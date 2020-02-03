Dividend King Cincinnati Financial Is Ahead Of The Valuation Curve

Investment Thesis

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is a quality business, with a long-lasting track record of dividend increases. However, with low total return expectations due to the very rich valuation and a dividend yield at a 10 year low of 2.1%, Cincinnati Financial leaves a lot to be desired. It would be beneficial for investors to wait for a retraction in the share price.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, headquartered in Ohio, has offered insurance products since its foundation in 1950, with property and casualty insurance being the main business, also including home and auto, life and business insurances. Their products are sold through more than 1,700 independent insurance agencies in +40 states, with their biggest market share being in Ohio, Indiana, and Montana.

Dividend

Cincinnati Financial is one of the very few members of the Dividend kings; An elite list of stocks with +50 years of consecutive dividend increases. Truly an amazing feat. In fact, only seven U.S. public companies can match Cincinnati Financial's record of dividend increases.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Earnings Per Share $2.3 $1.0 $2.6 $3.1 $3.2 $3.8 $3.6 $6.3 $1.8 $5.6 Dividends Per Share $1.6 $1.6 $1.6 $1.7 $1.8 $1.8 $1.9 $2.0 $2.1 $2.2 Payout Ratio 69% 158% 63% 53% 55% 48% 54% 32% 121% 40% FCF Per Share $3.2 $1.5 $3.9 $4.5 $5.4 $6.0 $6.7 $6.0 $6.8 $7.3 FCF Payout Ratio 50% 105% 42% 37% 33% 31% 28% 33% 31% 30%

source

Despite the odd 2018, Cincinnati shows stable earnings growth trend over the last 10 years. The payout ratio is conservatively in the 40-60% range, while the free cash flow payout ratio has settled around 30% in the last five years. For the future to come, the dividend seems safe with space for further increases. source

Cincinnati is due for a dividend increase in February 2020, making it the 59th consecutive increase for the company. The dividend has been raised by 12 cents per year for the last two years, which translates to a 5.7% increase for the most recent dividend hike. Another 12 cent increase in February would translate into a 5.4% increase, which is decent for a king. That is a little higher than the 5-year dividend CAGR at 4.9%, which is still remarkable considering the price-sensitive nature of the insurance industry.

Being a dividend growth investor, absolute and relative dividend yield are important metrics to consider. By applying the dividend yield theory, and comparing the current yield with the average yield, we can get an estimate as to whether the stock is currently trading above or below fair value. This approach is tailored towards stable businesses with a long track record of dividend increases and steady earnings. Cincinnati Financial is a prime example of such a business.

The dividend yield has been declining since the 10-year high at 6% during 2011. The 10-year average dividend yield of 3.4% is significantly higher than the current yield of 2.1%. As a comparison, the average dividend yield for the S&P 500 is currently at 1.8%. For Cincinnati to trade at the 10-year average dividend yield, a 40% share price reduction is needed, and a 20% reduction compared to the 5-year average dividend yield. A low dividend of 2% does not hold up well against share price reductions of that magnitude. In terms of both relative and absolute dividend yield, Cincinnati falls short.

Data by YCharts

To support the analysis of the dividend yield above, the usual gang of valuation metrics is included. By applying a relative approach, and comparing the current valuation with its historical average, you can estimate if the stock is trading above or below fair value. This is mainly useful for stable companies like Cincinnati. As shown in the table below, all of the metrics are currently higher than the 5-year and 10-year averages.

5-year average 10-year average Current Price/Earnings 17.9 18.0 19.1 Price/Book 1.6 1.4 1.8 Price/Sales 2.2 1.9 2.7 Price/FCF 11.5 11.9 14.2 Price/Forward Earnings 24.6 22.5 26.5

Authors own calculations based on source

Every single one of the valuation metrics is currently above the 5-year and 10-year averages. The high valuations support the suggestion from the dividend yield analysis, that Cincinnatti is currently trading above fair value. Price/earnings at 19.1 is relatively high for a stable insurance company, although being the metric closest to its historical averages. The conclusion on the valuation metrics must be the same as the dividend yield; Cincinnati appears to be trading above fair value at the moment.

Risks

In general, the insurance industry is defined by low brand loyalty due to the generic nature of the products offered, which leads to fierce competition as many clients are price sensitive. Very low changing costs only add to this tendency. The large scale of Cincinnati does set off this risk to some extent.

The recession, which still leaves us waiting (and have been for some time), will put pressure on the financial performance. During the great recession, EPS declined drastically. This will most likely be repeated in another deep recession.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

All in all, there is nothing wrong with the financial performance of Cincinnati; They provide solid and stable earnings growth while rewarding shareholders with increasing and safe dividends year after year. However, all valuation metrics included in this article are currently significantly above the 5-year and 10-year averages, and the dividend yield currently at a 10-year low, investors could be heading into severe valuation contraction in the short to medium-run. Investors opening a position at these price levels leave themselves exposed to the high valuation. Therefore, investors should look elsewhere or wait for a more reasonable share price before opening a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.