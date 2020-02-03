CVS Health: Its Economic Moat Is Underestimated

Strong e-commerce growth and improvements in the brick and mortar store concept (with health hubs) will support growth.

The threat of new entrants with a non-traditional business model remains, but CVS's revamped business model should keep the competitors at bay.

Opportunity

CVS (NYSE: CVS) is the largest American retail healthcare pharmacy, and it offers services in various segments, including Retail Pharmacy, Pharmacy Benefits Management, clinical services, Specialty Pharmacy, and digital services, as illustrated in Table 1.

Table 1: CVS, Core Segments

Source: CVS Investor Relations

In light of changing healthcare landscape trends, CVS has experienced a downturn since 2015. But we believe the bottom is reached and that a trend reversal is to take place.

Due to the company's acquisition of Aetna, earnings increased substantially in 2019. Furthermore, Q3 2019 results beat market expectations. We argue that the recent financial performance of the company, its strategic initiatives, together with continued cost-savings from the Aetna acquisition, will take the stock higher.

We see the management's strategic initiatives regarding modernization, brick and mortar store improvements, vertical diversification, and e-commerce as viable growth catalysts and economic moat, underpinning the intrinsic value generated by our DCF Model.

The management of CVS is aware of the need to future-proof the company, primarily increasing the differentiation of the business model. Hence, we believe the stock is not a value trap.

Financials

Chart 1 indicates the stable and consistent growth of the company's fundamentals since 2014. The company's revenues are increasing, along with EPS. The company is also paying dividends for the 92nd straight quarter.

Chart 1: Fundamental Growth.

Source: CVS Investor Relations

Key Catalysts

CVS is revamping its business model in a bid to accelerate growth and adapt to the current consumer trends. We expect CVS to outperform guidance estimates in 2020 and 2021, setting it on its path to its higher fair value.

Future Cost Savings

The company is on track to deliver around $800 million in savings in 2020 from synergies of the mergers and ~900 m in 2021 in terms of business integration and medical cost savings. Besides, enterprise modernization involving technological enhancements and productivity improvement will ensure target savings of $1.5-2.0 billion in 2022 and beyond.

Vertical Integration

Since the long-term downtrend in 2015 and in light of lower revenue growth in its pharmacy and PBM segments, CVS Strategy has been to increase its capacity for growth. One solution the management came up with was acquisitions, which include the purchase of Omnicare in 2015, Target Pharmacy in 2016, and Aetna in 2018 along with strategic alliances such as that with Anthem in a Pharmacy Benefit Management agreement.

The company's acquisitions have strengthened its presence in all levels of the healthcare supply chain on a retail front. We also believe that the overall vertical integration of the company in the retail supply chain is expected to ride on the current trends to successfully drive change in the healthcare ecosystem in the long term for CVS.

The company also has an oligopolistic power, which we believe will leverage its future growth. CVS Health, Walgreen Boots Alliance, and Express Scripts Holding combined hold over 60% of the U.S. Retail pharmacy market.

Finally, CVS's various integrations over the past five years have created economies of scale (Aetna, Omnicare, and Target pharmacy) and synergies, which we expect will continue to generate cost savings.

In terms of financial performance, CVS is now on a good standing compared to the industry (see Table 2).

Table 2: CVS Performance vs. the Industry

Source: The Investor Podcast

Impact of e-commerce and Innovation

Faced with the significant risk of potent new entrants in the sector, CVS is seeking to revamp its business model to combat the entrants. Our assessment of CVS's strategy suggests a combination of operations aimed at following the broad industry trends. The company's efforts are directed at modernizing enterprise functions and the creation of transformational customer-centric services. Management indicates that the aim is to grow and differentiate the company. Towards this end, CVS is using various front and back-end technologies, data, and analytics to drive higher prescription volumes.

Technology improvements involve powerful healthcare decision-making engines driven by data and analytics. The change also includes the ability for customers to use mobile devices to refill prescriptions on smartphones and wearables such as Apple Watch.

CVS is also focusing a lot on e-commerce as part of their long-term strategy. Recently, the company developed an option to pick up a prescription in the CVS Digital innovation lab. The lab itself is aimed at the rapid fruition of new market ideas, which ensures alignment of company operations with the fast evolution of digital e-commerce.

Besides, to safeguard its market position and long-term growth, CVS is also tying its future to e-commerce and digital healthcare.

Differentiation

We expect customer-centric solutions to result in the company raising its full-year 2020 revenue expectations.

A key catalyst CVS has invested in since the downturn in 2015 is the revitalization of its business. The aim is to differentiate itself and create a competitive advantage. In 2019, CVS launched the HealthHUB concept, which are pharmacies that also provide personalized in-store healthcare services aimed at increasing customer traffic. We expect the expansion of health hubs to continue in 2020 as it provides a broader value proposition.

In a bid to improve the customer-centricity, CVS proposes a new retail engagement model to enhance convenience and accessibility. It involves bundling online and physical healthcare services. We believe this will further increase the company's competitiveness.

Furthermore, the company invests in MinuteClinics and health hubs to increase healthcare accessibility and affordability.

Figure 1: CVS HealthHUB

Source: CVS Investor Relations

Figure 1 shows a peek into the innovative, new store-model targeted to deliver a differentiated consumer health experience. The latest offering is aimed at the provision of healthcare services for chronic disease management and wellness programs in a simple, convenient, and affordable way. CVS has already piloted over 50 health hubs in 2019. They plan to open 600 by 2020 and 1500 by 2021. The business model is aimed at increasing the range of services and products offered by CVS to increase differentiation and the value proposition for consumers. The retooling of its stores, we believe, will provide great one-stop shopping for healthcare services and products.

Demand

In the longer term, a larger aging population will provide a favorable market of a population seeking healthcare services. Besides, healthcare spending is expected to grow at around 5.5% annually over the next decade. An overall favorable regulatory environment includes the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which will drive demand to attain insurance coverage where CVS is a player.

Valuation

Assumptions

Revenue

Turning to our revenue projection in Table 3, the significant revenue growth in 2019 accounts for the full year annualized result, post-Aetna merger. In 2020 we expect revenue to outperform current guidance as the company continues to expand its HealthHUB concept. We then expect revenue growth to retrace to single-digit growth but remain above the historical growth rates of the company. Our revenue growth projections are informed by historical data but adjusted for changes in the business model and the catalysts discussed, which we expect will revamp revenue opportunities.

Table 3 illustrates our revenue and EBITDA projections. As seen in the table, the company operates in an industry with meager operating margins, but the scale of its operations is massive.

Table 3: CVS, Revenue and EBITDA Forecast

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

EBITDA

The company has maintained a stable variable cost ratio, and the level of fixed costs remains relatively low, resulting in a more predictable projection of EBITDA as a share of the revenue. Furthermore, we believe that the structure of the industry may not significantly change in the projection horizon. Therefore, our EBITDA estimates stabilize at 7% and use a 'going-concern' assumption.

Net Working Capital

In 2014 and before the long-term downturn, the company had $11.7 Billion in LT debt, which increased to $71.4 Billion by the end of 2018 following various acquisitions.

Table 4 accounts for a forward-looking adjustment in net-working capital to ensure that the increase in the current portion of long-term debt is captured in the calculation.

Table 4: Net Working Capital

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

Depreciation and Capital Expenditures

Depreciation

The company maintains a very stable depreciation profile. The historical depreciation rate has not deviated significantly over the past ten years. We project that since the operations have not dramatically changed, adoption of the same profile over the period will adequately represent the company's depreciation and amortization.

Table 5: Depreciation and Amortization Forecast

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

Capital Expenditures

Table 6 indicates the capital expenditures of CVS over the period. The forecast is guided mainly by history but with a margin of safety for potential new initiatives. For instance, for the retooling of current stores, the expansion of health hubs, and various initiatives to increase digital presence, CVS is estimated to spend $2.2-2.3 Billion in 2020.

Approximately 45% of the capital expenditure is assigned to various technology investments and store initiatives aimed at increasing competitiveness on the company's digital healthcare platforms.

Table 6: Capital Expenditures Forecast.

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

Chart 2: Historical Free Cashflow

Source: The Investors Podcast

Other Assumptions

Pro-forma Tax rate: 26% (Compromise between CVS Historical Tax Expenditure Trend & The U.S. Federal Tax Rate)

Discount rate range: 6.5%-7.5% (Estimated by HedgeMix Limited)

DCF Model Summary

Table 7: DCF Model Summary

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

Using a 10-year horizon for future cash flows, we arrive at an intrinsic value of $153.70 for CVS which poses a significant upside for the stock. We do understand that this means that the stock would have to surge more than 100% from its current level. However, we do believe that CVS Health will be able to capitalize on its HealthHUB concept, its ambitious e-commerce and digitalization work (with the CVS Digital Innovation Lab at the forefront) and that the company will continue to improve cost efficiency from mentioned synergies. Finally, we believe the strategic initiatives are strengthening the economic moat of the company, which is vital for future growth.

Risk

New competitive threats linger both from within and without the industry and strategic initiatives from competitors can pose significant risks to the company.

Externally, the possible entry of new competitors such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may cause significant and sudden disruption to CVS earnings potential in the online sphere. Amazon would pose a threat with its vast resources, its ease of integration from a logistical standpoint, its non-traditional business models and ease of assimilation. Hence, there is a risk of being overrun by potent competitors such as Amazon. Furthermore, the profitability of brick and mortar stores will continue to be challenged as competition tightens.

Also, as the operations of the supply chain are quite opaque and inefficient, new market entrants, including Amazon, may launch a complete overhaul of the business model aimed at streamlining the pharma supply chain.

A report on the avenues that Amazon can take reveals how the company may pose a significant risk to the status quo of traditional healthcare companies, such as CVS. This includes Amazon's acquisition of PillPack, and the company's strategic partnership with Berkshire Hathaway, and J.P. Morgan (Haven). Furthermore, Amazon's diverse capabilities in e-commerce make it a formidable market entrant.

In response to the risk of competition pecking at its strategic advantage, CVS has instituted a differentiation and remodeling strategy to ensure integration of digital e-commerce and providing one-stop channels for healthcare solutions that are defined as wholesome, convenient and cheaper.

Another source of risk is regulatory pressure. This includes a governmental plan to switch federal funding of state Medicaid programs to a block-grant model that could hurt managed care companies.

Conclusion

The company aims at increasing the value proposition to customers, by becoming a one-stop healthcare destination and by utilizing digital channels and e-commerce in a customer-centric manner. The company and the industry as a whole face significant competitive risks from new, potential market entrants, but we believe that the current trajectory can differentiate the company to ward off competition or at least manage the risk of competitors, ensuring long-term value for shareholders. The consistent dividend profile of the stock will be attractive to different profiles of investors.

Based on our analysis, the stock is currently undervalued and with excellent long-term potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.