choice for residential construction. As a main catalyst for lumber purchases, soft housing markets often lead to a weak lumber industry, case in point the 2008 recession.

Financial Resilience from 2008 Onward

The great recession had wide ranging implications and impacted a number of industries. From financial institutions to automobile manufacturers very few industries were left unscathed. Businesses associated with housing, such as wood producers, were devastated by the fallout with many failing to survive.

The string of large negative quarterly earnings pushed the company’s financial stability to great lengths. Working capital was greatly depleted and the company’s liquidity position was drawn into question. In the aftermath the company was posting a large retained deficit and was surely facing an uphill journey to recovery.

While many firms struggled to survive in the wake of the 2008 recession, Western showed great resiliency in its ability to regroup following the tumultuous years. The company was able to post its first positive earnings 3 years after the start of the crises, and revenue increased to pre-recession levels by 2012.

Net Income & EBITDA

(Source: Western Forest Products Annual Reports)

Although the initial turnaround in sales was relatively quick, in part due to the heavy government stimulus, the journey to realign the firm’s financial solvency took a while longer. During the 6 year period following the recession Western posted fairly consistent growth in all major earnings and cash flow measures, while exhibiting the ability to maintain its margins. This enabled the company to improve its balance sheet and create a financial position that has provided a cushion to handle current economics circumstance.

Revenue & EBITDA Margins

(Source: Western Forest Products Annual Reports)

Those who purchased shares of Western following the recession would have received a handsome payoff. The company’s stock appreciated over 600% from 2010 to 2015. This compared to the TSX 60’s return for the period of just over 30% and the S&P 500 return of approximately 90%.

The stock’s performance over the discussed period inherently creates interest in the firm’s current state. A number of risks has left valuations at severely depressed levels, and thus create a potential opportunity for a turnaround similar to that of the past. The issues present today however, are quite different to those previous.

United Steels Works vs. Western Forest Products

The most pressing issue facing the business today is the labor dispute between the United Steel Workers ("USW) and the company. USW represents approximately 3,000 laborers of Western; virtually the entire work force.

Preliminary discussions began in April of last year, with the strike commencing officially on June 15th. Due to the strike Western has ceased operations for the second half of 2019 and for all of 2020 to date. Disagreements between the two parties stem from areas typical of most labor disputes, mainly: wage schedules, work safety, and job security.

From media resources it would appear the former two items are not the main cause for the strike. Western’s wage schedule offer is comprised of 2% increases for 4 years and 2.5% for the 5th year, opposed to the Unions demands of 2.5% for 4 years and 3% for the 5th. The Union has made public statements that it would be willing to make concessions on these demands and has been somewhat softer on its public approach to this issue.

As for the workers safety it would appear the main disagreement stems from the use of alternative shifts. The Union argues the company can cut back on alternative shift work, whereas Western argues labor flexibility is key to the company’s success. Again the Union has indicated some willingness for concessions, making a resolution on this issue appear likely.

The main issue the two parties appear to be significantly apart on is job security. USW originally won the right be the main supply of workers for the firm in 1984, banning the company from contracting out work. A big win for the Union; Western has tried in many previous labor negotiations to revoke this clause, with no success.

The issue will likely be one both parties are willing to continue digging their heels in over. Increased operating costs within the industry have narrowed margins for many wood producers in the region. Western claims the ability to contract out work will assist in maintaining acceptable margins and keeping costs in check. For union members this means potential layoffs. Above all else a labor union’s main objective is job security; wage increases and workplace safety are irrelevant if one is unemployed. USW has made many public statements that it will not accept the use of contracted workers, creating a stalemate that will soon be entering its 8th month.

(Photo by Andrew Duffy, Times Colonist)

Western’s strong balance sheet prior to the strike has allowed the company to weather the storm thus far and should allow it to maintain for the foreseeable future. As of Q3 2019 Western had $141.4 million of available credit to draw from. This combined with a net working capital balance of $164.6 million should prove sufficient for the majority of 2020 if not the entire year, although the strike lasting this long seems improbable.

Debt covenants currently in place for a line of credit used by the firm create a more pressing issue. The covenant states

maximum consolidated total debt to total capitalization ratio financial covenant of 50%. Should the ratio exceed 42.5%, an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of not less than 2.0 to 1.0, calculated on the trailing 12 month basis, must be maintained. Total capitalization for this covenant is defined as the sum of consolidated total debt and consolidated net worth

(Source: Western Forest Products 2018 Annual Report)

As of Q3 2019 the total debt to capitalization ratio stood at 38%, with the TTM EBITDA to interest payments at 5.5 to 1. As the strike progresses both of these metrics will likely deteriorate. If this is the case it is possible that one or both of these covenants could be broken by the end of 2020. The 2019 annual report will help paint a clear picture of how long the business can manage under these conditions. Investors should monitor this closely, as well as the time frame for a full turnaround by the company after a deal is reached.

Many stakeholders including municipal politicians and local business owners have called for the provincial government to assist in ending the strike, as its impact has been far spread due to the regions dependence on a firm of Western’s size. To date however the New Democratic Party (“NDP”) of BC has been slow to react, calling the issue a private sector dispute that must be settled within the private sector.

As a party with long time pro labor roots, it comes as no surprise the NDP would be slow to end any type of job action. The party has made many public statements in support of affirmative job action, and has made statements criticizing firms such as Western, mainly due to their size.

It should also be noted here that USW was the largest contributor to the BC NDP’s 2017 campaign, In addition, the union was also the second largest contributor (regardless of party) during the 2015 federal election, with funds going to the federal NDP. While political party contributions don’t necessarily indicate influence over policy, it would be naïve to assume that no pressure is felt by the party. Stephen Hunt, the local director of the USW, has made multiple public statements calling for the party to remain out of the discussions, and so far for the large part the party has obliged.

With this dispute now serving as the longest strike within the region it is becoming less likely that the party can maintain this position. Going against the party’s brand by legislating laborers back to work would be less impactful then the economic fallout if Western were to fail. Investors should monitor the proceeding closely to determine the full financial impact to the business and its probability in the event of a turn around.

Softwood Lumber Trade Dispute

Western has come under pressure in recent years from regulators both domestic and foreign. The latter coming in the form of the hotly contested Canada- US softwood lumber trade dispute. When the previous agreement between the two countries ended in 2015, US regulators greatly increased tariffs on Canadian imported lumber.

Western's Export Tariff Expense

(Source: Western Forest Products Annual Reports)

At the center of the dispute lies that practice of zeroing, used by US officials to determine the tariffs paid by Canadian exporters. The practice has been widely criticized by many economists for falling to accurately measure price disparities between foreign and domestic producers; creating a negative bias towards Canadian producers in this circumstance.

While the WTO has ruled against the use of zeroing in other situations past, it has yet to rule against the US’ use during for the current dispute. A lack of judge appointments to the WTO (some claiming intentionally done so by the Trump administration) has lead to a stalemate, that shows no end in sight for the practice even as the new USMCA agreement is set to be ratified by Canada (the last remaining country) within the coming weeks.

The main argument tabled by US officials, is that Canada’s practice of timber licenses being mainly issued on crown land, gives the Canadian producers and unfair advantage similar to a subsidization if the stumpage fees charge are not in line with private market rates (as the US producers mainly operate on private land). While this argument may have some merit, Canadian regulators have responded in kind by raising stumpage fees considerably.

BC 2016 Stumpage Fee Schedule

BC 2019 Stumpage Fee Schedule

(Source: Government of British Colombia)

US officials have moderated the tariffs to an extent in response to the BC governments increased stumpage fees, but the net effect on producers is still heavily negative. The issue at its current state is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. While Canada is likely to receive a favorable judgment from the WTO (as it has in the past), when that will take place is up in the air.

Once a settlement is reached producers are likely to see a drop in costs from their current levels, as it is unlikely that stumpage fees and tariffs will remain elevated into the future (BC government has dropped stumpage fees to start 2020). Even while operating within this heightened cost environment Western was able to boast decent margins across cash flow and earning measures. This may be a testament to Western’s business strategy that focuses on the production of relatively demand inelastic wood products, allowing it to past on prices to consumers to some extent.

Conclusion and Valuation

The current risks facing Western leave the company’s future with far too many uncertainties to justify an investment at this time. How long the labor and trade disputes last, and what the ultimate outcome is, remain highly uncertain. The opportunity for an investment will only present itself once these issues have been resolved, and some long term plan for them is in place. By this point, if Western is able to survive, investors may be able to obtain shares of the company at basement level valuations.

The company has shown the ability to handle economic crisis of similar if not greater magnitude in the past, and provide investors with outstanding returns. Investors who remain patient and remain up to date with events taking place could very well secure an ownership position at these low valuations while the risks facing the company are greatly reduced. The solutions to the issues are likely to be long term in nature (i.e. labor contracts are typically 5 years) and thus will create stability for investors moving forward. History often has ways of repeating itself, and if that happens to be the case for Western, investors could be paid out handsomely.

While the local and industry specific issues are of far greater concern to Western and its investors at the moment, global economic trends could also create uncertainties for the company. As mentioned previously much of Western's sales depend on the housing market. Given the strong correlation between economic growth and housing; a global economic slowdown, or even a potential recession, has a high probability of negatively impacting Western's business. The likelihood of an upcoming recession is a highly contentious debate and those interested can find many valid opinions from both camps, but a full discussion of the matter is unfortunately outside the scope of this article.

Attempting to value Western in its current state is very difficult given that the company has essentially ceased operation since June 2019. With that being said it is still wise to conduct a valuation analysis to identify potential investment valuations once/if a return to a normal operating environment return.

It should be noted that West Fraser and Canfor are not ideal comparisons, given the two companies derive a large portion of their sales from paper as well as lumber, where as Western and Interfor are almost exclusively lumber producers. While some differences are present, the similarities make the comparison useful. In addition a 5 year EBITDA average for 2013-2018 was included to show EV to EBITDA ratios under a normal operating environment. It must then be stressed that these are not representative in any way of current valuation.

Western Forest Comps Analysis

(Source: Author's Own Calculations)

With historical EV to EBITDA ratios ranging from 6-7x for the industry, Western’s current level creates an attractive entry position if the company can regain stability. To give the ratio some context, EV to EBITDA for Western in 2010 was 4.15x and ended up reaching a peak of over 8x between 2015 and 2017. This increase taking place while EBITDA grew approximately 54% over the same period.

The environment facing BC lumber producers has lead to great amounts of negative sentiment from investors. While the issues facing the industry are severe, Western has proven it’s self to be extremely resilient in the past. Once the dust surrounding the current issues settle, keen and well read investors may be able find a diamond in the rough with Western Forest Products.

Author's Note: If you find this article intriguing and/or useful, please like and leave a comment below. For more articles, be sure to follow my page and subscribe for email alerts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.