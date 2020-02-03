RIB Software: Guidance Upgrade Comes Earlier Than Expected

In its ad-hoc release from 31 January, RIB Software (OTCPK: RSTAY) [ETR: RIB] came with its first guidance upgrade citing major Phase III contract as well as confirming positive business outlook for 2020. As we have alluded to the guidance upgrade in our last article ("RIB Software: Slower Q4 Should Come As No Surprise, 2020 Guidance Upgrade In Sight"), the newsflow is not surprising (at least for us), however, it came much earlier in the year than expected.

We believe it's not the first upgrade this year and would expect to see at least another one, as the company starts pushing its iTWO 4.0 and MTWO products through its recently acquired managed service providers ("MSPs"). As we mentioned in our last article, RIB started improving its corporate governance and communication – both were concerning for multiple years. In fact in the past it was rather bullish with its guidance, which caused underperformance and unwanted stock volatility. However, starting 2019 they are addressing some of the investor’s concerns and started to be more conservative allowing for further upgrades throughout the year. With this approach, RIB follows in the footsteps of its closest German competitor Nemetschek (OTC: NEMTF, ETR: NEM), who enjoys high valuation premiums to RIB because of its superior corporate governance and track record (RIB 2020PE 40x vs Nemetschek 63.9x; RIB 2020EV/EBITDA 13.5x vs 37.5x Nemetschek).

Moderate guidance upgrade - not the last one we reckon

RIB Software has earlier than expected lifted its 2020 guidance backed by Phase III contract deal for its iTWO 4.0 platform from the leading European infrastructure company. This major deal is yet to be awarded, but RIB cites a "high degree of probability".

The management raised its revenue guidance by €10m or c. 4% to €270m - €310m and EBITDA by €5m translating into margin uplift of 100bps to 21%. We reckon this deal seems to be license based and appears to be larger than the one from the previous year, which also resulted in guidance upgrade in Q3’19. The implied size of this Phase III contract is €10m with an EBITDA margin of 50% compared to €7.5m and an EBITDA margin of 20% last year.

It appears that this upgrade is rather premature, given that the contract is not closed, however, we don't see any risks for it not coming through, otherwise, RIB wouldn't raise the guidance. Especially considering that RIB aims to build solid track record.

Market consensus should move up (again)

We don't see the need to revise our estimates as we have been expecting the guidance upgrade. In fact, we see total sales at €307m translating into 45% all-in growth or 7.5% organic (including sales cannibalization of the SaaS switch) which puts us at the upper end of the new guidance (i.e. €270m to 310m). Following guidance upgrade, the market consensus has moved up by +6% to €286m - mid-point of the guidance. However, we believe it's only the beginning and see another market revision of up to 10%.

In terms of profitability, we expect €69m or 22.5% margin which is slightly ahead of the new guidance of €65m and 21%. The market is currently on par with guidance at 21.1% EBITDA margin. Based on the expected sales revision and assuming that the market maintains its margin expectations, EBITDA should go up by c. 7% to €66m (assuming high-end of the topline guidance).

Conclusion

A positive bit of information which was expected but at a later stage. However, the extent of the upgrade is moderate, in our view and we would expect other upgrades throughout the year. We see RIB has the right product portfolio and sales channels to expand its customer reach and grow its top and bottom lines. However, given that it targets SaaS contracts, some sales and profitability cannibalization might prevail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.