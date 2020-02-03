XLE: Time To Go Hard On Energy And Secure Big Oil's Juicy Yields

Photo by Zbynek Burival

Energy, The forgotten sector

Over the past six months, the market has seen an incredible rally, led by tech, as well as what most investors give little credit to, utility stocks. Technology (XLK) and utility (XLU) ETFs have returned ~46% and ~31%, respectively, outperforming the total market by a significant margin, over the past year. All investors who have been holding funds in a market ETFs (SPY) (VOO) or in any sector, really, have enjoyed substantial gains, except for one, and that is the energy sector (XLE). The sector, which is overwhelmingly composed of oil stocks, has been sadly forgotten, as many would argue that there is "little to be excited about." With an annual return of -6.63%, XLE is the only sector-based ETF with negative performance, or weakly negative, if one accounts for the dividends too.

The point of this article is to suggest that the energy sector and its oil stocks should not be given this little attention. Instead, energy sector ETFs can be a wise investment, especially in today's market, which has reached high valuation multiples.

The value of oil stocks

After the great recession, oil stocks would generally follow the market's performance, up until 2015's horrible oil crush. The crush has residually still been affecting the sector, which has massively lagged behind the overall market. Since oil stocks are massively correlated with the price of crude oil, there is a chance that investors will see little to no capital appreciation, unless oil becomes significantly more expensive in the long term.

Now, to speculate whether or not such a trend will follow is pointless. I believe we are all on the same page in saying that no one can predict such a thing. Still, it's interesting to examine some of the factors currently involved.

Oil oversupply

The U.S. became a net oil exporter a few months ago. September was the first full month of a positive oil trade balance since the 1940s, as reported by the Energy Information Administration.

As my friend and fellow S.A. writer Louis Stevens mentioned in his energy-related article, it is a textbook 101 example, of how a low entry barrier industry creates no room for economic profits to be made. As more market participants enter, the price of said product converges towards 0, making it harder for firms to generate free cash flow. Now, of course, oil firms are profitable, but the point is that such pressure does not allow for optimistic predictions in terms of an oil price appreciation. The chart below illustrates the decreasing ROE of the energy sector, mainly because of unfavorable oil prices. In my view, however, economic outcomes of a low entry barrier industry may also have been a lesser, but still important, factor.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Oil demand and new energies

According to the Energy Information Administration, world liquid fuel production, as well as consumption, is set to continue its positive trajectory, at least within the foreseeable future. EIA forecasts that consumption will rise by 1.3 million b/d in 2020 and by 1.4 million b/d 2021.

The predicted rise in consumption growth from 2019 results from a forecast of rising global gross domestic product. Based on projections from Oxford Economics, EIA assumes global oil-weighted GDP growth will increase from 1.9% in 2019 to 2.4% in 2020 and 3.0% in 2021.

From a consumption point of view, this should help boost the price of oil over the next couple of years too. In fact, EIA predicts the following events, which should aid in such a trend, and which I have summarised for your convenience.

Global oil markets to increase infrastructure in 2020, inventories to rise at a rate of 0.3 million b/d.

Production restraint on the part of OPEC and accelerating global demand growth will still outperform non-OPEC production.

EIA assumes that OPEC will continue to try to adjust production levels.

The outcome will be that global oil inventories will fall by almost 0.2 million b/d in 2021.

Given the expectation of inventory builds in 2020 and draws in 2021, Brent prices will average $65/b in 2020 and $68/b in 2021.

While that adds some positive outlook to the mix, there is another crucial factor that, in my opinion, will negatively pressure oil stocks in the long term, and that is the Electric Vehicle revolution. It is essential not to forget that the electric vehicle industry is not in some kind of prototype, soon-to-be-released phase but has instead been taking the sector by storm. It is no secret that in a couple of decades, it will probably be hard to spot a non-electric vehicle on the streets.

Data never lies, and data suggests that not only the electric-vehicle demand is growing, as one would expect, but also the rate at which it does, accelerates as well.

Source: EV volumes

Electric vehicles are here to stay. It is environmentally optimal and the products themselves are elegant as well. Tesla's (TSLA) products (forget about the stock) are widely praised from a consumer standpoint. In my view, other car manufacturers will have no interest in producing any kind of non-eco-friendly vehicle in the future. Finally, it is predicted that more than half of the vehicles will be electric by 2040.

All in all, many factors could boost, lower, or keep the crude oil price stable in the future. To predict so is mostly pointless. Regardless, I think that Energy stocks are still an attractive investment. My reasoning is that oil has multiple purposes, such as plastic manufacturing. Also, even if electric cars do take over, the energy sector still has enough time to adapt and eventually move to green energies, that will power these vehicles. Chevron (CVX), for example, a major holding in XLE, has been heavily investing in green energies.

Going big on the energy sector ETFs

Despite the uncertainty of the future of oil prices and the sector as a whole, I believe that oil stocks present an excellent opportunity in terms of trapping value. Will energy stocks make you the most money? Probably not. They are low margin businesses with immense frictions and low fluidity. However, any asset is a good buy at the right valuation. Instead of trying to predict, which energy-related stock is the best I suggest buy the sector instead, through XLE. But first, let's compare the ETF with the market.

As I have mentioned before, the ongoing rally has reached a point at which the S&P 500 is currently trading at an above-average P/E ratio, now at ~22.

Source: Macrotrends

While every other sector's valuation has been recently inflated, energy has been becoming cheaper by the day. Valuations are trending towards a 20-year low.

Source: Energy Sector P/E ratio, GuruFocus.com

I believe that this is a fantastic opportunity for retirees and income-oriented investors since they can now enter into very juicy securities in terms of dividend yield. As you can see in the graph below, the market's and energy's dividend yields have been moving in opposite directions, which could make for an excellent sector-rotation opportunity in moving from growth to value. Another interesting but probably insignificant detail is that XLE's current yield approaches similar levels to those of 2015-2016's oil crush. While not a believer of technical analysis myself, I believe that this could affect the market in terms of finding a bottom (buying support) and/or a transitional trajectory towards buying that excess yield, pushing energy equities higher.

Examining the top 10 holdings of the ETF, I believe that it makes sense to focus on Chevron and Exxon Mobil (XOM) since these two stocks account for more than 40% of the ETF.

Source: etf.com

In my view, the major oil stocks are a no-brainer for investors who see to secure a long-term income. Chevron and Exxon are both dividend aristocrats boasting 37 and 34 years of annual dividend growth, respectively. While energy stocks deliver a bit disappointing earnings this past week, I think that they remain robust companies, will assets under their belt. Exxon, for example, posted worrying earnings, but this is not the first time the company has undergone headwinds. The company survived numerous recessions and oil crushes, and its dividend has remained intact. Therefore, by buying XLE at its current price, investors are getting quality companies, while also diversifying through the rest of the ETF's holdings.

As a side note, I believe that oil stocks are an excellent income play, regardless.

If you have read any of my past articles, then you may remember that Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is one of my favorite stocks. The stock may lag with dividend increases but is currently yielding a fat 6.66%, returning $125B to shareholders, and is by far the most advanced oil stock in terms of investing in new energies. You can read extensively my thoughts on why I believe Royal Dutch is the best stock in the energy sector here. Finally, BP, which I also covered here, may not be the best investment in the industry, but its 6.56% tax-free dividend yield is not easy to ignore.

Retirees and income-oriented investors are given an excellent opportunity to tap-into the high-yielding energy sector by either buying the giants or XLE. In my view, there is little risk in terms of dividend cuts since dividends are overall fully covered. Chevron's payout ratio, for example, ~73%. Exxon is reaching worrying levels, but the dividend is still covered. In any case, I believe that buying XLE for diversification, is the best option, while also having massive exposure to Chevron and Exxon.

Conclusion

While its fun to speculate on whether markets will keep rallying or whether oil will rise or fall, no one can make such predictions credibly. Instead, valuation figures don't lie. The market, regardless of future performance, is above its historical average P/E metrics. The energy sector is approaching a 20-year valuation low instead while including companies that are able to show-off outstanding balance sheets, and sweet cash flows. In my view, XLE is a great buy right now, as the sector's and the market's dividend yield becomes more distant by the day. The oil behemoths that I discussed in this article may not make you the most money, if any, in terms of capital gains in the foreseeable future, but their income capabilities remain robust. Investors who are about to enter the sector can benefit from high, stable income, while capital appreciation is not entirely impossible, as a sector rotation may occur.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.