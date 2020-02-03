CNOOC: Buy The Dip

On January 13, CNOOC Ltd. (HK:0883, NYSE:CEO), China’s flagship offshore E&P company, updated its projections for production and Capex at its “2020 Strategy Preview” presentation in Hong Kong. Oil and gas output targets were raised above the upper bands of the company’s previous forecasts for 2019-2021 (see Table 1) while Capex spending is expected to have come in at CNY 80.2 bn for 2019 (at the upper end of the previous CNY 70-80 bn forecast range) and will rise to CNY 85-95 bn in 2020. The company’s focus on production and reserves increases is clearly paying off.

Original Updated Revision (mmboe) (mmboe) (%) 2019 480-490 503 3.7 2020 505-515 520-530 2.9 2021 535-545 ~555 2.8 2022 ~590

Table 1. Oil and gas output targets. (Revision calculations are based on the midpoints of each range.)

Source: Original targets are from the company’s August 29 “2019 Mid-year Review,” updates from its January 13 “2020 Strategy Preview.”

This is good news for investors because the 17.3% increase projected from 2019 to 2022 comes at a time when the outlook for oil prices has become considerably less exciting. As rising US shale production appears to have put a lid on Brent at around $70, it is no longer prudent to assume that oil price increases will be CNOOC’s main revenue driver (as I imagined back in 2018—see CNOOC: A Great Play on Oil). But thanks to the higher output forecasts, the company’s earnings growth story remains intact.

There is, however, a case for waiting until the Wuhan coronavirus crisis has run its course before buying the shares. The draconian measures the Chinese central and local governments are now taking to control the situation will in the short term make a sizable dent in global oil demand, making it likely that oil prices and E&P names will continue to fall. The good news, of course, is that it is hardly possible that China’s transportation networks will be shut down indefinitely. An opportunity to buy the dip might easily occur within the next several weeks as roads and airports reopen, something which is bound to occur regardless of whether or not the virus has been contained.

Investment Pays Off

CNOOC’s rising production represents a dramatic turnaround from the situation only a few years ago. Having declined from 2015 to 2017, oil and gas output is expected to have made a new high last year and is projected to remain in an uptrend until the end of the forecast period (see Chart 1). Crude will continue to account for the majority of production, accounting for 80% in 2020 and 78% in 2021, and around 90% of total oil and gas revenue.

Chart 1. Total CNOOC Oil and Gas Production (including equity investees, mmboe/day).

Source: Company filings.

This rebound is due primarily to development and production investment in offshore China, the location of eight of the company’s ten new projects scheduled to commence production this year. These eight account for 76% of the 190K boe/day in attributable peak production for all ten. The foreign projects notably include a 25% working interest in Exxon’s Liza Field phase I in offshore Guyana’s Stabroek Block. This began producing at the end of last year and has a peak capacity of 120K boe/day (30K attributable to CNOOC). CNOOC will also participate in Liza phase II and Payara, also in the Stabroek, which are scheduled to come online in 2022 and 2023, both with peak capacities of 220K boe/day.

This year’s new projects, together with a lengthy list of others planned for future years, provide considerable visibility into the short-term production outlook, leaving oil prices as the main source of uncertainty in any forecast. Proponents of “peak oil demand” would argue that the ongoing switch to electric cars means there is little future for E&P companies. But while this may be true over the next decade or two, over that time horizon CNOOC is likely to have become a major supplier of the natural gas required for China’s transition away from coal-fired electric power generation. In the short term, world demand for oil will continue to grow and there are two obvious threats to supply—a potential slowdown in the US shale patch (see The Oil Shale Treadmill Has Arrived) and conflict in the Middle East. One or the other of these is likely to materialize long before demand growth goes negative.

Oil prices seem likely to be range bound over the forecast period, with potential threats to demand and supply more or less equally balanced. My forecast is based on the US Energy Information Agency’s latest projections, which have Brent at 64.83 in 2020 and 67.53 in 2021. Combining these with the company’s production forecasts, I am expecting revenue increases of 7% and 9% to drive profit growth of 15% and 17% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. At the January 31 HKD 11.86 close in Hong Kong, this puts the shares on extraordinarily undemanding ’20 and ’21 P/E multiples of 6.5x and 5.6x, with an estimated 6.1% yield for both years. (See the Appendix. Note that CEO is an ADR representing 100 ordinary shares.)

Watch the Red Flag

The EIA’s 2020 Brent forecast of $64.83 might seem to have been called into question by the sudden emergence of the coronavirus crisis, which has already pushed the front-month contract down from $65.20 on January 20 to a month-end close of $58.16. And oil seems to be headed even lower despite the WHO’s January 30 announcement that there is currently no need for restrictions on travel and trade.

The problem for oil prices in the short term is that Chinese local officials are going to be taking their cues from Beijing rather than from the WHO. For China’s leadership, every other priority has now been subordinated to the goal of defeating the epidemic. As the Communist Party mouthpiece The People’s Daily put it in a January 29 editorial, the Party flag must “fly high on the front line of the epidemic prevention and control campaign” as epidemic prevention and control “are now the most important tasks.”

Municipalities and counties throughout the country can be expected to respond by blockading themselves, this being the only obvious way to keep the epidemic out of their jurisdictions and avoid blame for the further spread of the virus. While the US news media has focused on the suspension of international travel to and from China, these local measures seem likely to have a far greater impact on the refined products market. Already 50 million people in Hubei Province are reportedly unable to travel—11 million in the provincial capital Wuhan alone—while there are reports of residential communities in suburban Beijing blocking all roads in and out. An unconfirmed Chinese internet rumor even claims that one town was so desperate to stop people from travelling that it turned all the traffic lights red!

Such methods may have limited effectiveness from a public health point of view but will be a major headwind for oil. With epidemic control now elevated to the level of a “campaign,” road and air travel may grind to a halt throughout large areas of the country. Given that China now accounts for 14% of global oil demand (up from 7% during the 2003 SARS epidemic) and 2/3 of demand growth (see this story), the correction in Brent may have only just gotten started.

This can be only a short-term phenomenon, however. Chinese Communist Party campaigns generally begin as a burst of frenzied activity but taper off once their unintended consequences become evident. Where these include widespread panic-induced disruptions to domestic transportation, the frenzied activity phase cannot last long. Within a few weeks either the epidemic will have peaked—in which case the all-clear will be sounded— or it won’t, which will make it obvious that shutting down the country is not going to solve the problem. Either way, the political winds will shift and the red flag will start waving in a different direction.

At that point, look for a rebound in Brent and an opportunity to buy the dip in CNOOC.

Appendix. (CNY mn except as noted.)

2017 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E Revenue 186,390 226,963 232,085 247,568 269,513 Operating expenses (72,072) (82,593) (79,550) (81,463) (84,280) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization (61,257) (50,640) (61,499) (63,011) (67,532) Exploration expense (6,881) (12,924) (12,476) (14,000) (14,000) Impairment and provision (9,130) (567) 188 - - Profit from Operating Activities 37,050 80,239 78,749 89,094 103,701 Profit before tax 36,357 75,177 80,901 92,957 108,815 Income tax expense (11,680) (22,489) (24,201) (27,808) (32,552) Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent 24,677 52,688 56,700 65,149 76,263 EPS (CNY) 0.55 1.18 1.27 1.46 1.71 P/E (NYSE:X) 17.2 8.1 7.5 6.5 5.6 Yield (%) 4.6 6.3 6.1 6.1 6.1

