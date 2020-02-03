Xilinx Has Cratered, But That Doesn't Mean It's On Sale

Notwithstanding, Xilinx continues to capitalize on the growth of 5G, artificial intelligence, and a host of other secular tech trends requiring their programmable chips.

The gloomy consensus surrounding the stock at present creates a seemingly attractive entry point, but further investigation reveals we need a steeper discount.

Xilinx (XLNX) designs and sources production of semiconductors known as FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Array). The stock fits within my basket of "the new oil stocks," all of which have replaced my oil and gas holdings (save for Energy Transfer (ET)). These holdings include Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), Nvidia (NVDA), XLNX, and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

While the name FPGA seems complex, the product is actually quite simple. In essence, Xilinx creates chips that can be programmed to perform whatever function the end user desires.

Xilinx chips are unique because they are considered "programmable." In that, most chips are programmed at the time of production, and when their programming reaches obsolescence, these chips must be totally replaced. In contrast, Xilinx's programmable chips enable extended lifecycles, as instead of completely replacing obsolete chip tech, Xilinx's chips can simply be reprogrammed. Here's an example from a website called prowesscorp.com:

In the eBook, FPGAs for Dummies, co-authors Andrew Moore and Ron Wilson give a simple FPGA example of a rear-view camera for a car. In the example, a camera might take 250 milliseconds to capture and display an image to the driver. If regulations change to require that the window of time be only 100 milliseconds, the car could require costly and near-impossible alterations if the camera relied on a microprocessor-based solution. With an FPGA though, the new regulation could be met and implemented without new hardware or new processors. Cars in production, unsold cars, and cars already sold could be updated with a simple reprogramming of the FPGA.

Xilinx chips differ from a few of the most prominent chip designs in that, CPUs, GPUs, and ASICs cannot be reconfigured after manufacturing, whereas Xilinx chips can. However, with that capability for reprogramming comes sacrifices in other chip attributes, such as cost effectiveness for mass production and efficient power usage.

While Xilinx's chips offer a fast, convenient solution for low-volume applications, they suffer when it comes to mass volume production, which is where CPUs, ASICs, and GPUs shine.

Shares of Xilinx exploded in early 2019 to the upside due to increased demand for their chips in light of certain secular growth trends in technology. These trends include:

Cloud data centers,

5G infrastructure,

automated vehicles, and

deep neural networks used for artificial intelligence.

Xilinx has been laser-focused on adapting to these secular growth trends, such as cloud computing and 5G infrastructure build, as evidenced by their new products, which can be found here. But does the stock offer compelling value? Let's explore!

Valuation (L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

Today, I'm rolling out my valuation model in its entirety. This model is based in reality, and objectively assesses cash flows that equity holders (aka shareholders) receive. My valuation model consists of three steps:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10-year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, I arrive at a CAGR.

Now that may seem like a good bit of information to digest, but it's actually incredibly simple and useful for grounding our valuations in reality.

So let's apply it to Xilinx!

Step 1

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 9.94% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share (2019) $4 Fair Value $87.16

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Assumptions: Over the last ten years, Xilinx has grown their FCF to equity at an annualized rate of 9.94%. Therefore, in light of the secular growth trends bolstering the company's business, I project that they will continue this conservative growth for the next 10 years.

Okay, so at our current share price of about $85, buying Xilinx today would technically result in your beating the market over the next 10 years, granted the market's annualized return matches that of its first 90 years (9.8% annualized). This is so because the cash flows you'd receive over the next 10 years would be slightly higher than those yielded by 9.8% growth from SPY.

But that's only step 1 and does not fully illustrate the whole picture, especially since we often will not actually receive those cash flows as shareholders!

Step 2

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 9.94% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $4 Fair Value $85 Fair Value (Including Effects of Share Count Reduction Via Buybacks) $93.67

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

In the above model, you can see that in this case, we accounted for the effect of a 9.14% reduction in share count, which was what Xilinx was able to execute from 2010-2019.

Source: YCharts

This increased the rate at which our free cash flow per share grew each year, resulting in an annualized growth rate of 11%, instead of 9.94%. Gotta love buybacks!

Alright, onto the last step:

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10y

At the fair value of $93.67, we implicitly assume that once the 10 years have concluded, growth prospects will precipitously decline or nearly evaporate. While this may be a prudent way to invest, it also completely eschews my fundamental principle of buying fantastic companies at better prices and holding them for a lifetime.

So let's normalize for post-10y growth.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $93.67 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 21x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 8.25x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End (10y Median) 17x Fair Value At 10y End $193.12

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

So at the end of the 3-step modeling process, we arrive at a price target of $193.12 by 2030, which implies a CAGR of 8.55% over the next 10 years.

While I believe Xilinx will continue to generate solid free cash flow growth, the current valuation does portend market-beating returns, nor does it provide a margin of safety sufficient to risk investor capital at the present share price.

Risks (Vis-a-vis the viability of Xilinx's entire business)

The primary risk that revolves around Xilinx, and chip stocks in general, is that their CEO won't overcome "The Innovator's Dilemma." That is, will Xilinx's CEO be able to direct the development of the next technology today, for which the company won't be well-compensated, so as to ensure that tomorrow Xilinx's technology will dominate the intelligent chip landscape? One cannot be entirely sure.

In light of this dilemma, which all companies face in some form or fashion, we must diversify, hence I shared with you my list of chip stock holdings in one of the above paragraphs.

Concluding Remarks

My buy price would be somewhere around $50. Does that mean I think Xilinx is a terrible company to own at their current price? Certainly not. The company may surprise to the upside with the advent of more technologies that use their FPGAs.

But based on their 10-year trends, for which we have robust data, the likelihood that Xilinx meaningfully outperforms the market over the next 10 years is relatively slim at today's price.

And I want to be abundantly clear about my projection: I think Xilinx is a great investment to buy; however, my goal is always to meaningfully outperform the 9.8% benchmark on an annualized basis. Adding new capital to Xilinx today would not achieve my goal of doing so.

With that being said, I'm holding my long position in Xilinx as a part of my basket of chip stocks and plan to continue holding it.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

