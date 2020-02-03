Biogen And Neurotrope: Why Numbers Cannot Overcome Alzheimer's Disease

Aducanumab may receive conditional approval from the FDA which may not have much effect on the value of Biogen's stock.

Biogen's anti-amyloid drug aducanumab is likely only to slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease for awhile because many factors in addition to amyloid trigger the disease.

Biogen (BIIB) and Neurotrope (NTRP) are two companies frantically trying to save their Alzheimer’s drugs - aducanumab and bryostatin-1 - from lackluster data. One is at the top of the pharmaceutical heap and the other is near the bottom. Both are led by scientists who are certain that their drugs address the central cause of Alzheimer’s disease (amyloid and protein kinase C inactivation, respectively). Neither is willing to concede the flaws in their approach.

Let’s begin with Neurotrope. Ironically, protein kinase C is a critical factor but its over-activation during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease is the problem not its under-activation (this too gets to one of the flaws in the amyloid hypothesis).

Malinow’s team found that when mice are missing the PKC alpha gene, neurons functioned normally, even when amyloid beta was present. Then, when they restored PKC alpha, amyloid beta once again impaired neuronal function. In other words, amyloid beta doesn’t inhibit brain function unless PKC alpha is active (Malinow's quote).

The pathway activated by protein kinase C alpha can lead to either the destruction of neurons and synapses via NMDA receptor activation, calcium entry, and peroxynitrite formation or it can lead to the regeneration of neurons and synapses via NMDA receptor activation, calcium entry, and the activation of the neuroprotective phosphatidylinositol-3 kinase/Akt pathway. The latter is largely blocked by nitration in Alzheimer’s disease so the activation of protein kinase C alpha harms the brain until it too becomes deactivated by nitration later in the disease (nitration of phosphatidyinositol-3 kinase, nitration of protein kinase C). To a limited degree bryostatin-1 activates protein kinase C alpha.

Neurotrope has now done two subgroup analysis to try to offset negative results from earlier clinical trials. The first was to give the drug only to those not taking the NMDA receptors inhibitor namenda. The second was to assert the drug did help those who were not so advanced in Alzheimer’s disease. The company also explained the greater improvement in the placebo group versus the drug group for severe Alzheimer’s disease as a matter of chance (Neurotrope's press release). But it was probably not a matter of chance, the dilutents for the placebo group and the bryostatin-1 group both contained antioxidants. Indeed, it appears that limited protein kinase C activation by bryostatin-1 late in Alzheimer’s disease partially counteracted the positive effects of the antioxidants contained in the dilutents.

Several studies and clinical trials have indicated that strong antioxidants are the key to treating Alzheimer’s disease. The following quote puts this into the context of the role of NMDA receptor activation and subsequent oxidative stress in Alzheimer’s:

We suggest that oxidative stress mediated through NMDAR [NMDA receptors] and their interaction with other molecules might be a driving force for tau hyperphosphorylation and synapse dysfunction. Thus, understanding the oxidative stress mechanism and degenerating synapses is crucial for the development of therapeutic strategies designed to prevent AD pathogenesis (source of quote).

The irony is that Dr. Alkon the scientist who is the “father” of bryostatin-1 already knows this.

These results provide support for the strategy of achieving memory-enhancing benefits with PKC activators and restricting their oxidant-related adverse effects with alpha-tocopherol co-administration. These agents, therefore, may hold significant potential as new, combined antidementic and memory therapeutics in the future (study).

Neurotrope’s stock price recently rose briefly and fell back again when it announced the latest subgroup results and that it had received an NIH [National Institute of Health] grant to continue studying the drug in this subgroup. But unless the company can find the optimal dosage of bryostatin-1 in combination with strong antioxidants, it probably does not have a future.

And now for the elephant in the room, Biogen. As the quote regarding protein kinase C alpha activation suggests, amyloid oligomers due no harm unless they produce oxidants. But amyloid oligomers are one of dozens of factors that damage the brain due to triggering oxidation (others include a diet high in sugar and other carbohydrates, sodium, and high fructose corn syrup, environmental toxins, and psychological stress). Moreover, amyloid is a result of these other triggers. So removing amyloid, does not prevent these other triggers from causing the disease. At best, anti-amyloid drugs such as aducanumab only slow down the progression of the disease for awhile. The question is how much and for how long.

Part of the answer may lie in whether a person has zero, one, or two copies of the Apoe4 gene. This gene amplifies the effects of other triggers for the disease (including amyloid oligomers) and thus likely results in a more rapid progression during the early stages of the disease. According to Biogen and Eisai’s (OTCPK:ESALY) subgroup analysis for its other anti-amyloid candidate BAN2401, the drug slowed down the progression of the disease by 7 percent in non-carriers versus 63 percent in carriers at 18 months at the highest dose (BAN2401 results). Indirect evidence for a similar outcome for aducanumab can be gleaned from the “fact” that adding more people with the Apoe4 gene (or genes) to the highest dose cohort is what produced significant results. At a minimum, the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] must request the data set for Apoe4 carriers and non-carriers for aducanumab. There is no use approving a drug for non-carriers that only slows down the progression of the disease by 7 percent.

Secondly, aducanumab performed little better on its primary outcome - CDR- SB scores [Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes] - than the rejected anti-amyloid drug solanezumab (23 percent versus 15 percent). If one takes the actual point difference between the placebo group and the drug group in the most successful version of the trials, aducanumab produced a 17 percent slower rate of decline. It is true that aducanumab performed much better than solanezumab on all other measures (solanezumab results, aducanumab results). And it is also likely true that those with the Apoe4 gene (or genes) will see a greater reduction in decline. The latter though probably had a great rate of decline to begin with and are also the ones prone to experience potentially severe side effects from aducanumab, including brain swelling.

In the end, aducanumab is not likely a disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The other factors that initially caused the disease will continue to operate in the absence of amyloid and thus the disease will continue to progress, albeit at a slower rate for some yet unknown period of time.

Eventually, the FDA decision may not have much to do with aducanumab’s effectiveness. FDA decision makers may feel pressured into finally approving a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease. Al Sandrock, Biogen’s chief executive officer, is trying to bully the FDA into doing just that:

Sandrock didn’t offer a prediction, but if the FDA rejects the drug now or asks Biogen to conduct another large clinical trial to collect additional data, it would mean, 'lot more people' would get Alzheimer’s without a drug to help them. 'It’s in their hands now,' said Sandrock (Sandrock quote).

But there is only limited evidence that the drug has much of an impact on slowing down the progression of the disease for awhile.

The FDA has in the past made some questionable drug approvals based on misleading biomarkers, limited or no pharmacological efficacy, and substantial risks of severe side effects. Whether the FDA will do so again with aducanumab remains to be seen. I don’t think, though, that it is a good idea to invest in Biogen based solely on the hopes that the FDA will place aside these concerns just so that it can approve a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease.

To add an important update, the FDA has just approved an open label extension for aducanumab. This would seem to indicate that any FDA approval for aducanumab will be conditional, because why would the FDA approve a lengthy extension trial if it were going to approve the drug outright. A conditional approval would allow the FDA to take a middle road between accusations that it withheld a potentially helpful Alzheimer’s drug from the public for an unnecessary length of time and the complaint that it approved an Alzheimer’s drug with uncertain efficacy and potentially damaging side effects. If this is the course the FDA takes some investors might be disappointed that a final decision on the drug will be postponed for now while others will be excited that the drug can be sold. If the expectations of investors are partially but not fully met, one might suspect that a conditional approval for aducanumab would not lead to either a major rise or drop in Biogen’s stock price.

